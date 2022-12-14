Post Politics Now Biden to address African leaders, host White House dinner

In the House, far-right members are continuing to make demands of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in exchange for their support as he desperately works to secure enough votes to become speaker next month. A small band of GOP members is promising they will never support McCarthy, raising questions about whether he’ll be able to find the needed votes no matter how far he bends.

And in the Senate, as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) works to negotiate a major government spending bill before the end of the year, a group of conservative senators is urging him not to negotiate, while subtly reminding him he doesn’t enjoy the level of support he has in the past.

The dynamic is a preview of how the emboldened right flank of the Republican Party might exercise leverage next year in the closely divided chambers — even as moderate Republicans say the electorate wants Congress to get things done.