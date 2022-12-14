Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we’re wondering what Rihanna would think of this rap by Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) about the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to the tune of her song “Work.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight ⚡️ Below we have an exclusive on the Biden administration’s expected announcements at the White House Electrification Summit today. But first:

Environmental groups show mixed progress on racial and ethnic diversity, survey finds

Environmental groups have modestly increased the number of people of color among full-time staff over the past six years, but White people still account for the vast majority of employees, especially among senior management and top executive roles, according to an annual survey released Tuesday.

The report from Green 2.0, an independent campaign working to increase racial and ethnic diversity in the environmental movement, underscores the challenges facing green groups as they seek to recruit and retain diverse staffs that look like the communities they serve.

Advertisement

It comes as many groups focus their advocacy on assisting communities of color and low-income neighborhoods that have historically borne the brunt of environmental hazards, including extreme weather events fueled by climate change.

The details: Environmental groups on average have 100 people of color among full-time staff, up from 75 people in 2017, when Green 2.0 started collecting this data.

Roughly 36.5 percent of full-time employees at environmental groups now identify as people of color, up from 25 percent in 2017.

However, diversity progress has slowed when it comes to senior positions. Each group added an average of two people of color among senior staff over the past year, while the number of non-White board members was unchanged.

Overall, White workers still account for 59.5 percent of full-time staff, followed by 11 percent of workers identifying as Hispanic or Latino, 9.9 percent Black or African American, and 7.2 percent Asian.

Among senior staff, 61.8 percent of workers identify as White, while among chief executives, 69 percent are White.

“It’s really important that as environmental groups, we’re not just looking at communities of color and saying, ‘This is what they need,’ ” said Andres Jimenez, executive director of Green 2.0. “We really need to make sure that our organizations are as diverse as possible so that we’re bringing their voices to the table to speak about how climate change is impacting their communities.”

Green 2.0 asked 80 nongovernmental organizations to submit data for the survey, although 16 of these groups declined to participate, while an additional four groups volunteered data without being asked. Only 20 of 50 foundations surveyed responded.

Advertisement

Participating groups include the Environmental Defense Fund , Natural Resources Defense Council , League of Conservation Voters and Union of Concerned Scientists.

The foundations surveyed include the Barr Foundation, David and Lucile Packard Foundation and Walton Family Foundation.

In search of solutions

About 90 percent of the participating groups have included diversity, equity and inclusion goals in their strategic plans and have established protocols for addressing racial discrimination, harassment and microaggressions.

However, fewer groups have implemented initiatives that could help retain a more diverse staff, such as a transparent salary pay scale (54 percent) or mentoring programs (43 percent).

Johanna Chao Kreilick, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the group has sought to increase retention and create a culture of inclusion by “clarifying decision-making authority” over the past year.

“Decisions were being made in willy-nilly ways all over the organization, and it was contributing to a lot of stress and strife, and it was taking racial forms,” she said during a panel discussion about the report at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Manish Bapna, president and chief executive of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in an interview after the event that the group has “tried to be more intentional about reaching out to spaces where there are more diverse candidates,” such as historically Black colleges and universities.

“Making sure we have a diverse applicant pool before proceeding with interviews and making final decisions is incredibly important,” Bapna said.

And Leslie Hinkson, chief officer for racial justice and inclusion at the League of Conservation Voters, said in an interview that the group has launched a mentorship program geared toward junior staff of color, while three of its four new board members are women of color.

Hinkson added that after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sparking protests across the country, several groups asked her to serve on their boards.

Advertisement

“I had to ask myself which if any of those boards actually cared about my experience and expertise or if they just needed a Black body,” she said. “The one board I said yes to made me believe it was the former. I hope and I believe that we have been really intentional in ensuring that every member of our board feels needed and wanted.”

The groups that did not participate in the survey include the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative environmental group, and the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank that focuses on multiple policy areas, including the environment.

ACC spokeswoman Karly Matthews declined to comment, while CAP spokesman Sam Hananel said in an email that the group publicly posts diversity data on its website and “would be happy to be included in future surveys.”

Pressure points

Exclusive: White House, Energy Dept. to announce ‘innovation agenda’

The White House and the Energy Department on Wednesday will announce new commitments as part of a “rapid innovation agenda” aimed at electrifying homes, businesses and transportation, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

Advertisement

The announcements, to be made during the White House Electrification Summit, are part of the Biden administration’s broader efforts to combat climate change and lower energy costs for American households. They include:

Thirty-five utilities will commit to sharing real-time power outage data with the Outage Data Initiative Nationwide . The move to make the data public is meant to help identify vulnerable areas of the country that could benefit from electrification. With the new commitments, ODIN will now include 100 utilities across 45 states and Puerto Rico, covering more than 43 million customers.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce a funding opportunity aimed at helping industrial facilities increase the adoption of on-site green technologies, such as heat pumps and battery storage.

Energy’s Building Technologies Office will unveil the Home Electrification Prize , which will fund innovative solutions to retrofit homes in communities that have been historically overburdened by pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

That office will also announce a funding opportunity that will provide up to $45 million for the development and demonstration of technologies that can significantly advance building decarbonization.

“We want to get the word out about the tremendous benefits of electrification,” Sally Benson, deputy director for energy in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, told The Climate 202, adding that the new initiatives are part of a larger plan to accelerate implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Granholm, OSTP Director Arati Prabhakar and White House National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi are expected to deliver remarks at the summit, along with Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Reps. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Sean Casten (D-Ill.).

On the Hill

Schumer tees up vote on Manchin’s permitting amendment to NDAA

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said the Senate will vote on the controversial bill from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that would speed up the approval process for new energy projects as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, Rachel Frazin reports for the Hill.

Advertisement

However, it appears unlikely that Manchin’s amendment will garner the 60 votes needed for approval because it faces steep opposition from Senate Republicans, even though conservatives have long called for streamlining the permitting process for energy infrastructure.

Lawmakers have twice shot down Manchin’s permitting bill since September, most recently when the House decided not to include the legislation in the defense bill because of concerns from liberal Democrats. Earlier this year, Schumer promised to support Manchin’s energy streamlining efforts in exchange for his vote for the sweeping climate law known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I struggle to understand how any of my colleagues could in good [conscience] consider voting against bipartisan, comprehensive energy permitting reform that benefits all types of energy,” Manchin said in a statement Tuesday.

International climate

E.U. to pressure China on climate by imposing tax on steel and cement

European Union policymakers reached a deal Tuesday to impose a border tax on imports of highly polluting products, such as steel and aluminum, from nations that do not take bold action to slash planet-warming emissions, The Washington Post’s Michael Birnbaum reports.

Advertisement

The agreement, which still needs final approval, would place more pressure on China, the world’s biggest annual polluter, to limit its emissions. The mechanism, known as a carbon border adjustment, is also meant to help E.U. companies compete with businesses in countries with lax environmental rules.

The deal comes after European officials have expressed frustration that President Biden’s signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, provides tax credits for electric vehicles made in North America, giving them an advantage over European ones.

Policymakers involved in the discussions said they are confident that the European Parliament and the 27 European member states will sign off on the agreement, with final approval expected by early next year.

Extreme events

Warmer and stormier conditions are destabilizing the Arctic, report says

In recent decades, global warming has brought wetter, warmer and stormier weather to the Arctic region, causing severe effects on sea ice, wildlife and local communities, according to an annual federal assessment of the region released Tuesday, Kasha Patel reports for The Post.

Advertisement

The assessment, known as the Arctic Report Card, found that the past seven years in the Arctic have been the region’s hottest seven years on record since 1900. The high temperatures are not only shortening the length of the snow season, but also causing an uptick in wildfires and heavy rain.

For the first time, this year’s report also included observations from Indigenous Alaskans, who described how sea ice loss has forced hunters to travel as far as 100 miles from their homes to find walruses during spring.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Our colleagues on The Post’s TikTok team took a stab at explaining the fusion energy breakthrough:

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok features a breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy https://t.co/ca1cZhZgnA pic.twitter.com/5jVSUSgTTh — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) December 13, 2022

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article