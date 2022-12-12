Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Beth Reinhard and Josh Dawsey dig into the Trump-allied group fighting ‘anti-white bigotry’ that is beating the Biden administration in court … Isaac Stanley-Becker and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez report on how Kari Lake’s campaign to be the Trump of 2022 unraveled … What we’re watching: Biden hosts the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at a House hearing Tuesday … but first …

On the Hill

December doldrums

Congress has done it again. A December of anticipated holiday delight for many across the country is once again a month of intermittent staring contests and tense negotiations on Capitol Hill.

But fewer than five days before the current government funding bill runs out on Dec. 16, there’s been a bit of progress.

Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over the weekend did not produce an agreement on a top-line number for the annual spending bills — a key first step to passing a bill. But enough movement was made for Democrats to back off their plan to try to strong-arm Republicans today by releasing their own funding package.

“Bipartisan and bicameral negotiations continue,” said a senior Democratic aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations. (It’s highly likely that a new one-week stopgap funding bill will be needed to wrap any deal — or for lawmakers to realize there’s no deal to be had and cut bait.)

The parties remain divided over whether spending on defense and domestic programs should be increased by the same amount, and they are about $26 billion apart overall. There are also more specific disagreements, including how to categorize millions of dollars in aid to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals while serving in the military.

While year-end spending negotiations are never easy, the dynamics this year are proving to be particularly tricky. Here’s why:

1. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is feeling the heat from the more conservative members of his conference — including Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) — to drive a hard bargain.

This pressure comes as McConnell’s standing looks weaker than ever, weeks after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) challenged him for the leadership of the conference and won 10 votes. And a new crop of senators set to arrive next year have more in common with McConnell’s detractors than the McConnell allies they're replacing.

So does McConnell try to strike a deal that would rely on the votes of outgoing members like GOP Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee? Or does he drive a harder bargain to please — or at least pacify — his increasingly vocal critics?

2. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is desperately trying to secure enough votes to become speaker in January, and that is driving his every move. On spending, that’s led him to take the position that any deal should be negotiated next year when Republicans will control the House.

That means McCarthy is expected to deliver few votes for any spending deal this year, and he is barely involved in the discussions among leaders, according to multiple sources.

But his life may be made easier if negotiators reach a deal. If negotiations slip into next year, it will be up to McCarthy — or whomever becomes speaker — to round up enough support to pass a funding package. They would unlikely be able to do that with Republican votes alone, leaving the next speaker facing the decision of whether to force a government shutdown or rely on Democratic votes to avoid one — a potentially treacherous position for McCarthy or whomever gets the gavel.

3. Democrats will need to supply most if not all of the votes to get a spending deal through the House, but many liberals are opposed to the amount of defense spending being discussed, which is expected to total approximately $858 billion. Forty-five House Democrats voted against the annual defense policy bill that the House passed last week.

With so few House Republican votes expected for any deal, Democratic leaders can’t afford to lose anywhere near that number for a year-end package.

The options

Time is running out to strike a deal.

If lawmakers can reach an agreement by the middle of the week, there’s still a chance they could wrap up work by Dec. 23, allowing everyone to head home before Christmas. “Nobody wants to be here after that,” one Republican lobbyist wrote in an email to The Early.

If that doesn’t happen, lawmakers can pass a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open until early next year so negotiations can continue when the new Congress is in place. Or …

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and McConnell have both floated passing legislation, known as a continuing resolution, that would extend current funding levels for the remainder of the fiscal year. Neither party is enamored of that idea because Republicans wouldn’t get the defense spending they want and Democrats wouldn’t get the funding boosts for domestic programs they desire.

The Pentagon has vigorously urged Congress to avoid that scenario, and a senior Republican aide said that option doesn’t have the votes to pass the Senate.

But nothing else does at the moment, either.

From the courts

How a Trump-allied group fighting ‘anti-white bigotry’ beats Biden in court

The anti-ACLU: “America First Legal is headed by Stephen Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants,” our colleagues Beth Reinhard and Josh Dawsey report. “While AFL lacks the name recognition and financial heft of many conservative counterparts, it has racked up notable court victories over the Biden administration.”

“Casting itself as ‘the long-awaited answer to the ACLU,’ AFL has weaponized the grievance politics embodied by Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ movement through dozens of federal lawsuits, challenging efforts to remedy racial disparities, support LGBTQ students and expand the pool of early voters.”

AFL-backed suits helped doom a landmark $4 million deal to help disadvantaged Black farmers, “a $29 billion program that prioritized struggling female and minority-owned restaurants last year, and last week, a council created by the Department of Education that conservative parent groups viewed as partisan.”

“AFL has won in part by consistently filing lawsuits in a conservative-friendly judicial district in Texas and taking advantage of a larger federal court system revamped by Trump’s predominantly conservative nominees. The group’s success is alarming civil rights advocates, who fear Miller has figured out how to harness the courts to protect America’s declining White majority and unravel government policies intended to right historical wrongs against marginalized communities.”

The campaign

How Kari Lake’s campaign to be the Trump of 2022 unraveled

The unraveling: “After Kari Lake rode Trump’s endorsement to the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona, some of her aides and allies urged her to moderate her campaign to compete in the November election,” our colleagues Isaac Stanley-Becker and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez report.

“Advisers wanted her to focus less on Trump’s false claims of voter fraud and more on homelessness, water independence and border security,” people familiar with their counsel told Isaac and Yvonne. “Business leaders recommended that she tone down her MAGA message to create a friendlier climate for capital. Republican strategists asked her to stop denigrating early ballots, a method of voting once critical to Republican victories in the state.”

“In an August meeting at the state party’s headquarters, GOP operatives delivered a warning, which was recalled by two attendees: Campaigns that failed to mobilize supporters to vote early would be at a disadvantage. After pushback from some members of Lake’s team, the candidate herself spoke up. She said that True The Vote, the Texas-based group pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud, had told her to instruct supporters to mail in their ballots — not put them in drop boxes — as a way to ‘confuse the Democrats.’”

“The eyebrow-raising comment made clear to those present that Lake, 53, was a true believer, cocooned in a pro-Trump echo chamber.”

What we're watching

President Biden is in town this week after several weeks of travel. He and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Arlington, Va., today for a Toys for Tots event that’s part of the first lady’s “Joining Forces” initiative to support military families.

On Tuesday, Biden will sign legislation that Congress passed last week granting protections to same-sex marriages.

He’ll also host this week’s three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, which will bring the leaders of most African countries to Washington. Biden, Vice President Harris and their spouses will host a summit dinner at the White House on Wednesday for African leaders.

There are three notable hearings on Tuesday on Capitol Hill, meanwhile:

House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX . Sam Bankman-Fried , FTX’s founder, in what could be a blockbuster hearing or a dud. Thewill hold a hearing on the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX’s founder, is scheduled to testify in what could be a blockbuster hearing or a dud.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s permanent subcommittee on investigations will hold a hearing on the sexual abuse of female inmates in federal prisons. Three former inmates will testify about their experiences. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) has been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.

Thomas Manger, chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, will testify before the Senate Rules Committee on the police force during a time of low morale, security breaches and recruitment challenges.

The Media

