Post Politics Now Congress scrambling to craft a spending bill before week’s end

“If we just focus on bringing people inside and comprehensively addressing their needs and moving them to permanent housing with a way to pay their bills, we will save lives and we will save our city,” Bass said in her inaugural address, held in a soaring theater in downtown Los Angeles. “And this is my mission as your mayor.”

Bass has pledged to “solve homelessness” and to declare a state of emergency on her first day. In her first year, she said, she will house 17,000 people. And she announced a strategy to prevent crime in part by hiring civilian employees to free up some 250 police officers from clerical work, allowing them to return to city streets.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti, leaving office after more than nine years, also took aim at homelessness, aided by a ballot measure that allowed the city to borrow $1.2 billion to pay for housing and health services for those living outside. But the problem has grown worse.