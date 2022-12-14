Post Politics Now Biden to address African leaders, host White House dinner

Today, President Biden will address a gathering of African leaders and host a White House dinner for them as his administration continues a three-day summit in Washington aimed at strengthening relationships across the continent. The gathering is the first of its kind since 2014. Ahead of its start, the White House announced Biden’s support for having the African Union join the Group of 20 major world economies.
On Capitol Hill, top Democrats and Republicans announced late Tuesday that they have reached a “framework” to fund the government through most of next year. At the same time, lawmakers are racing to pass a stopgap measure to continue funding the government beyond Friday, which would allow more time to finalize details of the longer-term deal.