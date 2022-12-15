Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we’re still trying to understand nuclear fusion. 😂 As a reminder, the newsletter is publishing only three days this week and next. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday. But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scoop: The Environmental Protection Agency is set to finalize a truck rule next week that disappoints some advocates The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to finalize a rule next week aimed at curbing smog-forming pollution from some of the biggest vehicles on America’s roads, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Despite President Biden’s ambitious environmental commitments, the final regulation will be weaker than some environmental and public health advocates had hoped, according to the three individuals, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Advertisement

The details: The rule, which the EPA first proposed in March, seeks to slash emissions of nitrogen dioxide from engines in new heavy-duty vehicles including tractor-trailers, delivery vans and buses. Exposure to nitrogen dioxide can damage the lungs and cause other harmful health effects.

During the public comment period on the proposal earlier this year, some environmental and public health advocates had urged the agency to take more aggressive steps to spur the sale of electric trucks, which produce no air pollution or planet-warming emissions.

U.S. Climate Alliance , a coalition of climate-conscious governors.) In particular, some advocates had called on the agency to align the rest of the nation with more stringent standards for heavy-duty vehicles adopted by California. (Three other states have agreed to follow California’s standards, according to the, a coalition of climate-conscious governors.)

However, the EPA rule is expected to be less aggressive than California’s requirements, according to the three people familiar with the matter.

Environmentalists say a weaker EPA rule would undermine Biden’s commitment to environmental justice by permitting more pollution in low-income communities and neighborhoods of color near highways, ports and other heavy-traffic sites.

“Exposure to [nitrogen dioxide] pollution is genuinely deadly,” said Rachel Patterson, policy lead at the climate advocacy group Evergreen Action. “It leads to lung diseases, heart diseases, even premature death. And we see low-income communities and Black and Brown communities living in areas that are enclosed by freeways and trucking routes, so they’re breathing in all of this pollution every day.”

Advertisement

Sanjay Narayan, an attorney with the Sierra Club, echoed this sentiment, although he cautioned that he had not yet seen the details of the new rule.

“We know that California’s standards are achievable and cost-effective,” Narayan said. “If EPA falls meaningfully short of that, then they will have fallen short of their own environmental justice aspirations.”

EPA spokesman Tim Carroll declined to comment because the rule is still under interagency review at the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

Truck industry lobbying

Behind the scenes, lobbyists for the truck industry have waged a campaign to delay the nation’s transition from diesel-powered trucks to electric ones, our colleague Anna Phillips recently reported.

Representatives from the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association , which represents the nation’s largest truck manufacturers, have met repeatedly with EPA officials, urging them to adopt a looser limit for nitrogen dioxide emissions, Anna reported.

InfluenceMap, a climate think tank. The trade association has also lobbied policymakers in eight states to oppose the adoption of a separate California rule that requires manufacturers to sell more zero-emission trucks, according to a report by, a climate think tank.

Jed Mandel, president of the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, said the group recognizes the challenges of a rapid transition to electric vehicles, such as a shortage of charging stations. But he said the group is not categorically opposed to tougher environmental standards.

Advertisement

“We are not opposed to new and challenging emission regulations,” Mandel said in an email. “In fact, EMA and its members support cleaner air and better health for all communities.”

Waiver woes

Meanwhile, under the Clean Air Act, California must apply for a waiver from the EPA to set tougher tailpipe pollution standards than those of the federal government.

The EPA has not yet issued waivers that would allow California to enforce its stricter limits on nitrogen dioxide from heavy-duty trucks, which will take effect next year, or its requirements that manufacturers sell more zero-emission trucks starting in 2024.

It could not be learned whether the agency plans to issue the waivers at the same time as the new rule.

Carroll, the EPA spokesman, said the agency “is continuing to review the large number of substantive comments submitted by the public” on California’s waiver requests.

“The agency is mindful of both the interest in a timely decision and the importance of a thorough review of the issues before EPA,” Carroll said in an email.

On the Hill

House climate panel outlines opportunities for next Congress

Democrats on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on Wednesday issued a final report outlining their accomplishments and additional opportunities for climate legislation in the next Congress, when the new Republican House majority is expected to scrap the panel.

Advertisement

The report notes that many of the committee’s recommendations have been enshrined into law, including via the Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the CHIPS and Science Act.

The Democrats also highlighted provisions that were not included in these laws and could be enacted in the future, including:

A comprehensive strategy for deploying more transmission lines that can carry clean electricity nationwide

A national clean electricity standard, which was dropped from the recently passed climate law

A broader strategy for sourcing critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies

“As House Republicans prepare to dismantle our climate committee, our progress and new report should inspire Americans to continue the fight for cleaner, cheaper energy and more resilient communities,” Committee Chair Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) acknowledged that Republicans are unlikely to pursue many of the report’s recommendations, given their general resistance to cracking down on fossil fuels, a primary driver of global warming.

Advertisement

“Today’s report is a playbook for the next Congress — yet House Republicans continue to treat the climate crisis like a hoax,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Agency alert

State officials split over federal plan to track transportation emissions

State transportation departments are split over the Biden administration’s plan to have them track and reduce carbon emissions from cars and trucks on their roadways, The Washington Post’s Ian Duncan reports.

Roger Millar, president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, has pledged to make the nation’s roads more resilient to extreme weather events fueled by climate change, such as severe floods and heat waves.

But the association — which includes transportation departments in 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico — faces an internal divide over the federal plan at a time of record federal investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Advertisement

In particular, rural states have questioned how effectively they can shift people to less-polluting forms of transportation, such as public transit, biking and walking. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation filed comments saying its mission did not include efforts to cut emissions.

Pressure points

Whitebark pine earns Endangered Species Act protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it will list the whitebark pine as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, The Post’s Dino Grandoni reports.

The agency warned that the tree, which grows in the Rockies and other western mountain ranges, is likely to become endangered in the near future if conditions do not improve. Multiple threats menace the pine, including a deadly fungus, hungry beetles that burrow into bark, and fiercer wildfires fueled by climate change.

Advertisement

“As a keystone species of the West, extending ESA protections to whitebark pine is critical to not only the tree itself, but also the numerous plants, animals, and watersheds that it supports,” Matt Hogan, a regional director at the agency, said in a statement.

International climate

Vietnam is latest nation to receive money from G-7 to quit coal

The Group of Seven nations on Wednesday pledged to invest a combined $15.5 billion to help Vietnam cut the use of coal, marking the third such agreement, Francesco Guarascio reports for Reuters.

The deal, known as a Just Energy Transition Partnership, is part of an effort from industrialized countries to help developing ones deal with the accelerating effects of climate change and the clean energy transition.

The first partnership, which will mobilize $8.5 billion to wean South Africa off coal, was announced at last year’s United Nations climate summit in Scotland. The second deal, which will provide $20 billion to help Indonesia transition to clean energy, was unveiled last month at the Group of 20 leaders summit in Bali.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s announcement sets a target for Vietnam to produce 47 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030, up from the nation’s current target of 26 percent. It also calls for Vietnam’s coal power capacity to peak at 30.2 gigawatts in 2030.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Our colleague Kasha Patel, who writes The Post’s new “Hidden Planet” column, has the latest on dating — and mating — in a hotter world:

ICYMI, here's a video snippet on how climate change is affecting dating and mating! Features me interviewing people on the street.



Full video here:https://t.co/yRFZxQwpPW pic.twitter.com/qqNT6fJ4jV — Kasha Patel (@KashaPatel) December 14, 2022

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article