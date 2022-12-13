Post Politics Now Thousands to celebrate at White House as Biden signs marriage bill

Today, the White House has invited thousands of people to gather on the South Lawn to watch President Biden sign legislation designed to protect same-sex and interracial marriages if the Supreme Court takes away additional rights in the future. The Respect for Marriage Act will require that people be considered married in any state as long as the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. Tuesday’s event is being billed as a celebration of historic legislation and will feature musical performances, the White House said.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are moving toward passing a continuing resolution to keep the government open until Dec. 23 as they continue work on longer-term spending legislation.