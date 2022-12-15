Post Politics Now Biden expected to announce presidential trip to sub-Saharan Africa

More than 200 nominees are still awaiting Senate confirmation.

They include nominees for positions prominent (including IRS commissioner and U.S. ambassador to Russia) and obscure (the director of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service) as well as dozens of nominees for federal judgeships.

The rush to confirm these nominees isn’t nearly as intense as it would’ve been if Republicans had won control of the Senate, threatening Democrats’ ability to get Biden’s nominees through. But, all other things being equal, it would still be easier to do it before the 117th Congress is kaput.

That’s because Senate rules dictate that nominations are sent back to the White House at the close of each session of Congress, except for those for which senators agree to make an exception. Absent such agreement, nominees must update and resubmit all the forms they filled out months before.