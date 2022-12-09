Post Politics Now Sinema says switch to independent ‘a reflection of who I’ve always been’

Today, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) is shaking up the Senate with an announcement that she is switching her party affiliation from Democratic to independent. She said in a statement the change is “a reflection of who I’ve always been.” With the move, Democrats will still control the chamber, but their hold could become more tenuous. The news comes a day after Democrats elected Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to continue leading an expanded Senate caucus.
President Biden is in Washington on Friday but has no events on his public schedule. The White House is holding a virtual summit on its continuing efforts to combat the pandemic with a focus on how to gather safely for the holiday season.