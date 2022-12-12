Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the Constitution. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden looks to reassure Africa it’s not all about China, Russia “There is a risk,” French President Emmanuel Macron warned during his recent state visit, that the United States may see transatlantic relations through the prism of its rivalry with China, reducing ties to Europe (and France) to a kind of lever to be pulled (an “adjustment variable,” he said) rather than an alliance on its own terms.

Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen echoed Macron’s point a few days later, telling the audience at a Reagan National Defense Forum panel that this concern “doesn’t only apply to France.” (The full video of that discussion, which I moderated, is here.)

Ng cautioned Washington not to “evaluate our worth or our value to [the] U.S.” depending on Singapore’s economic relationship with China. Doing so would create “a very difficult world” for countries and companies that cannot ignore the world’s second-largest economy, he said.

And while Singapore welcomes a greater U.S. military presence in Asia as a stabilizing force, American engagement with the region has to build on deepening economic relations, not focus “solely on Taiwan,” he said.

Now, on the eve of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa leaders summit, it seems Washington has internalized those kinds of concerns — even if global rivalry with Beijing and confrontation with Moscow over its expanded war with Ukraine still dominate American national security worries.

Trust gap

At the Associated Press, Aamer Madhani, Farai Mutsaka and Mogomotsi Magome have the details on the administration’s efforts to shrink “a gaping trust gap” and convince African leaders the continent matters for its own sake, not merely in the context of great power competition.

“In the lead-up to the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that begins Tuesday, Biden administration officials played down their increasing concern about the clout of China and Russia in Africa, which is home to more than 1.3 billion people. Instead, administration officials tried to put the focus on their efforts to improve cooperation with African leaders,” they reported.

My colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb last week got the scoop on one major way Biden will play up the ways the relationship benefits Africa.

The president “will announce U.S. support for the African Union to become a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, a step that would give African nations a long-sought prize and could make it easier for Biden to secure their cooperation on issues like Ukraine and climate change,” Yasmeen reported.

At the same time, the AP reporters noted, the gathering is “an opportunity to assuage concerns in Africa about whether the U.S. is serious about tending to the relationship” even “as his administration has made plain that it believes that Chinese and Russian activity in Africa is a serious concern to U.S. and African interests.”

prioritizes our relationship with Africa for the sake of our mutual interests and our partnership in dealing with global challenges,” Molly Phee, assistant secretary of state for African affairs, we studiously seek to avoid repeating some of the mistakes of those earlier eras.” “The United Statesand our partnership in dealing with global challenges,”, assistant secretary of state for African affairs, told reporters before the summit. “We are very conscious, again, of the Cold War history, we’re conscious, again, of the deleterious impact of colonialism on Africa, and

Still, Russia’s war in Ukraine will loom large. The conflict has hurt Ukraine’s ability to export grain, driving up food prices and pushing some African countries to the brink of starvation. But many nations on the continent have refused to line up behind Washington and Europe in criticizing Moscow and endorsing sanctions on Russia.

“Analysts say that African leaders will be looking for Biden to make some major commitments during the summit, including announcing his first presidential visit to sub-Saharan Africa, efforts to bolster the continent’s economy through private sector investment and trade and more,” the AP reported.

“Perhaps most importantly, it could be an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate that Africa is more than a battleground in its economic and military competition with Beijing and Moscow.”

And that could echo well beyond Africa.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

2022 shattered economic forecasts. Can the Fed get 2023 right?

“This week, central bankers will convene for their final policy meeting of the year, when they’re expected to raise rates by half a percentage point, a slightly slower pace than they’ve been on since the summer. They’ll also release a fresh set of projections showing how much further rates could climb, and how long borrowing costs may stay high,” Rachel Siegel reports.

“But if 2022 is any indicator, the new projections could quickly become the latest example of how policymakers continue to be confounded by the covid economy.”

Covid spreads and medical staff sicken after China relaxes restrictions

“Beijing municipal officials said at a briefing Monday that 22,000 patients visited fever clinics the day before, 16 times the daily average a week ago,” Lily Kuo and Lyric Li report.

Japan to buy Tomahawk missiles in defense buildup amid fears of war

“Alarmed by increasing security threats and the risk of war in the Indo-Pacific, Japan will seek to purchase hundreds of U.S.-built Tomahawk cruise missiles as part of a major defense buildup unprecedented in the postwar period, Japanese and U.S. officials said,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Ellen Nakashima report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Cartel RX

Cause of death: Washington faltered as fentanyl gripped America

“During the past seven years, as soaring quantities of fentanyl flooded into the United States, strategic blunders and cascading mistakes by successive U.S. administrations allowed the most lethal drug crisis in American history to become significantly worse, a Washington Post investigation has found,” Nick Miroff, Scott Higham, Steven Rich, Salwan Georges and Erin Patrick O’Connor report.

Presidents from both parties failed to take effective action in the face of one of the most urgent threats to the nation’s security, one that claims more lives each year than car accidents, suicides or gun violence. Fentanyl is now the failed to take effective action in the face of one of the most urgent threats to the nation’s security, one that claims more lives each year than car accidents, suicidesor gun violence. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49.”

“The Drug Enforcement Administration , the country’s premier anti-narcotics agency, stumbled through a series of missteps as it confronted the biggest challenge in its 50-year history. The agency was slow to respond as Mexican cartels supplanted Chinese producers, creating a massive illicit pharmaceutical industry that is now producing more fentanyl than ever.

“ The Department of Homeland Security , whose agencies are responsible for detecting illegal drugs at the nation’s borders, failed to ramp up scanning and inspection technology at official crossings, instead channeling $11 billion toward the construction of a border wall that does little to stop fentanyl traffickers.”

“The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the executive branch office headed by the ‘drug czar’ and tasked with coordinating the government’s response, spent years fending off elimination and struggled to create an effective strategy to combat the scourge. The office lost its seat in the White House Cabinet and remains sidelined.”

How a Trump-allied group fighting ‘anti-white bigotry’ beats Biden in court

“America First Legal is headed by Stephen Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants. While AFL lacks the name recognition and financial heft of many conservative counterparts, it has racked up notable court victories over the Biden administration,” Beth Reinhard and Josh Dawsey report.

“Casting itself as ‘the long-awaited answer to the ACLU,’ AFL has weaponized the grievance politics embodied by Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ movement through dozens of federal lawsuits, challenging efforts to remedy racial disparities, support LGBTQ students and expand the pool of early voters.”

… and beyond

How federal lawmakers achieved a ‘watershed’ year of progress fighting gender-based violence and sexual harassment

“Proposed reforms to the way the military handles sexual assault cases, if passed as part of the annual defense bill, would cap off a streak of significant bipartisan measures Congress has passed to combat intimate partner violence and the silencing of workplace sexual harassment survivors,” the 19th’s Grace Panetta reports.

Inside Google’s quest to digitize troops’ tissue samples

“At least a dozen Defense Department staff members have raised ethical or legal concerns about Google’s quest for service members’ medical data and about the behavior of its military supporters, records reviewed by ProPublica show. Underlying their complaints are concerns about privacy, favoritism and the private use of a sensitive government resource in a time when AI in health care shows both great promise and risk,” ProPublica’s James Bandler reports.

The latest on covid

Hospitalizations signal rising covid-19 risk for U.S. seniors

The Biden agenda

White House ready to bargain over expanded Child Tax Credit

“The White House has privately signaled to Democrats that it would support a compromise deal to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit, even if it includes work requirements it once opposed,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn reports.

“A remarkable shift for an administration that has resisted applying such conditions to anti-poverty programs, it comes amid a recent push in Congress to include an expansion in a year-end legislative package while Democrats still control both chambers. And it reflects the growing urgency within the administration to salvage a policy that ranks among President Joe Biden’s signature achievements.”

Biden announces $2.5 billion loan to help GM and LG make EV batteries

“The US Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office will announce Monday that it is issuing a $2.5 billion loan to help start three lithium battery manufacturing hubs in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan,” CNN’s Ella Nilsen reports.

Behind Biden’s overseas mining funding

“The Biden administration is looking at funding roughly a dozen mineral projects overseas in a bid for more resources used in lower-carbon technologies,” Axios’s Jael Holzman reports.

The potency of fentanyl, visualized

“Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and its compactness makes it far easier to smuggle. The synthetic opioid is so powerful that a year’s supply of pure fentanyl powder for the U.S. market would fit in the beds of two pickup trucks,” Courtney Kan, Nick Miroff, Scott Higham, Steven Rich and Tyler Remmel report.

Hot on the left

Kanye West’s hate-spewing, career-tanking descent through the alt-media

“In the end, it wasn’t CNN, the New York Times or The Washington Post that exposed Ye’s explicit antisemitism. It wasn’t even the traditional celebrity-media industrial complex, the Daily Mails and TMZs, which has previously uncovered troubling behavior of the rich and famous,” Paul Farhi and Avi Selk report.

“The artist formerly known as Kanye West incinerated his career while on a two-month tour through the alt-media swamps, a collection of podcasts and streaming shows that tend to mimic the mainstream media’s aesthetics while disdaining its journalistic standards.”

Hot on the right

Pete Buttigieg often flies on taxpayer-funded private jets, flight data show

“Buttigieg’s predecessor, Elaine Chao, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, faced criticism for using the same jets on seven occasions in 2017, costing taxpayers nearly $94,000, Politico reported at the time. And Trump-appointed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was forced to resign after reportedly taking 26 private jet flights that same year, costing taxpayers about $1.2 million,” Fox News’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

Today in Washington

At 12:10 p.m., the Bidens will leave the White House for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., where they will participate in a Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” event.

The Bidens will head back to the White House at 1:30 p.m.

In closing

Rejoice! Despair! The office holiday party is back in person.

“In-person holiday gatherings are returning at a strange moment, as the tug-of-war over hybrid work continues and the specter of a 2023 recession looms in the form of layoffs and hiring freezes,” Taylor Telford writes.

“But many companies, big and small, are deciding to host year-end parties, some with impressive pizazz. PitchBook is expecting more than 1,100 guests at its 007-James Bond-themed celebration in a warehouse-turned-concert-venue in Seattle. (The entertainment is still under wraps, but the firm’s last party featured Flo Rida.)”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

