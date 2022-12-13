Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ever since Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire collapsed last month, conservative media has speculated about the justice — or the supposed lack thereof — awaiting him. Almost all of the speculation revolved around the fact that Bankman-Fried was a major donor to Democrats. Often, the suggestion has been that he was being treated more leniently by the Justice Department, or even given a pass.

It’s certainly a commentary on our conspiratorial time — a time in which Republicans in particular assume slanted justice for high-profile figures — that people jumped to such conclusions so willy-nilly. Donald Trump spent four years attacking the Justice Department for supposedly targeting him politically, while also attempting to wield it for his own political ends. It’s against that backdrop that certain circles just assumed that there was something suspicious about Bankman-Fried not yet being apprehended.

Bankman-Fried’s arrest and indictment this week undercuts much of that baseless and hastily crafted narrative. And as always with such situations, it’s worth recalling who had a hand in the crafting.

Advertisement

Shortly after the FTX collapse in early November, Fox News and others pointed to the nearly $40 million in disclosed donations from Bankman-Fried, the vast majority of it to Democrats, making him the party’s second-largest donor in the 2022 election. And they continued applying the “Dem donor” label has even after Bankman-Fried claimed that he contributed a similar amount to Republicans, but via so-called “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors.

At their most speculative, the conspiracy theories suggested Bankman-Fried hadn’t yet been arrested — and even that he wouldn’t be scrutinized — because of those donations to Democrats.

On Nov. 9, the Wall Street Journal reported that both the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating FTX.

But on Nov. 10, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that “Biden’s Justice Department seems not very interested in a man called Sam Bankman-Fried. Why is that? Well, maybe because Bankman-Fried was the Democratic Party’s second biggest donor this cycle.”

Advertisement

On Nov. 13, Elon Musk went so far as to say, “SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation,” even though the investigation was known.

SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

On Nov. 17, Fox’s Jesse Watters stated, “So, he bought the Senate for the Democrats. And has committed all sorts of atrocious financial crimes — bigger than Enron, bigger than [Bernie] Madoff — and he’s still sitting in the Bahamas trying to raise money. Why isn’t he shackled by the FBI? If this guy was a Republican donor he’d probably be sitting in solitary confinement right now.”

On the same show, co-host Jeanine Pirro cited Bankman-Fried’s donations to Democrats and complained that he hadn’t been arrested and extradited from the Bahamas yet.

On Dec. 1, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) appeared on Fox Business Network and suggested the situation suggested a “two-tiered” justice system. Host Maria Bartiromo quickly asked: “And why is that? Is it because he’s been the big donor to the Democrats? Is that why he’s not in jail right now?” Davidson said it was “possible” but mostly demurred, talking about more general failures of federal regulators to police white-collar crime.

Advertisement

And as recently as last week, Carlson intoned, “Sam Bankman-Fried was the second biggest donor to the Democratic Party. So in the end, we’re hearing that ‘the Justice Department is looking into him!’” Carlson quickly added: “He’s going to get away with it.”

Five days later, Bankman-Fried was arrested, with the Justice Department obtaining a sweeping eight-count indictment against him that includes alleged campaign-finance violations.

Not that the purportedly delay between FTX’s collapse and Bankman-Fried’s arrest should have been surprising. While many have expressed apoplexy that Bankman-Fried wasn’t arrested earlier, it takes time to build white-collar cases. Some have noted that Madoff was arrested shortly after his misdeeds came to light. But as New York magazine noted earlier this month, the situations aren’t terribly comparable:

Advertisement

The scheme was not detected by the government or the media — infamously — but was in fact revealed by Madoff himself, who confessed the whole thing to his sons once he realized that he could not keep up the fraud. According to the criminal complaint filed on the day of his arrest, Madoff told his sons “that he was ‘finished,’ that he had ‘absolutely nothing,’ that ‘it’s all just one big lie,’ and that it was ‘basically a giant Ponzi scheme.’” His sons called the FBI, and two days later, two agents showed up at his home and asked whether “there’s an innocent explanation” for what Madoff had told his sons. Madoff literally replied, “There is no innocent explanation.”

By contrast, Bankman-Fried wasn’t so anxious to confess; he has repeatedly rejected the idea that his actions amounted to fraud.

But as is often the case when such theories are undercut by later events, the goal posts are simply moved. Even when Bankman-Fried was ultimately arrested on Monday, many prominent voices on the right wagered that the timing was suspicious. The supposed reason? He was due to testify remotely on Tuesday to a House committee where Republicans planned to grill him on his support for Democrats. Suddenly, Bankman-Fried wasn’t arrested too late, but too early.

There is no actual reason to believe the Justice Department timed this to help Democrats, of course. But the theory also ignores that we will learn more information through the impending legal proceedings. It also ignores that Democrats in Congress could have used the hearing to press Bankman-Fried on an even more obscured piece of the puzzle: the donations he claimed he’d made to Republican-oriented dark money groups.

Advertisement

Bankman-Fried said nearly a month ago that he had donated about as much to those groups as he did to Democrats, and that he’d taken this tack because he wanted to avoid detection by reporters in the media who lean to the political left. He claimed to be “the second or third biggest Republican donor this year, as well.”

There is no way to verify this — not yet at least. Neither Bankman-Fried’s newly unsealed indictment nor an SEC complaint also released Tuesday shed much light on it. The SEC complaint does say that Bankman-Fried used money diverted from FTX “to make undisclosed private venture investments, political contributions, and real estate purchases.” But it’s not clear that “undisclosed” applies to the “political contributions” or what amounts we’re talking about. (The SEC didn’t reply to a request for comment.)

It’s possible we could learn more now that the government is taking legal action. And a watchdog group last week urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate Bankman-Fried’s dark-money contributions, arguing that the way he described them showed he “admitted that he violated federal laws” that prohibit using dark money to influence federal elections.

Advertisement

But however dubious a character Bankman-Fried is, the possibility that we may learn he gave money to GOP groups would seem to be worth mentioning in all the conservative media coverage that characterizes him first and foremost as a Democratic donor. To the extent he did spread the wealth among an array of political causes across the ideological spectrum, it would further undercut the already baseless narrative that he was being protected because he allied with Democrats. Perhaps it’s worth being cautious.

Of course, caution is not as much fun. And whatever the legal proceedings may reveal, at that point the people mentioned above could just move the goal posts again.

GiftOutline Gift Article