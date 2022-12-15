Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1791, the Bill of Rights went into effect following ratification by Virginia. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There’s bipartisan potential on China, if the GOP wants it When Republicans formally take over the House of Representatives next month and launch their promised Select Committee on China, they’ll have what may be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enlist considerable bipartisan support for taking a harder line against Beijing.

If that’s what they want.

The GOP rallied this year behind an agenda of revenge and has made clear President Biden’s son Hunter will be in the crosshairs of at least one committee in 2023. Stymied legislatively by their narrow majority, Democrats’ hold on the Senate, and Biden’s veto pen, investigations are arguably their biggest weapon heading into the 2024 presidential battle.

Still, this week brought fresh evidence that some Democrats are prepared to sign up to confront China.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Democratic chairman, told my friend Jon Ward of Yahoo News it’s “absolutely appropriate” for states like Alabama, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah to ban TikTok from government devices.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns about how much information the popular social media app, with an estimated 100 million American users, collects on its users and with whom it might share that data — namely, China. TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has denied any improprieties.

Warner told Jon: “TikTok is legally beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, and not only does it collect an alarming amount of information on users, but it could one day be used as a kind of propaganda machine to sway the minds of Americans or spread misinformation.”

(Warner has sounded the alarm about TikTok for a long time, at one point saying “Trump was right” to go after the app.)

And the Virginia senator signaled his main reason for not backing a national ban proposed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is he’s “waiting for the Justice Department to agree on a technical compromise with TikTok that would protect the data of American users.”

That may all have been foreshadowing: There was no opposition late Wednesday when the Senate approved legislation from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) banning TikTok from government phones and other devices. The measure now heads to the House.

Bipartisan agreement in … the House?

The lower chamber already has a companion piece to Rubio’s. Interestingly, it was introduced by the select China committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Gallagher (Wis.), with a Democratic co-sponsor, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.).

“We want this to be a bipartisan effort,” Gallagher recently told Fox News about the committee’s work. “We want the Democrats to nominate serious, sober people to participate, because defending America from Chinese Communist Party aggression should not be a partisan thing.”

But the Wisconsin Republican, a counterintelligence expert who did two tours in Iraq as part of a seven-year stretch of active duty in the Marines, also hasn’t shied from partisan steps. (He did not, however, join the majority of House Republicans in voting to overturn the 2020 election.)

He has accused Democrats of neglecting evidence of Chinese bilking pandemic relief funds.

And he has said Biden’s recent meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a “missed opportunity” to press him on Taiwan and accused the administration of nurturing “a false sense of security” regarding potential Chinese aggression against the democratically self-governing island.

Despite saying last month he does not want “a new Cold War” between Washington and Beijing, Biden himself has generally taken a pretty hard line on China. Just three examples:

He has retained Trump’s vast tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States.

He has repeatedly said the United States would defend Taiwan militarily from a Chinese attack, a break in long-standing American rhetoric. Aides have tried to walk that back, but by the second, third, or fourth time the president says it, it’s his policy.

He has imposed tough new restrictions on the sale of semiconductor technology to China.

Some Republicans say privately they doubt most Democrats will rally behind a more confrontational policy. They point to the party’s donations from Hollywood, for whom China is a huge market, and American dependence on Chinese-made solar panels as the United States under Biden pursues clean energy (something the president’s Inflation Reduction Act aims to change).

And it’s always possible Democrats will share the stated goal of countering this or that policy from China but disagree with the mechanisms for doing so. Or they could decide there’s nothing to be gained by joining any GOP-led investigations, though the White House has said it will cooperate with some (Afghanistan) and defy others (Hunter).

Still, there’s plainly room for bipartisan cooperation — perhaps starting with a TikTok tango?

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

D.C. Bar lawyer calls for Giuliani’s disbarment as board weighs case

“An arm of the D.C. Bar found Thursday that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, violated the terms of his license to practice law in the nation’s capital when he filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania trying to block certification of the results in the 2020 presidential election,” Keith L. Alexander reports.

Senator seeks FTC probe of data sales to U.S. government agencies

“Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether an internet infrastructure company violated the privacy rights of millions when it sold records of where they went online to the federal government,” Joseph Menn reports.

WHO chief says uncle was ‘murdered’ by Eritrean troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray

“Speaking at the end of a news conference about covid-19 in Geneva, [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] said he had considered canceling the conference because he was ‘not in good shape’ after recently learning of the death of his uncle. ‘They killed him in his home,’ he said, adding that ‘more than 50 people were killed’ in the same village and describing the killings as ‘just arbitrary,’” Victoria Bisset reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Cartel Rx

Five down in Apt. 307: Mass fentanyl deaths test a Colorado prosecutor

Five friends died from fentanyl in Colorado. (Jorge Ribas/The Washington Post; Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post) (Video: Jorge Ribas/The Washington Post)

“From everything the detectives could piece together in the first days, no one at the party had meant to buy fentanyl. Whoever brought what they thought was just cocaine into the apartment had meant to share it for an evening of fun with friends. There was so much fentanyl in the white powder that the drug-testing device did not initially detect cocaine,” Sari Horwitz, Meryl Kornfield, Nick Miroff and Steven Rich report.

“The drug has challenged police and emergency responders as no other illegal narcotic has. A higher-potency batch can rapidly trigger a wave of overdoses, sending authorities racing to administer the opioid antidote naloxone, which can bring victims back from the brink of death. But fentanyl often kills before paramedics can arrive, especially in the case of users with no built-up tolerance for opioids.”

Lawmakers grapple with sheer size of FTX’s missing billions

“Lawmakers on Wednesday attempted to grapple with the stunning collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX a day after federal prosecutors laid out a case of brazen financial crimes allegedly perpetrated by its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, who is being held by authorities in the Bahamas,” Jacob Bogage and Tory Newmyer report.

… and beyond

The National Archives is about to release more JFK Files. Here’s what to expect.

“The officials say there are no obvious bombshells in the material expected to be released today; there will be nothing to suggest Oswald was not the gunman in Dealey Plaza or — as many Americans believe — that there was a conspiracy in Kennedy’s death,” Philip Shenon writes for Politico Magazine.

“Still, they say, the new information will be intriguing to historians and assassination researchers who have sought for nearly six decades to connect the dots about a turning point in American history — and to try to understand what possible justification the government could have to withhold any information at all about a president’s murder.”

FTX digital executive warned of client fund transfers to Alameda, documents show

“A top executive of FTX’s Bahamas subsidiary warned that country’s securities authority days before the company filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11 of customer fund transfers to Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm tied to FTX, according to documents made public Wednesday. The warning prompted the regulator to immediately seek a criminal investigation, according to the documents,” the Wall Street Journal’s Jonathan Randles reports.

The latest on covid

White House to restart free covid home test program

“The Biden administration plans to reopen a partnership with the U.S. Postal Service to mail free at-home Covid-19 tests to households that request them,” four people familiar with the matter told Politico’s Adam Cancrym and David Lim.

The Biden agenda

White House pushes to derail Sanders measure cutting Saudi support

“The White House has mobilized to derail a Senate resolution that would end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, creating an unusual rift among Democratic allies and forcing the bill’s sponsor to pull the bill before a scheduled vote earlier this week,” Yasmeen Abutaleb and Karoun Demirjian report.

“The legislation, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), would have ended some U.S. support for the Saudi-led war effort in Yemen, which has gone on for more than seven years.”

U.S. is ‘all in’ on Africa’s future, Biden assures leaders of the continent

“Biden did not call out China by name, but much of his speech was squarely aimed at starting a continental competition with that other global superpower, which has invested billions upon billions in Africa. But Biden also tried to prove a U.S. commitment to help create sustainable success on a continent home to 1.3 billion people,” Politico’s Jonathan Lemire reports.

States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada

“The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs,” CBS News’s Phil Galewitz reports.

“Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Biden has endorsed the approach, but his administration has yet to greenlight a state plan.”

Skyrocketing fentanyl seizures, visualized

“U.S. drug agents say it has been nearly impossible to stop fentanyl trafficking. Border authorities can screen only a small fraction of the more than 219,000 vehicles crossing from Mexico each day,” Courtney Kan, Nick Miroff, Scott Higham, Steven Rich and Tyler Remmel report.

Hot on the left

One nation under guns

“For public safety and gun policy, the [New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen] opinion is proving nothing short of seismic. Even as the nation struggles with yet another series of mass shootings, courts across the country are rushing to deal with a spate of lawsuits and motions that will create regulatory chaos over firearms. Many of these cases are tailored to produce appeals that may ultimately go up to a Supreme Court predisposed to the broadest possible interpretations of Second Amendment rights,” Ryan Busse writes for the Atlantic.

Hot on the right

In Congress, Republicans confront divisions posing long-term threats

“House Republicans met Wednesday to discuss party rules that will govern their narrow majority next year, including a push by staunch conservatives dangling demands over Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in exchange for votes to support his bid to become the next speaker. The tensions threaten to delay the start of basic House functions, such as proposing legislation and jump-starting investigations into the Biden administration,” Marianna Sotomayor, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Tony Romm report.

Today in Washington

At 11:05 a.m., Biden will leave the White House for the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on the African Union’s Agenda 2063. He will arrive back at the White House at 1:05 p.m.

Biden will leave the White House at 3:35 p.m. for the closing session on food security and “food systems resilience.” At 3:40 p.m., he will take a “family photo” with the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders and attend a working group.

At 5:50 p.m., Biden will arrive back at the White House.

At 8 p.m., he will leave the White House for Joint Base Andrews to fly to Wilmington, Del.

In closing

In space news

Those glowing swirls by the North Pole? They’re just space hurricanes.

“Auroras are one of the most visible manifestations of the sun’s impact on Earth, as their soft glow is caused by particles from the sun exciting molecules in our upper atmosphere. The identification of this new type of aurora highlights another highway that solar particles can ride and transfer large amounts of energy into Earth’s system — entering at higher latitudes than typical auroras,” Kasha Patel explains.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

