Post Politics Now Biden to highlight help for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals

The frantic push by some lawmakers comes as Republicans prepare to take control of the House in January, greatly diminishing the chances of anything related to immigration passing in a divided Congress.

With a massive influx of migrants at the border over the past two years, most Republicans now say that they won’t entertain immigration measures that include a path to citizenship — even for immigrants who came to the United States as children — until the border is secure.

And the border is likely to get a lot more chaotic as the pandemic-era public health policy instituted under the Trump administration that kept migrants from crossing the border, known as Title 42, is set to expire Dec. 21. This will only make the issue more politically toxic and harder to solve.