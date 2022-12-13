The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Thousands to celebrate at White House as Biden signs marriage bill

Key updates
The latest: Boebert officially wins reelection in Colorado, recount confirms
The latest: Sam Bankman-Fried won’t appear before House panel following his arrest
On our radar: Biden scrambles to keep African nations in anti-Russian coalition
President Biden, center, appears at a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act held on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 13. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated 1 min ago

Today, the White House has invited thousands of people to gather on the South Lawn to watch President Biden sign legislation designed to protect same-sex and interracial marriages if the Supreme Court takes away additional rights in the future. The Respect for Marriage Act will require that people be considered married in any state as long as the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. Tuesday’s event is being billed as a celebration of historic legislation and will feature musical performances, the White House said.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are moving toward passing a continuing resolution to keep the government open until Dec. 23 as they continue work on longer-term spending legislation.

Your daily dashboard

  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: The incoming House Democratic leadership holds a news conference. Watch live here.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

12:30 p.m. Eastern: The incoming House Democratic leadership holds a news conference. Watch live here.
2:15 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act. Watch live here.

1/3

End of carousel
Loading...