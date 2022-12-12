Post Politics Now Congress scrambling to craft a spending bill before week’s end

Today, Congress is facing a Friday deadline to pass a spending bill before government funding runs out. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) announced Sunday that “sufficient progress” was made in negotiations over the weekend for Democrats to back off a plan to try to strong-arm Republicans by releasing their own package. But the parties still have a long way to go, and if they give themselves an extension, they could wind up remaining in Washington right up until the holidays.
President Biden will make news this week on domestic and foreign policy. He plans to sign a bill Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. On Wednesday, he will welcome African leaders to the White House as part of a summit that his administration is hosting in Washington this week.