Post Politics Now Sinema says switch to independent ‘a reflection of who I’ve always been’

Doctors are rushing to avert a nearly 4.5 percent cut to their Medicare reimbursement, while physicians and hospitals are seeking to again waive a mandatory across-the-board cut of up to 4 percent to their Medicare payments.

Physician and hospital groups are used to putting their lobbying might behind efforts to fend off pay cuts — and they often get their way. Congressional aides and lobbyists say talks are ongoing and the conversations on this are extremely fluid, with leadership yet to even clinch a deal on a top-line spending agreement for a year-end package.

With that backdrop, groups and provider-friendly lawmakers are scrambling to ensure a potential year-end spending deal halts the looming cuts.