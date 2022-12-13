Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, y'all. Following the spending negotiations on Capitol Hill? Tell us what we should know: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: The Biden administration is proposing to make it easier for those who lose Medicaid coverage to buy Obamacare plans. Abortion rights groups in Ohio look to potential ballot measures. But first …

Ground ambulances were left out of surprise billing legislation. Experts will meet next month to consider how to wrangle them.

The Biden administration is set to kick off the work of a key advisory committee designed to help stop patients from getting hit with pricey surprise medical bills from ground ambulances, The Health 202 has learned.

It took roughly two years for the new committee to get its start. But the panel’s meetings are now set to begin in the new year, with the first scheduled for Jan. 17-18. A critical report will be due 180 days later on how to prevent patients from owing hundreds of dollars for receiving out-of-network ambulance rides through no fault of their own.

That’s according to a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services webpage detailing information about the advisory committee’s membership and its initial meeting, neither of which have been officially announced. CMS cites a Dec. 16, 2022, notice in the federal register, which suggests the information may have been inadvertently published early on the agency’s website.

The upcoming launch of the advisory committee’s work is a step forward in fulfilling part of a law Congress passed in December 2020. The legislation shielded patients from getting slapped with large bills when they unknowingly get care from an out-of-network provider, including for air ambulance flights. Yet, it didn’t apply to ground ambulances, instead mandating key federal departments appoint an advisory committee to recommend options for preventing such bills.

“The ground ambulance loophole is a big gap that harms consumers,” said Madeline O’Brien, a research fellow at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. “We’ve been waiting almost two years for the committee to get off the ground and [are] very excited for the actions that they could be taking to protect consumers in this really critical space.”

About the commission

The details: The charter for the advisory committee was officially signed in November 2021, and the Biden administration began soliciting nominees to serve on the panel.

Roughly a year later, the committee’s membership is coming into focus. According to the CMS webpage, Asbel Montes will serve as the committee chair. He’s a managing partner at Solutions Group, which does health consulting and tech work, and leads the American Ambulance Association’s payment reform task force, according to his work bio. He referred The Health 202 to CMS for comment.

Committee members from the federal government include Rogelyn McLean, of the Department of Health and Human Services; Ali Khawar, of the Labor Department; and Tom West, of the Department of Treasury.

Other members consist of a cross-section of the health industry, state and local government representatives, advocates and others. This includes Loren Adler, of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy; Adam Beck, of the major insurer lobby; and Patricia Kelmar, of PIRG, a public interest group.

The view from CMS: In a statement, a spokesperson said the agency is looking forward to hearing the committee’s recommendations, which will help inform new policies aimed at “preventing balance billing, improving communication as it relates to insurance options for service, and by providing upfront and easy to understand disclosures of charges and fees for ground ambulance service.”

State of play

Ground ambulance billing is particularly complex. For instance, many emergency medical transport services are operated by municipal and county governments, and so they must adhere to state and local regulations. Meanwhile, some municipal services may not contract with private insurance companies, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“The reality is there’s so much unknown that there’s wisdom to convening a panel of experts,” said Adam Buckalew, the founder of alb solutions who helped negotiate the surprise billing law as a GOP aide on the Senate health committee.

The ground ambulance panel has been of particular interest to the House Education and Labor Committee. Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) and ranking Republican Virginia Foxx (N.C.) sent a letter, first shared with The Health 202, Friday afternoon urging HHS to “prioritize and complete its establishment expeditiously.” (The CMS webpage appears to be updated with information about the ground ambulance committee before the lawmakers sent their letter, though an Education and Labor aide said HHS had been alerted last month that the letter was coming.)

Jamie Pafford-Gresham, the secretary of the American Ambulance Association, said patients should be protected from surprise bills, but a “balanced approach” to addressing the payment is needed. She contends getting it wrong could jeopardize access to emergency care, particularly in underserved areas.

Onward: The report is just another step toward potentially banning patients from receiving surprise bills from ground ambulances. Congress will likely need to legislate in this space to make good on upcoming policy recommendations.

Agency alert

The new (proposed) rules of the road for Obamacare are here

The Biden administration is proposing to make it easier to buy Affordable Care Act plans, particularly for those losing their Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage.

CMS released its draft rule yesterday governing the health insurance marketplaces for 2024. The proposal aims to make it easier for consumers to choose a plan by limiting the number of non-standard ACA plans an insurer can offer.

The agency is also seeking to give marketplaces the option to create a special enrollment period for people who lose their Medicaid or CHIP coverage. Shoppers would have 60 days before, or 90 days after, they lose coverage to choose an ACA plan, which CMS says is aimed at mitigating gaps in health coverage. This comes as millions could fall off the safety net program’s rolls in the months after the public health emergency for the coronavirus expires.

In the courts

Supreme Court rebuffs tobacco industry’s bid to block California ban

The Supreme Court rejected a request from R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a voter-approved ban on flavored tobacco products.

The justices’ rebuff of the emergency plea clears the way for California to enforce the ban, which is set to take effect next week. The companies had argued that the state doesn’t have the power to enact such a law, and that such a prohibition instead falls to the federal government. R.J. Reynolds declined to comment on the litigation.

Key context: The ban passed the state legislature with bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2020, but it never took effect because opponents gathered enough signatures to put a referendum against it on the ballot. However, nearly two-thirds of state residents supported the ban — which covers everything from bubble gum flavored vaping juice to menthol cigarettes — in the November elections.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids:

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court just denied a request by R.J. Reynolds for an emergency injunction to block the implementation of California’s law ending the sale of most flavored tobacco products.



It's a major victory for kids and public health.https://t.co/DZt59RhB6l — Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (@TobaccoFreeKids) December 12, 2022

On the Hill

👀 Congress looks to one-week stopgap bill as funding deadline looms

Congress will likely vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown Friday and buy lawmakers more time to nail down a top-line number on a full year-end spending deal, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said yesterday.

The stopgap measure would give lawmakers until two days before Christmas to strike a deal on a broader spending package, which is critical to passing new health policies before the next Congress.

Reproductive wars

Abortion rights advocates launch Ohio ballot measure efforts

A coalition of Ohio abortion and reproductive rights groups announced the formation of a ballot exploration committee yesterday aimed at putting a measure before voters to enshrine access to the procedure into the state’s constitution.

The coalition, called Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, includes groups such as the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio and New Voices for Reproductive Justice. The language of a proposed amendment and a campaign timeline haven’t been announced. The coalition said in a statement that they are prepared to launch the effort as early as November.

Meanwhile, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights unveiled its own effort yesterday to get an abortion rights measure on the 2023 general election ballot. Ohio has a law on the books banning the procedure after fetal cardiac activity is detected, around six weeks into pregnancy, but the restriction has been blocked by the courts since September.

One complication: The groups’ plans could be complicated by a Republican-led initiative currently moving through the state legislature. If passed, House Joint Resolution 6 would raise Ohio’s threshold for passing citizen-initiated state constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60 percent. A state House committee voted to advance the resolution yesterday, moving it one step closer to landing on voters’ ballots for approval in May.

The bigger picture: Abortion rights groups in an array of states are exploring similar ballot measures after major wins at the ballot box this year. Advocates are cognizant that such measures are one of the only ways to restore access to the procedure in a post-Roe America.

ACLU of Ohio:

🚨BREAKING: In partnership with @abortionfundOH @newvoicesrj @OHWomenAF @PPAOhio @ProChoiceOH @PretermCLE and @URGE_org we are committed to putting a measure on the ballot that would amend the Ohio Constitution to explicitly protect reproductive freedom for all. pic.twitter.com/vzuScudheZ — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) December 12, 2022

In other health news

Rebekah Jones, a former Florida health department manager who publicly accused officials of altering coronavirus data to look less dire, with prosecutors admitting guilt to charges of illegally accessing the state’s computer system. If she complies with the deal’s requirements, the charge will be dropped within two years, the Associated Press reports. signed an agreement with prosecutors admitting guilt to charges of illegally accessing the state’s computer system. If she complies with the deal’s requirements, the charge will be dropped within two years, thereports.

Avail Vapor lost its appeal to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s decision denying the company’s request for approval of its e-cigarette products, the latest in a series of court orders upholding the agency’s tightening regulation of the industry, Reuters reports. denying the company’s request for approval of its e-cigarette products, the latest in a series of court orders upholding the agency’s tightening regulation of the industry,reports.

Chinese hospitals across the country are struggling to contend with a surge in patients and medical staff infected with the covid-19 just days after authoritiesLily Kuo and Lyric Li report. just days after authorities rolled back more than two years of stringent virus controls , our colleaguesandreport.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

