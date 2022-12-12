The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Congress scrambling to craft a spending bill before week’s end

Key updates
Analysis: How Kari Lake’s campaign to be the Trump of 2022 unraveled
The latest: Biden speaks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky
On our radar: Congressional Republicans divided on attacking Trump investigations
Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) walks to a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 29. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 

Today, Congress is facing a Friday deadline to pass a spending bill before government funding runs out. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) announced Sunday that “sufficient progress” was made in negotiations over the weekend for Democrats to back off a plan to try to strong-arm Republicans by releasing their own package. But the parties still have a long way to go, and if they give themselves an extension, they could wind up remaining in Washington right up until the holidays.

President Biden will make news this week on domestic and foreign policy. He plans to sign a bill Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. On Wednesday, he will welcome African leaders to the White House as part of a summit that his administration is hosting in Washington this week.

Your daily dashboard

  • 12:40 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event in Arlington, Va.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

12:40 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event in Arlington, Va.
3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...