On the Hill

Another bad week for Donald Trump?

Former president Donald Trump is facing another tough week barely a month after launching his third campaign for the White House.

Under scrutiny: His role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and his long-sought tax returns.

Much of Trump’s nascent campaign has been spent enduring widespread criticism — including from Republicans — of his call for the “termination” of the Constitution to reverse the results of the 2020 election, as well as for his Nov. 22 dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the musician formerly known as Kanye West, who has made a number of antisemitic statements in recent weeks.

Now Washington’s attention will again turn to Trump once the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack releases its final report. The committee is expected to recommend at a public meeting today that the Justice Department criminally prosecute Trump for his role in encouraging the attack:

“The criminal and civil referrals will accompany hundreds of pages of findings of a final report compiled by the committee that will tell the most comprehensive story to date of the events leading up to the attack and Donald Trump’s role in fomenting it,” our colleagues Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the evidence is clear that Trump committed criminal offenses “with his efforts to overturn the election.”

“Viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president,” Schiff said.

“The committee is expected to vote on a referral urging the Justice Department to pursue three criminal charges against Trump, including obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and insurrection,” Jackie and Josh write.

The expected criminal referral doesn’t have legal weight, but it would be another stain on the record of a former president who has been impeached twice. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland put a special counsel, Jack Smith, in charge of the Justice Department’s investigation last month after Trump announced his campaign.

The report — at least some of which is likely to be released today — and the expected referral are the culmination of an 18-month investigation that included nine public hearings. This is expected to be the committee’s last week of work before Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3 and dissolve the panel.

“The report will essentially be a summary but with a lot more detail than we were able to do in the public hearings and with direct references to transcripts and evidence,” said a person familiar with the drafting of the final report, per Jackie and Josh.

The committee members have agreed to make all evidence and transcripts of depositions with witnesses available to the American public, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

Trump’s taxes

The House Ways and Means Committee, meanwhile, will meet Tuesday and is likely to discuss Trump’s taxes.

The Treasury Department turned six years of Trump’s tax returns over to the committee last month. That follows a nearly four-year legal battle that Democrats on the panel waged to obtain them after the Supreme Court declined to intervene on Trump’s behalf.

This could be another blow to the former president, who is being investigated on multiple fronts as he attempts to mount another bid for the White House.

The committee was unable to confirm that the meeting was about Trump’s taxes, because by law they cannot discuss a person’s tax filings.

Instead, the panel noticed a meeting titled “Documents protected under Internal Revenue Code Section 6103.” Members will meet briefly in a public session and could then adjourn into a private session, where they could make decisions about how to handle the former president’s taxes.

“Ways and Means Democrats are unleashing a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond President Trump and jeopardizes the privacy of every American,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), a ranking minority-party member of the committee.

The committee is moving quickly because Republicans are unlikely to carry on the Democrats’ investigations of Trump once they take control of the House in January. The Senate Finance Committee, however, is discussing whether it would take up the issue of Trump’s taxes.

Spotlight on Trump

The early weeks of Trump’s campaign haven’t gone well.

His company was convicted earlier this month of criminal tax fraud — although Trump himself wasn’t charged with wrongdoing. Herschel Walker, the former football star whom Trump recruited to run against Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), lost a runoff election hours later — another blow after most of the other Republican Senate candidates he endorsed this cycle were defeated.

But this week will give Trump a taste of the attention he once got as president and still craves but that he has had to get from different avenues in recent months:

the world’s brightest spotlight,” our colleagues Rosalind Helderman , Josh, Ashley Parker and Jackie most of his time.” “People who know Trump said the need for attention that has been a driving force throughout his life has not dwindled since he left the office that shone on himthe world’s brightest spotlight,” our colleagues, Josh,and Jackie report . “That has pushed him to seek adulation from a court of supplicants who pay for access to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, N.J., clubs, where he has spentmost of his time.”

“‘The appetite for attention hasn’t waned, but that’s where he gets it now,’ a Trump confidant said. ‘The networks don’t carry his rallies. He doesn’t get interviews anymore. He can’t stand under the wing of Air Force One and gaggle [with reporters] for an hour.’”

Government funding bill isn’t yet complete

House and Senate negotiators have been working through the weekend to complete a massive bill to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year.

But they aren’t done yet and time is running out.

The text is expected to be wrapped up today, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are likely to be extremely frustrated that they will have to vote on an estimated $1.7 trillion bill just hours after it is released to meet the latest Friday night deadline.

As Congress works up to the aisle again, our colleague Paul Kane reminds us that working Christmas Eve — and sometimes beyond — is not how Congress used to work.

One significant weekend development: Legislation revising the Electoral Count Act, the vague 19th-century law governing the certification of presidential elections, will be included in the must-pass spending bill, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

The Senate version of the bill, led by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), is the one set to be included, rather than a competing proposal championed by Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.). The legislation’s inclusion would lead to the most significant changes to the presidential election process in generations and make it tougher to weaponize the Electoral Count Act’s ambiguities to attempt to overturn presidential elections, as Trump attempted to do — if Congress manages to pass the omnibus.

At the White House

Biden aims to cut homelessness 25% by 2025

NEW: “President Biden released a plan Monday that aims to reduce homelessness in the United States by 25 percent in the next two years,” our colleague Justin Wm. Moyer reports. “Released through the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the plan details that homelessness is rising after ‘steady declines’ from 2010 to 2016. More than 1.2 million people experienced ‘sheltered homelessness’ in 2020, the most recent year data was available.”

“The plan set out how the Biden administration would combat homelessness by, among other measures, battling racial inequity, encouraging the construction of affordable housing, facilitating communication between federal and local governments, and preventing homelessness in the first place.”

“Homelessness is largely the result of failed policies,” the plan said. “Severely underfunded programs and inequitable access to quality education, health care (including treatment for mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders), and economic opportunity have led to an inadequate safety net.”

In the agencies

Financial risks grow in shadowy corner of markets, worrying Washington

Washington’s worry: “As rising interest rates shake financial markets, dangers are growing in the ‘shadow banking system,’ a network of largely unregulated institutions that provides more than half of all U.S. consumer and business credit,” per our colleague David J. Lynch.

“The Fed hopes to bring inflation under control without causing a recession. And so far, traditional banks like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are weathering the storm, thanks to regulations imposed following the 2008 financial crisis that required them to hold more capital in reserve to absorb losses. But financial risks have not gone away; they have just moved out of the spotlight.”

What we're watching

President Biden will head back to Washington from Delaware this morning. He’ll meet with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador this afternoon in the Oval Office. They’re expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, among other subjects. (Ecuador was one of 143 countries that voted in October for a U.N. resolution condemning Russia’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian regions.)

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Hanukkah reception this evening. In his remarks, Biden will make the case for forcefully rejecting antisemitism, according to a White House official. Participants will include Bronia Brandman, a Holocaust survivor whom Biden met with in January on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Michèle Taylor, the U.S. permanent representative to the U.N. Human Rights Council and a daughter and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.

The holidays are a somber time for the Biden family, as our colleague Matt Viser notes.

Sunday marked 50 years since “Biden’s wife Neilia and 1-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident as they were out shopping for a Christmas tree.” Biden attended a memorial Mass on Sunday at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Delaware.

Monday: The Jan. 6 committee meets at 1 p.m. Eastern time to discuss criminal referrals into the former president.

Monday: The Proud Boys trial kicks off today in federal court in Washington. Five members of the far-right group face charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The trial comes less than one month after Oath Keepers founder and leader Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a landmark trial.

Tuesday: The House Ways and Means Committee holds a business meeting that is expected to be about Trump’s taxes at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Tuesday: Tomorrow is the Democratic primary for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) will face off against state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) to replace the late congressman A. Donald McEachin (D), who died in November. Joseph Preston and Tavorise Marks are also on the ballot. Because the district is heavily Democratic, the nominee will most likely win February’s special election against Leon Benjamin (R).

Wednesday: Title 42, the pandemic-era immigration policy that allows border agents to expel migrants, is expected to end on Wednesday — unless the Supreme Court intervenes. A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the Biden administration could end the Trump-era immigration policy, but Republicans are expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court soon.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

