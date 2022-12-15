Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Time running out to confirm long-suffering Biden nominees this Congress

More than 500 days after President Biden nominated him, the Senate on Wednesday evening finally confirmed Francisco Mora as ambassador to the Organization of American States. The vote was 51-45, with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) joining 48 Democrats to confirm him.

While a flurry of last-minute negotiations and horse-trading in the waning days of a Congress usually leads to a large spate of confirmations, not every nominee will be lucky.

Especially as more than 200 nominees are still awaiting Senate confirmation.

They include nominees for positions prominent (including IRS commissioner and U.S. ambassador to Russia) and obscure (the director of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service) as well as dozens of nominees for federal judgeships.

The rush to confirm these nominees isn’t nearly as intense as it would’ve been if Republicans had won control of the Senate, threatening Democrats’ ability to get Biden’s nominees through. But, all other things being equal, it would still be easier to do it before the 117th Congress is kaput.

That’s because Senate rules dictate that nominations are sent back to the White House at the close of each session of Congress, except for those for which senators agree to make an exception. Absent such agreement, nominees must update and resubmit all the forms they filled out months before.

“The gruesome obstacle course of doing your financial disclosures, you have to do that all over again,” said Max Stier, the president of the Partnership for Public Service, which tracks executive-branch nominations.

Dozens of Biden nominees who’ve already made it through committee would need to be voted on again, although they aren’t typically required to endure new hearings. Still, it’s hardly welcome if you’ve been waiting for 17 months, as Howard Van Vranken, a veteran State Department official, has to be confirmed as Biden’s ambassador to Botswana.

You might think that Democrats winning a 51st Senate seat would make the process easier, but Stier said he thought it would only help so much. The bigger problem: the huge number of nominees to plow through in an increasingly polarized Senate.

The seemingly endless waiting can be a financial and emotional hardship for some nominees.

“Who knows how many of them will simply drop out?” Stier said.

Judicial success, executive troubles

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has pushed hard to move Biden’s judicial picks through the chamber. The Senate has confirmed 97 of them, three shy of Schumer’s goal of 100 — the number confirmed in George W. Bush’s first two years in office, and far more than the Senate confirmed in Donald Trump or Barack Obama’s first two years.

Rakim Brooks, the president of Alliance for Justice, a liberal judicial advocacy group, said the priority now was to hold as many confirmation hearings as possible so the Senate could vote to confirm the judges next year. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Tuesday for four judicial nominees, and “we hope that there’ll be at least another one,” Brooks said.

The Senate has moved slower on executive branch nominees, with 636 confirmed as of Dec. 13, according to the Partnership for Public Service. That’s more than Trump (526) but fewer than Obama (773) or Bush (847) at the same point in their presidencies. Several Republican senators have held up State Department nominees to protest the Biden administration’s foreign policy, slowing down the rate of confirmations.

There are also dozens of positions for which Biden hasn’t nominated anyone, including big jobs such as U.S. ambassador to Italy and assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil division.

Jeff Hauser, the executive director of the Revolving Door Project, which tracks executive-branch hiring, said he was most troubled by vacancies on independent boards such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Unlike many other positions, acting officials can’t fill in for Senate-confirmed ones on such commissions, which can deny Democrats a working majority.

“It’s kind of crazy to go to all the effort of winning an election and not maximize [Democratic control] across the federal government,” Hauser said.

Here are a few standout positions that remain unfilled:

Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs administrator: This post sounds almost comically boring, but it’s a powerful position that has broad authority over federal regulations. Biden’s nominee, Richard Revesz , made it through committee last month but hasn’t been confirmed by the full Senate.

Department of Labor wage and hour division administrator: Biden’s first nominee for the top Labor Department post, David Weil , withdrew in April amid opposition from Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). His second nominee, Jessica Looman , made it through committee last month but hasn’t gotten a floor vote.

FCC commissioner: This is one of the crucial slots that can’t be filled by acting officials. The Senate Commerce Committee deadlocked in March on Biden’s nominee, Gigi Sohn, meaning the Senate must take two votes for her nomination to go forward: one to discharge her from committee and one to confirm her. It’s also unclear whether any Democrats would oppose Sohn — who’s been the target of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the committee’s chairwoman, has said she would press Biden to renominate her next year if she isn’t confirmed. This is one of the crucial slots that can’t be filled by acting officials. The Senate Commerce Committee deadlocked in March on Biden’s nominee,, meaning the Senate must take two votes for her nomination to go forward: one to discharge her from committee and one to confirm her. It’s also unclear whether any Democrats would oppose Sohn — who’s been the target of hundreds of thousands of dollars of conservative attack ads — on the floor. With floor time in short supply before Christmas, Schumer might be unlikely to burn it on Sohn. But(D-Wash.), the committee’s chairwoman, has said she would press Biden to renominate her next year if she isn’t confirmed.

Year-end spending negotiations continue and continue and continue …

The House on Wednesday night passed a one-week extension of government funding, giving negotiators more time to work on a larger bill to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The Senate is expected to take it up today.

Meanwhile negotiations and legislative-text writing of the omnibus appropriations bill continue even as discontent bubbles up among the rank-and-file, Marianna Sotomayor, Leigh Ann and Tony Romm report.

A stated desire to lower government spending has driven many demands made of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is seeking the votes to become speaker.

And the last-minute, behind-the-scenes negotiations on what is expected to be an estimated $1.7 trillion spending bill are further infuriating members.

Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) and Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) — kept details close to the vest. They shared no information about its spending levels — including the extent to which they planned to provide additional aid for Ukraine. Congressional negotiators from both parties hailed a breakthrough Tuesday, working out what they described as a spending “framework,” but leadership and architects of that agreement —(D-Vt.) and(R-Ala.) and(D-Conn.) — kept details close to the vest. They shared no information about its spending levels — including the extent to which they planned to provide additional aid for Ukraine.

McConnell was asked in a policy lunch Wednesday why the senators still don’t know how much money the framework would cost, according to a senator who attended the lunch and spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal private discussions.

Finding a longer path forward on government funding has been far from smooth.

McCarthy, who has not been a party to the funding negotiations, led House Republicans in echoing a handful of Senate Republicans who argued for a short-term funding measure until the GOP assumes the House majority in January. They could then immediately work to rein in spending rather than wait until the end of next year, the thinking goes.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Join Leigh Ann on Washington Post Live today at 10 a.m. Eastern for a conversation with House Majority Whip Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) for a look at the remaining to-do items on Capitol Hill and former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Glenn Hubbard and Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget president Maya MacGuineas for a discussion on the economic and fiscal issues that could shape the legislative agenda in the year ahead.

What we're watching

The Senate is expected to vote on the annual defense policy bill today after the House passed it last week. As part of the National Defense Authorization Act, Senate leaders proposed votes on amendments for Manchin’s energy permitting legislation as well as a Republican amendment to restore the jobs of service members fired for violating the military vaccine mandate.

But first they must have an agreement from all 100 senators to move quickly. As of Wednesday evening, senators of each party were still waiting to hear from their members to get the okay to move forward.

Today is the final day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and President Biden is expected to announce big news: His first presidential trip to sub-Saharan Africa.

At the White House

White House pushes to derail Sanders measure cutting Saudi support

Lost in translation: “The White House has mobilized to derail a Senate resolution that would end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, creating an unusual rift among Democratic allies and forcing the bill’s sponsor to pull the bill before a scheduled vote earlier this week,” our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Karoun Demirjian report.

“Similar resolutions passed the Senate in 2018 and 2019 , during the Trump administration, with support of all Democratic senators. In 2019, the measure won the support of both chambers of Congress, but not enough to override a veto by President Donald Trump .”

“But Biden aides say the president is opposing the resolution for different reasons than Trump did. The current version of [Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)’s] measure differs from the previous versions, particularly in defining intelligence-sharing and support operations as ‘hostilities.’ That could have dire consequences for U.S. operations globally, some congressional aides say, including in such hot spots as Ukraine.”

Tunisia’s leader defiantly rejects U.S. rebuke on democratic erosion

Our colleague Missy Ryan was one of several reporters who sat down with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday for a wide-ranging interview about democracy and “U.S. criticism of his consolidation of power.”

‘An Arab Spring success story’: “Washington championed Tunisia’s fledgling democracy following the ouster of autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali [in 2011], scrambling to provide political and economic support,” Missy writes. “While other Arab Spring nations descended into conflict, chaos or military rule, Tunisia stood out as bright spot.”

But decades later, Saied has made “a series of increasingly authoritarian moves — dissolving the country’s most senior judicial body, firing judges en masse, and introducing a constitution that gives him broad new executive authority.” As a result, “the Biden administration has slashed civilian and military aid to Tunisia by nearly half in its fiscal 2023 budget.”

“Saied blamed ‘fake news’ for widespread Western criticism of his steps to strengthen his presidential powers and denounced unidentified ‘foreign forces’ whom he said were attempting to stir up opposition to his rule.”

“There are so many enemies of democracy in Tunisia who want to do everything they can to torpedo the country’s democratic and social life from within,” he said in a meeting with The Washington Post Editorial Board and reporters.

