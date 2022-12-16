Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

on this day in 1907, the "Great White Fleet" of 16 American battleships set off on round-the-world show of American naval power that lasted 14 months.

The big idea

Bail, dairy, pot, covid: Here are your weekly non-political political stories

It’s time for your weekly installment of political stories that don’t have the trappings of classic inside-the-Beltway political pieces, or aren’t obviously about politics but have significant local, national, or international import.

Heisman winner pitching ‘Highsman’ pot

I love everything about this piece from my friend Jane McManus about former NFL running back (and 1998 Heisman Trophy winner) Ricky Williams promoting what she called “his cannabis lifestyle brand” (inevitably named “Highsman”). She’s a regular Deadspin columnist in addition to being executive director of Seton Hall’s Center for Sports Media.

Sure, there are puns, there’s McManus’s growing second hand high, there’s the institutional memory of his marijuana use and what the NFL’s allergy to it did to his career. But this stretch here illustrates exactly why this qualifies as a political story:

“Could Williams have imagined back then a sporting universe where he could legally blaze it up in the Heisman city, when college players were making money off their names, and a pre-game show can present yards and carries alongside the odds as brought to you by a sportsbook? I mean, could 2004 Ricky Williams ever have hallucinated that the StaplesCenter has been turned into the Crypto.com Arena, and even the NFL has four official sports betting partners?”

“‘When you say it like that, it makes the cannabis stuff actually not a big deal because everything’s changed,’ Williams said.”

The Politics: Sports aren’t just scores and W-L records. They’re hugely powerful and lucrative economic ventures. They lobby. They can reflect our social priorities and concerns. And that passage illustrates how much has changed over the last quarter century.

Vermont, battered but uncowed by climate change

I missed this piece from my home state by my colleagues Laura Reiley and Zoeann Murphy when it came out earlier this month. It’s about the transformation of Vermont from the dairy-and-maple-syrup economy flatlanders still associate with it into something quite different, due in part to climate change and to shifts in the dairy industry.

“The University of Vermont’s Climate Assessment 2021 found that the state’s average temperature has warmed by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit and that precipitation has increased by an alarming 21 percent since 1900. Winter temperatures have increased 2.5 times as fast as average annual temperatures, and the state’s freeze-free period lengthened by three weeks since 1960. Experts anticipate more floods and more droughts, complicating growing conditions for major crops and adding new headaches for the state’s dairy farmers.”

“Even as time-honored crops become trickier, a new generation of ‘agripreneurs’ — often young, sometimes first-time farmers, many women or people of color — are swooping in to try something completely different.”

The politics: Climate change is maybe the most important political story of our time. So while farming shrimp rather than milking cows may not seem political, it is.

Botched bail

Tami Abdollah at USA Today has this read-the-whole-thing piece about a misapplied bail statute leading the judicial system to jail people who should go free.

“A Reagan-era law, passed by Congress nearly four decades ago to change the federal bail system in order to address concerns over rising crime committed by arrestees released pending trial, has been wildly misunderstood and misapplied by the federal court system's magistrate judges, prosecutors, public defenders and probation officers, a new two-year national study finds.”

“The unprecedented look at federal pretrial detention conducted by the University of Chicago Law School's Federal Criminal Justice Clinic paints a portrait of a judicial system that has neglected the rights of especially poor arrestees and people of color. Such systemic problems are largely the result of what judges and advocates told USA TODAY is a poorly-written, war-on-drugs-era statute known as the Bail Reform Act of 1984, an over reliance on prosecutorial discretion, and risk-averse magistrate judges and federal defenders.”

The politics: Politics determine who we jail, and why.

Covid convos for cash?

From reader John D. in Raleigh, N.C., comes this interesting look by The Assembly’s Sara Israelsen-Hartley at North Carolina’s strategy for getting doctors in rural areas to get their patients vaccinated against Covid-19.

For health care workers in rural North Carolina, “Covid conversations were different. They were tense, political, and emotionally charged. But they weren’t impossible. Many patients were just scared. Providers needed more time. Time to listen, clarify misconceptions, and offer reassurance,” Israelsen-Hartley reported.

“Recognizing this, state health officials devised a way for doctors who treat Medicaid patients to be compensated for these challenging, but crucial, conversations. North Carolina’s approach has gained national recognition and inspired others, but even more importantly, it has increased the state’s Covid vaccination rate.”

The politics: It’s more public policy, really. Using Medicaid reimbursement to incentivize doctors to recommend coronavirus vaccines. Fascinating stuff.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Pacifist Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two

“Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears,” Reuters’s Tim Kelly and Sakura Murakami report.

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 U.S. stores

“Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign,” the Associated Press’s Dee-Ann Durbin reports.

The war in Ukraine

‘Massive’ missile attacks reported across Ukraine

“A wave of explosions and missile strikes was reported across Ukraine early Friday — from the capital, Kyiv, to Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast and Poltava in central Ukraine,” David L. Stern, Jeff Stein, Victoria Bisset and Erin Cunningham report.

“Reporters with The Washington Post heard blasts in Kyiv and the central city of Dnipro, as Kyiv officials said the city had experienced ‘one of the biggest missile attacks’ since the beginning of the war.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Can politics kill you? Research says the answer increasingly is yes.

“The reasons are many, but, increasingly, it is state — and not just federal — policies that have begun to shape the economic, family, environmental and behavioral circumstances that affect people’s well-being. Some states have expanded their social safety nets, raising minimum wages and offering earned income tax credits while using excise taxes to discourage behaviors — such as smoking — that have deleterious health consequences. Other states have moved in the opposite direction,” Akilah Johnson reports.

Musk suspends journalists from Twitter, claims ‘assassination’ danger

“Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets Thursday evening, as company owner Elon Musk accused the reporters of posting 'basically assassination coordinates’ for him and his family. The Post has seen no evidence that any of the reporters did so,” Paul Farhi reports.

The World Cup that left human rights behind

“The second World Cup was hosted in 1934 by the fascist government of Italian leader Benito Mussolini. FIFA staged the 2018 World Cup in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But most striking, perhaps, was the 1978 tournament, staged in Argentina at the height of its dirty war, in which the military dictatorship tortured, killed and disappeared thousands of political opponents,” Frederic J. Frommer reports.

… and beyond

New federal rule has done little to stem spread of ‘ghost guns’

“President Biden celebrated the adoption of a federal rule in August that cracked down on the online sale of untraceable components for weapons known as ghost guns as a major step in stemming gun violence. But the rule has done little to stop the sale of key parts used to make deadly homemade firearms, according to officials and gun control groups,” the New York Times’s Glenn Thrush reports.

Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder’s contributions

“The Associated Press contacted more than four dozen current and incoming lawmakers who received campaign contributions from [Samuel Bankman-Fried] this election cycle — a group that included members of both political parties and chambers of Congress, but predominantly House Democrats. Many of the recipients of Bankman-Fried’s cash were quick to respond, stressing that they had already donated or plan to send the money to charity. Several also stressed that the lawmakers did not solicit the contributions from Bankman-Fried,” the AP’s Fatima Hussein reports.

The Biden agenda

U.S. judge halts Biden attempt to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

“A federal judge in Texas paused the Biden administration’s attempt to end the Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, which requires some non-Mexican asylum seekers to be sent back to that country to await immigration proceedings,” Kelsey Ables reports.

Biden launches ‘China House’ to counter Beijing’s growing clout

“The State Department-based unit is designed to eliminate silos among sometimes redundant government bodies, giving U.S. officials from within State and beyond a central clearinghouse to share information and shape policy on China, State officials said in an exclusive preview,” Politico’s Nahal Toosi and Phelim Kine report.

Biden pumps up Africa relations, will visit next year

“President Joe Biden said Thursday he will visit sub-Saharan Africa next year, the first U.S. president to travel there in a decade. He announced the trip — still unscheduled — as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit by stressing he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent,” the AP’s Colleen Long reports.

Fatal police shootings this year, visualized

“Police in the United States shoot and kill about 1,000 people every year, according to an ongoing analysis by The Washington Post,” our colleagues report.

Hot on the left

House passes bill calling for binding vote on statehood for Puerto Rico

“The House on Thursday passed a bill that would allow Puerto Ricans to decide their future governing status, a long-sought goal on the island territory. The vote was 233-to-191, with 16 Republicans breaking ranks and joining Democrats in backing the measure,” Azi Paybarah reports.

“The legislation would authorize a vote in Puerto Rico to chose whether to become a state, an independent nation, or a country ‘in free association with the United States.’ The island has been a territory since 1898, and residents there were granted citizenship in 1917.”

Hot on the right

Donald Trump aims to regroup after rocky first month of 2024 campaign

“Three months ago I would have said Trump would win the nomination. Now I don’t know,” said Rich Schwarm, a former chairman of the GOP in Iowa, which is scheduled to hold the party’s first 2024 nominating contest. A lot of Republicans are in a wait and see mode.”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Delaware this morning.

At noon, he will participate in a town hall and will speak with veterans “to discuss the historic expansion of benefits and services resulting from the PACT Act.” This town hall will be at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, New Castle, Del.

Biden will fly back to D.C. at 12:55 p.m., arriving at the White House at 1:55 p.m.

The Bidens will again leave the White House for Delaware at 8:55 p.m.

In closing

AI can now create images out of thin air. See how it works.

“A strange and powerful collaborator is waiting for you. Offer it just a few words, and it will create an original scene, based on your description. This is artificial-intelligence-generated imagery, a rapidly emerging technology now in the hands of anyone with a smartphone,” Kevin Schaul, Hamza Shaban, Shelly Tan, Monique Woo and Nitasha Tiku report.

“The results can be astonishing: crisp, beautiful, fantastical and sometimes eerily realistic. But they can also be muddy and grotesque: warped faces, gobbledygook street signs and distorted architecture.”

How does it work? Click through to the story to learn step by step how the process unfolds.

