Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2008, an Iraqi journalist named Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at President George W. Bush during a news conference in Baghdad. (Bush ducked the flying footwear.) Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Americans are going cashless, hating Russia, getting TikTok news The Pew Research Center just released its list of “striking findings” for 2022, and as always it’s a fascinating grab-bag of data with potentially major social, political and economic ramifications — everything from shrinking middle-class wealth to Americans turning to TikTok for news.

Here are a few of the findings The Daily 202 found most interesting, if not most important. Caveat: You may have seen these before, since it’s a recap of the year in Pew.

Getting news from TikTok

Back in November, Caroline flagged how President Biden was “walking a strange tightrope between relevancy and national security” by using TikTok to get his message out amid concerns about how the hugely popular social media site collects and shares user data.

“Officials say TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is a security threat because of how much data it shares with China. (The app has denied this.)” she wrote, noting White House staff cannot download it to their government phones.

So it’s notable that more and more adult TikTok users in the United States are getting their news there, as Pew found in a summer survey, even as fewer are turning to social media rivals like Facebook.

“A third of adults who use TikTok say they regularly get news there, up from 22% two years ago,” Pew said, while “the share of adult Facebook users who regularly get news there has declined from 54% in 2020 to 44% this year.”

Going cashless

This one has particular resonance after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to combat inflation, which has smothered real wage growth for millions of Americans.

Pew found that 41% of Americans say they make zero cash purchases in a typical week. That’s up from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015, according to Pew findings from October. What about Americans who say they use cash for all or almost all of their purchases? Down to 14% today, from 18% in 2018, and 24% in 2015.

“While growing shares of Americans across income groups are relying less on cash than in the past, this is especially the case among the highest earners. Roughly six-in-ten adults whose annual household income is $100,000 or more (59%) say they make none of their typical weekly purchases using cash, up sharply from 43% in 2018 and 36% in 2015.”

Inflation makes holding cash less attractive. Higher interest rates can cripple the finances of Americans who carry balances on their credit cards. One remaining question is what vehicle — credit card? Debit card? — Americans are using more.

Russia, the enemy

This is pretty intuitive, but with ongoing debates about sustained American aid for Ukraine — and rising Republican opposition — it makes for an interesting read.

Pew found that in barely a month after Russia expanded its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, Americans swung to the idea that Moscow is an enemy of the United States.

In January 2022, 49% of Americans said Russia was a “competitor,” 41% said “enemy,” and 7% said “partner.” In March, 70% said “enemy,” 24% said “competitor” and 3% said “partner.”

“Democrats and Republicans largely agreed in the March survey that Russia is an enemy of the U.S., but partisan and ideological differences still existed. Liberal Democrats, for example, were the most likely to see Russia as an enemy (78%), while moderate and liberal Republicans were the least likely to do so (63%),” Pew said.

A Supreme Split

Back in September, the Gallup polling operation found a record low proportion of Americans — 47% — have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the judicial branch that is headed by the Supreme Court. That’s down 20 percentage points from two years ago, seven points from last year.

“The new poll marks the first time that less than half of Democrats and independents express faith in the judicial branch,” Gallup said. “Republicans' trust fell below the majority level in 2015 and 2016 — although not as low as Democrats' trust is today — after court rulings that legalized same-sex marriage and upheld the Affordable Care Act.”

Cue Pew. In September, months after the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and its federal protections for access to abortion, “the partisan gap in views of the court grew wider than at any point in more than three decades,” it found.

“While 73% of Republicans expressed a favorable view of the court in an August survey, only 28% of Democrats shared that view. That 45-point gap was wider than at any point in 35 years of polling on the court.”

Americans are increasingly skeptical of their major institutions. The court’s clearly not immune.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

U.S. Air Force veteran freed in Russia prisoner swap, Ukraine says

“Suedi Murekezi, a U.S. Air Force veteran whose family says he was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier this year, has been freed in a prisoner swap, a senior Ukrainian official announced Wednesday,” Victoria Bisset and David L. Stern report.

Fed poised to raise rates by half a percentage point in last 2022 hike

“The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates by half a percentage point Wednesday, capping off one of the most aggressive years in the central bank’s history and marking a new phase in its fight against inflation,” Rachel Siegel reports.

Biden presses call for assault weapon ban in Sandy Hook proclamation

“President Biden on Wednesday renewed his plea for Congress to adopt an assault weapons ban in a proclamation marking the 10th anniversary of the mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in which a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle took the lives of 20 first graders and six adults,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Texas attorney general’s office sought state data on transgender Texans

“Employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety in June received a sweeping request from Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office: to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver’s license and other department records during the past two years,” Molly Hennessy-Fiske reports.

“After more than 16,000 such instances were identified, DPS officials determined that a manual search would be needed to determine the reason for the changes, DPS spokesman Travis Considine told The Post in response to questions.”

Cartel Rx

To live and die in Tijuana

“There have been 1,900 homicides [in Tijuana] this year so far, making it the deadliest city in Mexico. It is a place where language has adapted to new forms of violence, macabre and hyper-specific. The word ‘encobijado,’ for instance: a murder victim wrapped in a blanket,” Kevin Sieff, Salwan Georges, Erin Patrick O’Connor and Rekha Tenjarla report.

“Propelling that violence is a shift in the drug trade. Tijuana has long been a major transit point for illicit goods into the United States: alcohol during Prohibition, waves of marijuana and cocaine after that. Now, it is a city of fentanyl. It is the most prolific trafficking hub into the United States for the drug and, increasingly, a city of users.”

More from the series: Inside the daunting hunt for the ingredients of fentanyl and meth

… and beyond

Breaking down the Jan. 6 committee’s possible referrals — criminal and beyond

“The Jan. 6 select committee’s final act won’t just include recommendations for criminal charges against allies of Donald Trump. Chair Bennie Thompson indicated on Tuesday that the panel was likely to make ‘five or six’ categories of referrals to outside entities for potential misconduct by figures in the former president’s orbit,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu report.

“It was the most specific detail yet that Thompson (D-Miss.) has provided about some of the committee’s most anticipated final decisions. Thompson said the announcement of the referral targets would come on Monday, when the committee convenes for what is likely to be its last public meeting.”

The latest on covid

Long covid can be deadly, CDC study finds

“A study released Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics found that more than 3,500 Americans died of long-covid-related illness in the first 2½ years of the pandemic,” Frances Stead Sellers reports.

The Biden agenda

U.S. considers expanding asylum program for Venezuelans to include Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans

“U. S. officials are moving to expand a program creating a legal process for Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum to also include Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians, amid a surge in Nicaraguan migrants that has begun to overwhelm parts of the border in recent days,” the Wall Street Journal’s Michelle Hackman and Alicia A. Caldwell report.

Biden seeks political boost from slowing inflation

“President Biden on Tuesday sought to capitalize on positive economic news that inflation numbers are cooling, arguing that his policies are helping stabilize an economy battered by a global pandemic and a war in Ukraine, after months of facing political derision for rising prices,” Matt Viser reports.

Wally Adeyemo is favored to become next top Biden economic aide

“Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is emerging as the front-runner to succeed Brian Deese as top White House economic adviser, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Biden administration prepares to shuffle its team early next year,” Saleha Mohsin and Nancy Cook report.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations, visualized

“Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was a prolific political donor, pumping about $40 million this cycle alone into campaign committees and other groups, mostly aligned with Democrats, federal records show,” Isaac Stanley-Becker, Chris Zubak-Skees and Nick Mourtoupalas report.

Hot on the left

The 1990s were meant to be the end of history—instead they birthed the future

“In ways both big and small, the events of the ’90s continue to exert their influence, echoing across the decades and into the present. Long before the outbreak of the current culture war, for instance, there was the ’90s culture war, with its clashes over multiculturalism and political correctness,” Lizzy Ratner, Regina Mahone, Ludwig Hurtado and Alana Pockros write for the Nation.

“Long before 2020’s Black Lives Matter uprisings, Los Angeles lit up in despair and rage over the acquittal of the cops who beat Rodney King—an attack that was broadcast, again and again, by means of what has been described as the first viral video. Columbine paved the way for Uvalde; Iron John for incels; Fox News for Newsmax TV; fat-free for keto fads; and on and on, into the here-and-now. Instead of the End of History, the 1990s gave us the Revenge of History.”

Hot on the right

Despite Trump’s lobbying, McCarthy’s speaker bid remains imperiled on the right

“McCarthy, who is toiling to become speaker next year when the G.O.P. assumes the majority, has so far been unable to put down a mini-revolt on the right that threatens to imperil his bid for the top job,” the New York Times’s Catie Edmondson, Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report.

“McCarthy has embarked on the kind of grueling campaign that lawmakers in both parties jockeying for the post have sometimes been forced to perform. But some of the hard-right lawmakers with whom he is attempting to bargain do not appear to have a price, and most care less about legislating than shrinking the federal government — or upending it completely.”

Today in Washington

At 1:20 p.m., Biden will leave the White House for the convention center, where he will attend the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. He will speak at 1:30 p.m.

Biden will arrive back at the White House at 2:55 p.m.

At 3:40 p.m. Biden will host a small group meeting with leaders.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will host a dinner for the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit at 7 p.m.

In closing

10 years since Sandy Hook

Before and after Sandy Hook: 40 years of elementary school shooting survivors

“Ten years ago, on Dec. 14, 2012, a man walked into Sandy Hook Elementary and opened fire, killing 20 first-graders and six adults in what many people thought to be a singular event: a school shooting so horrific that nothing like it could ever happen again,” John Woodrow Cox reports.

“That massacre, of course, was not the last one at an elementary school — but it also wasn’t the first. Most Americans know what happened on that day in Newtown, Conn., and then again a decade later in Uvalde, Tex., where 19 kids and two teachers died in May. What far fewer know is that for more than 40 years, people with guns have been killing this country’s youngest children in the places they go to learn and grow.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

