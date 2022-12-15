Post Politics Now Biden expected to announce presidential trip to sub-Saharan Africa

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Harris applaud American singer Gladys Knight during a White House dinner Wednesday that was part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is expected to announce a presidential trip next year to sub-Saharan Africa as part of the third and final day of a summit in Washington that his administration is hosting for leaders from the continent. Biden announced economic initiatives Wednesday with the aim of revitalizing the U.S. relationship with Africa, and he hosted a White House dinner for the leaders that featured entertainment from American singer Gladys Knight.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate could pass a stopgap measure as early as Thursday to fund the government beyond Friday. The measure is designed to give negotiators more time to finalize a longer-term spending bill that has divided Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is seeking to become House speaker next year, is urging his colleagues to oppose it.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden speaks at a session of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Watch live here.
  • 3:40 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a “family photo” and the closing session of the summit.
Here's what to know:

