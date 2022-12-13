Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds! Send tips and emotional support: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today's edition … From one Democrat turned independent to another: Joe Lieberman talks Kyrsten Sinema … Bankman-Fried arrested ahead of House crypto hearing but the show will go on … More fallout from Post series on U.S. military vets cashing in with nations known for abuses … What we're watching: Inflation numbers … but first …

At the White House

Biden, GOP take divergent approaches to Africa as tensions over China grow

The Biden administration will kick off a three-day summit of African leaders today in a test of President Biden’s ability to show the continent that his administration views its nations as more than pawns on a geopolitical chessboard amid concerns about the growing influence of China and Russia.

More than 40 African governments are expected to attend the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington — the second meeting of its kind after President Barack Obama hosted the inaugural one in 2014. The gathering is an attempt to strengthen U.S. ties to African countries following the Trump administration’s sometimes-turbulent relationship with them.

The summit “is rooted in the recognition that Africa is a key geopolitical player,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. “The continent will shape the future, not just of the African people, but also the world.”

Leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of topics regarding health, climate, the economy and democracy, per White House officials. Biden is also expected to announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 nations as a permanent member.

Serge Mombouli, the Republic of Congo’s ambassador to Washington, praised the move, calling it “well-deserved” because Africa is “an economic power” and the “last frontier in this world economy.”

GOP pushback

But Biden’s plan for the summit is drawing criticism from Republicans who contend it should focus directly on beating back China’s influence on the continent. House Republicans plan to take a hawkish approach to China — the centerpiece of their foreign policy agenda when they take control of the House next year — and they have been looking for opportunities to portray the administration as going too easy on Beijing.

“We’ve been clear on our concerns with Chinese investments and China’s role globally,” said a Republican aide on the House Foreign Relations Committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they, like others, were not authorized to speak on the record. “You need to be honest about the reality that that presents. African leaders know we’re concerned about it and so dancing around the subject certainly doesn’t help.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tapped Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) last week to lead a new China select committee. According to McCarthy and Gallagher, the U.S. is locked in a “new Cold War” with China and “must confront China around the globe” to win it.

China’s role in Africa and the prospect of a 21st-century “scramble for Africa” have raised concerns across the political spectrum.

“Beijing has dramatically increased its investment and lending activities in Africa over the past 20 years, in the process becoming its biggest trading partner. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Yasmeen Abutaleb recently wrote. and lending activities in Africa over the past 20 years, in the process becoming its biggest trading partner. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a multibillion dollar plan to invest in infrastructure in nearly 150 countries , includes dozens of African countries,” our colleague

“U.S. officials have long viewed China’s investment and lending activities in Africa as a threat to their own influence on the continent, and many experts have raised concerns as to whether China’s loans are predatory or could later be used to extract concessions from countries that took them.”

The China select committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee plan to make countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative a priority when the GOP controls the House next year. The foreign affairs panel will hold “hearings early on in the year, taking a 30,000-foot [look at] strategic importance,” the Republican aide said. “China’s role and other security threats will be top priorities.”

A new-ish strategy

The administration has taken a different approach, threatening to put it at odds next year on yet another issue with the Republican-led House.

“We’re engaged in Africa for our mutual benefit and to advance our mutual interests,” Mary Catherine Phee, Biden’s assistant secretary of state for African affairs, told reporters last week. “It should not be a battlefield for external powers.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reassured African leaders that the administration won't force them to choose between the U.S. and China.

“I want to be clear: the United States doesn’t want to limit your partnerships with other countries. We want to make your partnerships with us even stronger,” he told an audience last year in Abuja, Nigeria. “We don’t want to make you choose. We want to give you choices.”

“The approach is a significant shift from Trump, whose top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, often railed against Chinese-led infrastructure projects as ‘debt traps’ during his three-country trip to Africa in 2020 and criticized telecom projects in Africa by the Chinese firm Huawei,” per our colleague John Hudson.

Some African leaders bristle at that choose-or-lose view.

“We are living in a global world and [the] African continent is welcome to do business with any country in the world,” Mombouli, who is also the dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, told The Early.

Earlier this year, Biden made a multibillion-dollar infrastructure commitment to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“The White House also announced Monday that the United States would commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years in economic, health and security support,” Yasmeen and Missy Ryan report. (Yasmeen and Missy also report that a top priority for the administration this week is to keep African nations behind the president’s push for a unified front against Russia in its war with Ukraine.)

And Cindy Courville, the first U.S. ambassador to the African Union, said she doesn’t expect tensions between the U.S. and China to boil over during the summit. “It’s been an amazing balancing act for [Africa] to conduct, being pulled between two great powers,” Courville said.

The campaign

Advice from one Democrat turned independent to another

What does Joseph I. Lieberman, the longtime senator from Connecticut, think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement Friday that the Arizona Democrat will follow in his footsteps and leave the Democratic Party to become an independent?

“Good for Kyrsten,” Lieberman said in an interview Monday.

Lieberman, a longtime Democrat who was Al Gore’s running mate in 2000, took a different route to becoming an independent. He ran for a fourth term in 2006 but lost in the Democratic primary to Ned Lamont — who’s now Connecticut’s governor — amid anger over his support for the Iraq War. He ran instead as an independent and won.

Lieberman cautioned that Sinema’s party switch won’t necessarily make it easier for her to win if she runs in 2024.

“It’s always harder to run as an independent in America,” he said — but he thinks she can prevail.

Still, Lieberman benefited when he ran for reelection from a force that may or may not be in play if Sinema runs: the sympathy of voters who thought he’d been wronged. “There was a certain sense — certainly among independents and Republicans — that I had been treated, if I may say so, unfairly in the Democratic primary,” he said.

Lieberman didn’t face much blowback from Senate Democrats after he became an independent — at least at first. But he aroused the party’s anger after he endorsed his close friend John McCain for president, leading some Democratic senators to push to strip him of his seniority — and with it his chairmanship of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The caucus voted on it by secret ballot.

“I remember the numbers: It was 42 to 13 that I maintain my seniority,” Lieberman said. “I never figured out who the 13 were, but my staff repeatedly over the following years had a little game they played as to whether a senator was in the 13.”

Lieberman might never have endorsed McCain if he hadn’t lost the Democratic primary in 2006, he said. He also felt less bound to vote with the Democratic Party on Capitol Hill. “I felt freer to be independent because I had been reelected as an independent,” he said.

After Lieberman became an independent, Obama and Harry M. Reid, the late Senate majority leader, deployed him as an emissary to Senate Republicans to try to win their support for the 2009 stimulus bill and other priorities, Lieberman recalled. He urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to make similar use of Sinema.

“She can be a big help to Chuck Schumer and President Biden when she wants to be,” Lieberman said. “She won’t want to be on every occasion, but she will [want to] be, in my opinion, on some really important occasions.”

We asked Lieberman one more question at the end of the interview: What did he think of a 2010 clip of Sinema that’s resurfaced recently in which she criticized Lieberman for leaving the party and said Democrats would no longer need to keep “kowtowing to Joe Lieberman” after losing their filibuster-proof majority?

Lieberman laughed.

“What can I say?” he said. “Kyrsten has gotten older and wiser.”

On the Hill

Bankman-Fried arrested ahead of House crypto hearing

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, won’t testify before the House Financial Services Committee this morning as planned due to his arrest on Monday in the Bahamas at U.S. prosecutors’ request. But the show will go on without him.

The hearing’s second witness, John J. Ray III, who replaced Bankman-Fried as FTX’s chief executive as it imploded last month and is charged with restructuring the company, will still testify this morning, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the committee’s chairwoman, said Monday night. She expressed irritation at the timing of the arrest, saying the public should get to hear Bankman-Fried respond to questions publicly and under oath.

The public has heard a lot from Bankman-Fried since his firm imploded last month — but not under oath. He’s done a blitz of interviews in recent weeks, including a much-anticipated one with the New York Times’s Andrew Ross Sorkin last month and one on Monday with Forbes.

Ray doesn’t seem like he’ll be too sympathetic to Bankman-Fried at today’s hearing.

In his prepared testimony, he said that while his investigation is ongoing, FTX’s “collapse appears to stem from the absolute concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals who failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company that is entrusted with other people’s money or assets.”

More fallout from Post series on U.S. military vets cashing in with nations known for abuses

More lawmakers are taking action following an investigation by our colleagues Craig Whitlock and Nate Jones “that revealed hundreds of retired U.S. military personnel have taken high-paying jobs as contractors and consultants for foreign governments, mostly in countries known for political repression.”

Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Michael Cloud (R-Tex.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.) are sending a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Blinken today asking for more details about the waiver approval process that allows former generals and admirals to take such jobs.

“We write to express our serious concerns over the recent Washington Post report that identified over 500 retired U.S. military personnel, including many senior general officers, who were given waivers from the Departments of Defense (DoD) and Department of State (DOS) to pursue lucrative jobs advising foreign governments with known human rights abuses and histories of political oppression,” they write.

The letter comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) sent a letter of their own, which we reported first last week, to five consulting firms that have done such work asking for more details.

What we're watching

The House Rules Committee is expected to take up a one-week continuing resolution until Dec. 23 to give negotiators more time to work out a funding deal. The House will vote on it first, likely on Wednesday, so the Senate can pass it by the end of the week. Happy holidays!

Also, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s permanent subcommittee on investigations, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), will release the findings of an eight-month investigation today on the sexual assault of female inmates in federal prisons. Just one finding from the bipartisan report: Male prison employees sexually abused female inmates in two-thirds of federal prisons.

Schumer is expected to release the Senate work schedule for 2023 today. We’ve lobbied for Congress to complete all of its work by Thanksgiving next year so we can take December off — but we all know the schedule is bound to change no matter what the leaders say.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release new inflation data showing that prices rose about 7.3 percent in November, a sign that inflation is cooling.

The Data

Supporters of the Respect for Marriage Act, visualized: “Twelve Senate Republicans joined nearly the entire Democratic caucus [last month] to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, offering federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages,” our colleagues Nick Mourtoupalas and Adrian Blanco report. Biden is expected to sign the bill into law today.

ICYMI: Check out Leigh Ann’s interview on Washington Post Live with Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) about how they reached a deal on the same-sex marriage legislation.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

How embarrassing

Elon Musk was loudly booed by a crowd in San Francisco last night after he was invited onstage by Dave Chappelle https://t.co/muESqJKInr



pic.twitter.com/f2L9D7zX9J — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

