Post Politics Now Biden to highlight help for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals

Today, President Biden will hold a town hall meeting at a National Guard facility in Delaware to highlight benefits available to military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. The event, scheduled at a center named for Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who served in Kosovo and Iraq, is part of an effort to promote a law signed in August that aids veterans whose health has been harmed by toxic burn pits.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are turning their full attention to one of the last tasks of the lame-duck session: passing a long-term spending bill. Late Thursday, the Senate approved a short-term measure to fund the government through Dec. 23, securing a one-week extension to give lawmakers more time to complete the larger task.