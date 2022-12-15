Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! A quick reminder that our next newsletter will publish Tuesday. In the meantime, send tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: A tech industry group sues to block a California law, and Twitter suspends an account that owner Elon Musk had promised to preserve. First:

Senate's year-end children's privacy push faces uphill climb Senate lawmakers are mounting an end-of-year push to pass new children's online privacy and safety protections, but the campaign is rapidly running out of time amid a packed legislative schedule. And it's facing resistance in the House.

A bipartisan group of senators in recent weeks has ramped up efforts to get two bills over the finish line during the lame duck: one to expand federal privacy protections for children and another to create safeguards for their online activity.

Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday urged congressional leaders in a letter to incorporate several key privacy protections into a potential omnibus spending package, including a ban on ads targeted to children and an expansion to age 17 of who is covered under existing law.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have included similar protections in a spate of bipartisan measures, including a Markey-led bill to update the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

“These are common-sense and critical protections that Congress should pass without delay. … We will be derelict in our duty if we don’t protect kids’ and teens’ privacy right now,” Markey said during a news conference Wednesday.

Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have separately been pushing for the omnibus package to include the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which would create a “duty” for tech companies to prevent harms to children online and require added parental controls.

A growing number of senators are rallying around the push.

Senate Commerce Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), whose panel advanced both bills, said Wednesday that she supports including the two measures in an omnibus package. Spokesperson Tricia Enright said Cantwell’s staff “has been working with Sen. Blumenthal’s staff and Sen. Markey’s staff on changes to their legislation in response to concerns,” including those raised by the LGBT community.

Civil society groups warned that KOSA could cause companies to collect even more data on children and may lead them to shut down sex education resources online to comply with its requirements, adversely affecting young LGBT users.

Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the panel’s ranking Republican, told reporters Wednesday that he would support including the children’s privacy legislation “with some changes that are about to be made,” but declined to comment on inclusion of the safety bill.

A senior Senate aide, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Wicker continues to “try to find constructive changes that would make the measures widely acceptable.”

But the push faces steep odds in the House, where lawmakers have been working for months on competing legislation to expand privacy protections for all Americans.

Two people with direct knowledge of the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said House leaders are unlikely to support including the two bills in an omnibus deal.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), one of the lawmakers who has spearheaded bipartisan privacy talks in the chamber, said Wednesday that she “wouldn’t be against” including expanded children’s privacy protections in the year-end package.

But she added, “I just think it would be such a shame when we have gotten so close to … a comprehensive privacy bill that protects not only children … but just all Americans.”

Blumenthal said “there’s a general acceptance we’re not going to do an overarching comprehensive privacy bill this session, but we can make progress on kids’ safety.”

But the campaign’s proponents acknowledged that the time to strike a deal is short.

“There’s growing momentum, but it’s a really challenging time to get anything done,” Blumenthal said.

President Biden has urged Congress to act on children’s privacy, calling on lawmakers in his State of the Union address to “strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children.”

The White House declined to explicitly say whether it supports including the two Senate bills in the omnibus package.

But spokesperson Robyn Patterson said in a statement to The Technology 202 that “this White House strongly and urgently supports measures to strengthen online safety, health, and privacy for young people and prevent their exposure to harm.”

NetChoice sues to block California children’s safety law

The tech industry group argued in its lawsuit that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code violates the First Amendment and that tech firms have the right to make “editorial decisions” about content they remove or publish, Cat Zakrzewski reports. NetChoice has challenged laws passed by Republican-led lawmakers in Texas and Florida that aim to restrict tech companies from removing posts or politicians’ accounts. Those cases have been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“California state lawmakers passed the child safety legislation, known as the California Age-Appropriate Design Code, in August,” Cat writes. “It requires platforms to check whether new products may pose harm to children before rolling them out, and to offer privacy protections to younger users by default.”

In a statement, the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) signaled that the state will fight the lawsuit. “We are reviewing the complaint and look forward to defending this important children’s safety law in court,” it said.

Twitter suspended an account that tracked Musk’s jet, relented, then suspended it again

On Wednesday morning, Twitter suspended a 530,000-follower account, @ElonJet, which uses public flight data to map where Twitter owner Elon Musk’s private jet flies, Drew Harwell and Faiz Siddiqui report. Later that day, Twitter appeared to temporarily restore the account as the company outlined new rules.

But hours later that all changed, with the account suspended again and Musk threatening to take “legal action” against Jack Sweeney, the owner of the account, as well as “organizations who supported harm to my family.” He said a “crazy stalker” had climbed onto the hood of a car carrying his 2-year-old son.

Twitter’s new rules prohibits accounts “from posting the locations of the public figures … in real time,” Drew and Faiz write. “Instead, as [Sweeney] understood, he could post their whereabouts after a delay of 24 hours.”

Musk previously had been critical of the account, but last month said he would keep the account up. “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk said in that tweet. Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment.

FTX crypto implosion focuses scrutiny on SEC chief Gensler

Lawmakers want a fuller accounting from Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, about the cryptocurrency industry’s growth without more safeguards from the SEC, Peter Whoriskey and Tory Newmyer report.

“Gensler met with Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee last week and at least some of those who have previously defended him were unsatisfied with his answers,” Peter and Tory write. Top Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have also signaled that they want to see more from the SEC.

In an interview with The Post, Gensler defended the agency and said it has filed enforcement cases. “I couldn’t be prouder of this agency,” he said.

The Brookings Institution holds an event on securing 5G technology today at 10 a.m.

Chopra testifies before the Senate Banking Committee today at 10 a.m.

The California Privacy Protection Agency Board hosts a public meeting on Friday at noon.

