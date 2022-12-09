Post Politics Now Sinema says switch to independent ‘a reflection of who I’ve always been’

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

This just in: In Senate shakeup, Sinema changes her party affiliation to independent
The latest: Mar-a-Lago special master formally dismissed
Analysis: Democrats now govern more Americans at state level than Republicans
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 29. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) is shaking up the Senate with an announcement that she is switching her party affiliation from Democratic to independent. She said in a statement the change is “a reflection of who I’ve always been.” With the move, Democrats will still control the chamber, but their hold could become more tenuous. The news comes a day after Democrats elected Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to continue leading an expanded Senate caucus.

President Biden is in Washington on Friday but has no events on his public schedule. The White House is holding a virtual summit on its continuing efforts to combat the pandemic with a focus on how to gather safely for the holiday season.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1 p.m. Eastern time: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

