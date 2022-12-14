Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Tony Romm on the progress made and the challenges that remain for getting a year-end spending deal … Cleve R. Wootson Jr. looks at whether Vice President Harris will have a freer hand now that the Senate is no longer split 50-50 … The antiabortion movement sets its sights on putting people in jail, Caroline Kitchener reports … but first …

On the Hill

Republican leaders struggle to quell discontent

After disappointing midterm elections, Republicans in Congress had hoped to quickly focus their attention on attacking President Biden and preparing to investigate his administration. But ongoing dissent within the GOP ranks is a reoccurring theme sucking up most of the oxygen on Capitol Hill, forcing party leaders to address the discontent.

In the House, far-right members are continuing to make demands of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in exchange for their support as he desperately works to secure enough votes to become speaker next month. A small band of GOP members is promising they will never support McCarthy, raising questions about whether he’ll be able to find the needed votes no matter how far he bends.

And in the Senate, as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) works to negotiate a major government spending bill before the end of the year, a group of conservative senators is urging him not to negotiate, while subtly reminding him he doesn’t enjoy the level of support he has in the past.

The dynamic is a preview of how the emboldened right flank of the Republican Party might exercise leverage next year in the closely divided chambers — even as moderate Republicans say the electorate wants Congress to get things done.

Forcing McCarthy’s hand

House Republicans will hold yet another meeting/therapy session today to discuss the demands by the far-right House Freedom Caucus. The main topic of discussion will be a rule that anti-McCarthy members want to implement that would severely weaken the speaker.

Far-right lawmakers have demanded the restoration of the motion to vacate, a procedural rule that allows any member to call a vote to remove the speaker of the House. Freedom Caucus members used the rule to help depose House Speaker John A. Boehner in 2015.

McCarthy was adamantly opposed to bringing back the rule, but because some House Republicans continue to insist on its restoration as he tries to lock up support, the rule change is now part of the discussion. Negotiations are ongoing, and it’s possible the two sides could compromise by increasing the motion’s threshold from a single lawmaker to a few dozen or more.

Moderate Republicans, meanwhile, say the motion to vacate is a red line.

At its weekly lunch, the Republican Governance Group, which includes nearly 50 members, agreed to oppose any House rules package that includes a motion to vacate, according to a member who participated in the discussion and spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks. Their opposition would easily doom any attempt by the right to force McCarthy’s hand.

“There is no plan B,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) said, referring to what happens if McCarthy doesn’t get the votes to become speaker, indicating they will back no one other than McCarthy.

It’s unclear which side will blink first — or if either will.

“Currently you have a group of members who are testing out the limits of their power,” Newt Gingrich, the former Republican House speaker, said in an interview. “And they’re rapidly going to collide with a group of other members, and they’re going to discover that blackmail is a very dangerous game. If five conservatives can blackmail the conference, so can five moderates.”

McCarthy has two paths for dealing with the Freedom Caucus, Gingrich said.

One is to negotiate over the motion to vacate and the Freedom Caucus’s other demands. The second is to stare the caucus down. If McCarthy fails to win enough votes on the first ballot during next month’s speaker vote on the floor, “then you go to a second vote and a third vote and, at some point, people realize that the only endgame is then Kevin McCarthy,” Gingrich said.

In addition to the rules discussion with the conference, moderates are meeting with McCarthy this afternoon. McCarthy has until Jan. 3 to figure it all out and find at least 218 votes.

“The conference will keep talking and you get to an agreement,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a former Freedom Caucus chairman who is one of a number of hard-right Republicans backing McCarthy for speaker. “I think we will.”

Paging Vice Principal Vernon

Also meeting behind closed doors today are Senate Republicans. Six Republican senators called for a meeting of the conference to discuss its vision, goals and core principals for the upcoming Congress.

The members who called the meeting mostly overlap with the newly formed “Breakfast Club” started by Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Its members have been meeting (yes, over breakfast) for the past three weeks to discuss government spending and how the Senate operates. They include Sens. Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Tex.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Rick Scott (Fla.).

Johnson, Cruz and Braun were among the senators who voted for Scott for minority leader last month over McConnell.

Immediately, the group wants to push government funding talks into next year so that the Republican-led House can have input. They also want a major reduction in government spending.

Paul said the problem with government spending is too much compromise.

“The compromise is usually money for the military-industrial complex and money for the welfare-industrial complex. Everybody gets what they want,” Paul said. “Instead of everybody gets what they want, everybody [should get] a little less than what they want.”

McConnell allies say similar discussions with the disgruntled members already happened in hour-long meetings ahead of the election of the leadership team in which McConnell was reelected to the top spot.

But the members of the Breakfast Club are using December to let leadership know they will not go away quietly and are ready to cause trouble. Essentially, they are saying: Don’t you (forget about us).

“We’ll listen to what everyone has to say,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Senate Republican.

Negotiators take first-step toward a government funding deal. But many steps remain.

Congressional negotiators announced Tuesday night they had reached a deal on top-line spending levels for defense and nondefense spending, a critical first step in passing a bill to fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Word of momentum escalated throughout Tuesday and top appropriators said last night that a “framework” has been agreed upon. But they offered no details and no specific top-line number, and they acknowledged that many steps remain to reach final agreement before Dec. 23 — the new deadline Congress passes is expected to set for itself this week.

Tony Romm notes. “But the legislative process still depends greatly on the cooperation of Democrats and Republicans, particularly in the Senate, where a small few can slow down the chamber. Some GOP lawmakers already have said they would prefer to delay debate until next year (see above), when Republicans assume control of the House, hoping to embolden the party in forcing spending cuts from the White House,” our colleague

Tony lays out the dynamics that have complicated the negotiations:

“Both sides maintain that a shutdown is unlikely. But Republicans for weeks have insisted that they do not want to increase domestic spending, since Biden and his Democratic allies secured major new boosts over the past year. That includes the Inflation Reduction Act, which invested billions to combat climate change while aiming to reduce drug costs for seniors — a bill that GOP lawmakers saw as costly and problematic in its size and scope.

“In the process, Republicans also have sought to guarantee the government fully funds the Pentagon, after Congress adopted a bill that authorizes — but doesn’t write the check to actually spend, so to speak — roughly $800 billion for defense. Addressing the Senate this week, McConnell said his party seeks to ‘fully fund our national defense’ — without ‘lavishing extra funding’ on other Democratic priorities.”

McConnell also tried to lay down a marker, saying Tuesday that he intends to finish up work by the evening of Dec. 22. That’s a threat (to his members as much as to Democrats) to pass another stopgap funding bill and push spending negotiations into the new Congress if they haven’t completed their work by that date.

Going forward, the negotiators must fill out the details of the bills, determine funding levels for each department and decide which unrelated bills — including changes to the Electoral Count Act — are going to ride on the final piece of legislation for the year.

At the White House

With the Senate no longer split 50-50, will Harris have a freer hand?

The cost of being a tiebreaker: “With the Senate knotted at 50-50 during the first two years of [Vice President] Harris’s tenure, [she] has broken 26 ties, including key votes that nudged along or cemented defining policies of the Biden administration,” our colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. writes.

“The tiebreaking duties could ease soon, however, now that Democrats grew their advantage in the upper chamber to a still-narrow 51-49 edge in last month’s midterms … That could mean fewer scheduling gymnastics for Harris and a freer hand to chart her own course, literally and figuratively.”

“On paper, the two years Harris has spent as a tiebreaker have made her one of history’s most consequential vice presidents, in a role that has often been more ceremonial than substantive. Each time Harris voted, she and the administration won, as President Biden rarely tires of pointing out.”

“But people close to the vice president say being the chief tiebreaker has come at a cost, tethering Harris to the U.S. Capitol when she could be building her brand and touting successes across the country.”

From the courts

Antiabortion movement sets sights on putting people in jail

2023’s abortion landscape: “The largest antiabortion organization in Texas has created a team of advocates assigned to investigate citizens who might be distributing abortion pills illegally,” our colleague Caroline Kitchener reports.

“ Students for Life of America , a leading national antiabortion group, is making plans to systematically test the water, Erin Brockovich -style, in several large U.S. cities, searching for contaminants they say result from medication abortion.”

“And Republican lawmakers in Texas are preparing to introduce legislation that would require internet providers to block abortion pill websites in the same way they can censor child pornography.”

“Nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in more than a dozen states, many antiabortion advocates fear that the growing availability of illegal abortion pills has undercut their landmark victory. Now they are grasping for new ways to crack down on those breaking the law.”

What we're watching

Today, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point, the seventh — and final — rate hike this year.

And Biden is expected to deliver a speech today at the “U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.” He will also host a multilateral meeting with African leaders and a dinner at the White House. (Is jollof rice on the menu?)

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

The U.S. Postal Service will honor late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis with a postal stamp in 2023.

The U.S. Postal Service announces additional stamps it will issue in 2023. More will be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. For full details: https://t.co/O5tlIhILnl pic.twitter.com/aPGg57qnoE — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 13, 2022

Thanks for reading.

