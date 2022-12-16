Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats criticize Twitter's Musk for suspending reporters' accounts

Several Democratic members of Congress expressed outrage Thursday night after Twitter suspended the accounts of several reporters who cover the company or its owner, Elon Musk, including our colleague Drew Harwell.

Musk has cast his ownership of Twitter as part of a larger fight over free speech:

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

Now he’s suspending the accounts of journalists.

Purging critical journalists is an attack on free expression. The First Amendment protects Musk’s right to do this even if it’s a terrible decision.



Twitter should reinstate these accounts immediately. https://t.co/92I4gMDATb — ACLU (@ACLU) December 16, 2022

Twitter on Wednesday suspended an account that used publicly available data to track Musk’s private jet. In a tweet Thursday night, Musk accused the reporters who covered the decision “of posting ‘assassination coordinates’ that endangered him and his family,” our colleague Paul Farhi reports. But Paul writes “The Post has seen no evidence that any of the reporters did so.”

Democrats including Reps. Dean Phillips (Minn.), Lori Trahan (Mass.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) criticized Twitter. Republican lawmakers, many of whom have embraced how Musk is running Twitter, remained mostly silent.

Banning journalists is antithetical to free speech and a tactic of the most disturbed, deranged, and destructive men in human history. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) December 16, 2022

My team met with @Twitter today. They told us that they're not going to retaliate against independent journalists or researchers who publish criticisms of the platform.



Less than 12 hours later, multiple technology reporters have been suspended. What's the deal, @elonmusk? https://t.co/iDwK9kSxjj — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) December 16, 2022

As someone who has been subject to real + dangerous plots, I do get it. I didn’t have security and have experienced many scary incidents.



In fact, many of the right-wing outlets you now elevate published photos of my home, car, etc.



At a certain point you gotta disconnect. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2022

“The suspension of Drew Harwell’s Twitter account directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech,” Sally Buzbee, The Post’s executive editor, said in a statement. “Harwell was banished from Twitter without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk. Our journalist should be reinstated immediately.”

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has seemed most intent on stirring controversy around the company, which he has described as being in dire financial condition, and inflaming partisan tensions on the platform.

He recently provided two writers with internal company communications from when it was run by the previous management, which reignited conservatives’ anger over the decision to restrict sharing of a controversial New York Post story about President’s Biden’s son Hunter ahead of the 2020. It also renewed charges that the previous management had “shadow banned” the accounts of some conservatives. (Twitter had defended the practice as “visibility filtering,” a moderation tool in which the company blocked some users’ tweets from appearing in search results or recommendations without telling them.)

On the Hill

Crypto’s biggest foe in Congress says I told you so

Eight questions for … Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): We chatted with the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee’s investor protection, entrepreneurship and capital markets subcommittee. He’s a longtime critic of crypto who described the industry as a “garden of snakes” during Tuesday’s committee hearing on the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You’ve been a leading critic of crypto in Congress for years. How did you form your views on it?

Sherman: I chair the investor protection subcommittee, and I thought, ‘This isn’t good for investors. There’s no [Securities and Exchange Commission] protection. Not a lot of audits. And, by the way, what in the hell is it that you’re buying?’

The Early: You called in 2019 for legislation ‘to outlaw cryptocurrency purchases by Americans so that we nip this in the bud.’ Do you still believe crypto should be outlawed?

Sherman: I think the law should prohibit Americans from buying crypto [but] have a system by which they can sell it. The second-best thing is to impose the know-your-customer, anti-money-laundering statutes to any part of the crypto ecosphere that Americans are participating in. If you do that, you will eliminate most of the problems with crypto.

The Early: Did you see the collapse of FTX coming?

Sherman: No. I certainly saw it as a possibility. Did I see it coming to the point where I woke up one day and I said, ‘There’s an over 50 percent chance that this is going down in the next month?’ No. But did it have all the signs of having tremendous risk? Yes. I’m a tax guy. When I hear Cayman Islands or Bahamas — there’s one reason to send your money there, and that is to deal with scoundrels.

The Early: The Blockchain Association has argued that while FTX ‘was a crypto exchange, its failure had virtually nothing to do with crypto.’ Do you see any truth in that?

Sherman: When you establish a new technology for the purpose of evading U.S. know-your-customer, anti-money-laundering laws and then exchanges are created in the Caribbean for the purpose of evading investor-protection laws, then one would say that there is a substantial possibility that anything you send to the Cayman Islands or the Bahamas is going to get stolen, whether it’s a bitcoin or whether it's a U.S. coin. So the association is right. Thieves will steal any kind of money they can get their hands on.

The Early: The congressional Blockchain Caucus has nearly 40 members. Almost half of them are Democrats. Why do you think crypto has more allies than enemies on the Hill?

Sherman: Well, there are two reasons. First, it’s hip and it’s cool. There is an appeal — this is the new thing. [FTX founder] Sam Bankman-Fried was part of this, but it’s [also] Tom Brady and Larry David commercials. But I think the bigger part is, you've got the crypto billionaires hiring lobbyists and with PACs pushing hard on one side. And what do you have on the other side? Go find me a PAC that's dedicated to tax law enforcement. Go find me a lobbyist who's being paid to make sure that our laws prevent bankruptcy court fraud.

My goal should be to pass good laws. But my current goal is just not to pass laws. And the reason is that the SEC — which has been slow to use its power — has 80 percent of the power that they need. If we pass legislation, it’s more likely to push us in the wrong direction — which is why in the hearing, I turned to my colleagues and I said, ‘Don’t trash Sam Bankman-Fried and then pass his bill.’

The Early: Can you walk us through what the bill would do and why you think it’s a bad idea?

Sherman: There are two possible regulators if people are going to continue to invest in crypto. The tougher one that’s got the resources and the inclination to go after crypto is the SEC. Sam Bankman-Fried’s No. 1 objective — sole objective — was to keep the SEC out of the crypto world. His tactic was bills that would vest the authority in the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission]. That would give a patina of regulation to crypto without actually having much enforcement.

The Early: Do you think the $7 million that Bankman-Fried gave last year to two super PACs that support Democratic congressional candidates, Senate Majority PAC and House Majority PAC, influenced Democrats’ views of crypto?

Sherman: You know, I don’t think much. [The super PAC] is just kind of floating out there. It's not like you gave the money to an individual member. [When it comes to Bankman-Fried’s spending in Democratic primaries], he backed the wrong people — they all lost! As a matter of fact, I picked up a couple of allies because of his efforts. He goes to Oregon, spends $7 million, $8 million dollars against Andrea Salinas and she wins. She wasn't focused on crypto when she ran for Congress, but she knows about it now.

The Early: What shifts have you seen in your conversations with Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks?

Sherman: They knew crypto was there. They knew it involved a lot of money. They were kind of agnostic. They hadn’t studied it much. They knew Sherman hated it. They’re now coming to me and saying, ‘Hey, Sherman, you were right! We should hate it.’

Last dash effort for immigration bills

As Congress rushes to write an estimated $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the government that could be brought to the floor before Christmas, lawmakers are trying to get their priorities hitched to the last train leaving the station.

One of them is immigration.

The frantic push by some lawmakers comes as Republicans prepare to take control of the House in January, greatly diminishing the chances of anything related to immigration passing in a divided Congress.

With a massive influx of migrants at the border over the past two years, most Republicans now say that they won’t entertain immigration measures that include a path to citizenship — even for immigrants who came to the United States as children — until the border is secure.

And the border is likely to get a lot more chaotic as the pandemic-era public health policy instituted under the Trump administration that kept migrants from crossing the border, known as Title 42, is set to expire Dec. 21. This will only make the issue more politically toxic and harder to solve.

Here are a couple of the immigration bills members want to attach to the must-pass government funding bill:

A bipartisan, bicameral bill led by Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) called the Affordable and Secure Food Act that would allow more farmworkers to enter the country.

A bipartisan proposal by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) that would provide legal status for Dreamers and provide border security funding.

Both are long shots to be included in the final funding bill.

Meanwhile, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports the Equal Access to Green cards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act, which would remove country caps for work visas, was pulled from consideration on the House floor this week because it lacked the votes. Democrats balked, saying immigrants from more educated countries would benefit.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) today will release a similar proposal to the EAGLE Act, Marianna notes, that would not eliminate but lift the country cap for the legal immigration system for employment-based, family and student visas that has been severely plagued by backlogs.

Rep. James E. Clyburn, Glenn Hubbard and Maya MacGuineas join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Dec. 15. (Video: The Washington Post)

ICYMI: House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Leigh Ann on Washington Post Live on Thursday that the government funding bill has many obstacles before passage. Asked if President Biden should run for reelection, he said, “Run, Joe, run.”

The campaign

Can politics kill you? Research says the answer increasingly is yes.

If politics could kill: “As the coronavirus pandemic approaches its third full winter, two studies reveal an uncomfortable truth: The toxicity of partisan politics is fueling an overall increase in mortality rates for working-age Americans,” our colleague Akilah Johnson reports.

“In one study, researchers concluded that people living in more conservative parts of the United States disproportionately bore the burden of illness and death linked to covid-19. The other, which looked at health outcomes more broadly, found that the more conservative a state’s policies, the shorter the lives of working-age people.”

“The reasons are many, but, increasingly, it is state — and not just federal — policies that have begun to shape the economic, family, environmental and behavioral circumstances that affect people’s well-being. Some states have expanded their social safety nets, raising minimum wages and offering earned income tax credits while using excise taxes to discourage behaviors — such as smoking — that have deleterious health consequences. Other states have moved in the opposite direction.”

Most recently, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who , who once called coronavirus vaccines “rays of hope,” now wants to convene a statewide grand jury to investigate any “wrongdoing.” Meanwhile, the Biden administration plans to restart its free, at-home coronavirus test program.

What we're watching

Today, Biden will deliver remarks touting the expansion of benefits and services for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits under the PACT Act at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard Reserve Center in New Castle, Del.

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

Flashback Friday

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

