The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Monkey Cage

‘Scientist Wins the World Cup’ by Scientist: The Week in One Song

Argentina and France advance to the World Cup final

Analysis by
Contributor, Monkey Cage
December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST
An artist and students from the Gurukul School of Art in Mumbai make posters on Friday for the World Cup final match. (Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

It’s Argentina vs. France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final round on Sunday.

Professors: Check out TMC’s latest topic guides for your classroom.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Don’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter.

Loading...