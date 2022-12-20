Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Same, Katie, same. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … The omnibus is here, the omnibus is here … After 7-day campaign, Va. Democrats vote to nominate McEachin’s successor, Meagan Flynn reports … What we're watching: Trump's taxes … but first …

On the Hill

Congress issues its response to Trump and Jan. 6 on two fronts

Almost two years after former president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election culminated in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, Congress is set to wrap up its two main responses to that deadly day.

First, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack has completed its investigation into the insurrection and plans to release its full report tomorrow. Committee members voted Monday to refer four criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

Second, congressional leaders are set to include in a year-end spending bill revisions to the Electoral Count Act (ECA), an 1887 law that Trump and his allies tried to use as part of their attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

The two efforts couldn’t have happened more differently. The latter is the result of months of bipartisan negotiations, while the former was undertaken solely by Democrats, with the exception of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who were shunned by their party for doing so.

But even supporters of the efforts said there was something lacking in Congress’s response to the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

“It’s necessary but not sufficient. I think we’ve done a lot. We could have done more,” said Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

Democrats cheered the House committee’s work this week, but it also came to symbolize how quickly and aggressively the congressional response to the Jan. 6 attack became partisan.

Advertisement

Early support by Republicans for an independent investigation styled on the one conducted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks quickly evaporated. Many in the GOP, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), distanced themselves from critical comments they made of Trump soon after the ransacking of the Capitol as they sought to stay in his good graces — or at least avoid being put on his enemies list — given his enduring support among the party’s base.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, responded to the committee’s action, calling it a “partisan charade.”

Durbin lamented that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Senate Republicans dealt the death blow to the independent commission. That, in turn, led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to set up the select committee.

Advertisement

McConnell refused to praise or criticize the select committee throughout the process, saying only that he was watching its work closely.

After the committee released its criminal referrals Monday, he said: “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations.” It was shot at Trump, but without using his name — McConnell’s go-to move.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said one of the most important things the committee can do is release every piece of information it received.

“The American people have a right to know everything that happened,” she said.

Political fallout for panel members

Serving on the select committee came at a political cost for some lawmakers.

Of the nine panel members, four won’t be returning to Congress. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) lost reelection, Cheney lost her primary, and Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Kinzinger did not run for reelection. (Redistricting reshaped both of their districts to make them almost impossible for either of them to win.)

However, Adam Bozzi of End Citizens United said the investigation had an impact on the 2022 election that hurt Republicans, too.

Advertisement

“I think the Jan. 6 committee over the course of the summer and all the way through the rest of the year reminded people about how bad Jan. 6 was and what’s at stake,” he said.

The ECA legacy

The core of the reforms to the Electoral Count Act would clarify that the vice president’s role during the counting of electoral votes is purely ceremonial — a response to Trump’s insistence that Vice President Mike Pence could have rejected the results from some states carried by Joe Biden to deny him victory.

The bill enjoys bipartisan support, but it will not receive an up-or-down vote on its own. It will be included as part of a massive omnibus spending bill, making it tough to know which lawmakers would have voted for or against it on its merits alone.

The insurrection and what to do about it are subjects some Republicans continue to avoid.

Advertisement

When asked about the ECA bill and the House committee’s report, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said, “It’s not something Iowans have been asking about.”

Election observers say the ECA revisions are significant but don’t address everything.

“It fixes a lot of the problems that enabled some of that post-election activity in 2020,” said Adav Noti of the Campaign Legal Center.

The ECA makes it more difficult for members of Congress to raise an objection to the certification process by increasing the threshold from one senator and one House member to 20 percent of the body.

It also makes clear that state legislatures cannot determine who the winner of the presidential election is and makes it much more difficult to change the rules after the election, which is a loophole that Trump exploited to try to throw out the election results.

Although most advocates praise the bill, they acknowledge that there is more to do, including addressing laws leading up to and on Election Day.

Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) said the panel’s greatest legacy “would be one that is certified by time in that we never encounter anything like this again and we keep the progress of American Democracy moving.”

More coverage from The Post:

Ho ho ho. The omnibus has been released.

The text of the 4.155 page omnibus spending package was released at around 1:40 a.m. instead of Monday afternoon as anticipated due to a fight over the future location of new FBI headquarters. Both Maryland and Virginia want it. The negotiators decided on Virginia. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) put up a fight.

But a deal was brokered to essentially punt the decision. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) suggested that the General Services Administration conduct “separate and detailed consultations” on the future site, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Advertisement

The House and Senate are rushing to pass the bill before the midnight Friday deadline.

Here are a few highlights of what’s in the bill and what didn’t make the cut:

Defense spending totals $858 billion. Nondefense spending is $800 billion.

Republicans offered Democrats nearly $4 billion for the child tax credit in exchange for an extension of a number of corporate tax breaks. But the tax extenders would last a year and the $4 billion was enough funding for only six months of the child tax credit, a deal Democrats would not accept, according to two people familiar with negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The legislation doesn’t include any tax provisions, including so-called tax extenders or the expanded child tax credit.

Republicans offered Democrats nearly $4 billion for the child tax credit in exchange for an extension of a number of corporate tax breaks. But the tax extenders would last a year and the $4 billion was enough funding for only six months of the child tax credit, a deal Democrats would not accept, according to two people familiar with negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

An attempt to provide legal status for “dreamers,” foreign-born children who came to the United States with their parents, coupled with border security was not included.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance for Ukraine — although some offices are putting out slightly different numbers depending on how you count up the aid.

It also includes Senate-passed legislation introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that would ban federal employees from using TikTok on government devices , marking the latest to clamp down on the popular, Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

Lawmakers included $2 million to provide off-campus security for members, a decision motivated, in part, by the recent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home.

Rachel Roubein has a rundown of some of the Our colleaguehas a rundown of some of the health provisions in the bill.

McConnell gloated Monday afternoon on the Senate floor, touting that defense spending received an increase and nondefense spending a decrease when inflation is taken into consideration.

“President Biden wanted to cut defense spending and grow liberal domestic spending in real dollars. But Congress is rejecting the Biden administration’s vision and doing the exact opposite,” McConnell said.

Durbin acknowledged that Republicans got more of what they wanted.

“He’s in a bargaining position he’s taking advantage of,” Durbin said of McConnell.

However, McConnell’s victory lap comes as conservatives who wanted to punt government funding until the new year — when House Republicans take control — are angry that he negotiated at all with Democrats. House Republicans refused to participate in the negotiations. (We’ll continue to scour the bill to see whether House Republican priorities were vastly underfunded or not included.)

Advertisement

Ten House Republicans and three newly elected representatives who will take their seats in January sent a letter to GOP senators on Monday urging them “to take all steps necessary to stop” the spending bill, according to a letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal’s Natalie Andrews.

The letter’s signatories include the five Republicans most ardently opposed to McCarthy becoming speaker: Reps. Matthew M. Rosendale (Mont.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Bob Good (Va.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.). If the omnibus passes, they warn, “we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill — including the Republican leader.”

The campaign

After 7-day campaign, Va. Democrats vote to nominate McEachin’s successor

Happening today: Voters head to the polls to choose the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, our colleague Meagan Flynn reports. State Sens. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) and Joseph D. Morrissey (Richmond), as well as Joseph Preston and Tavorise Marks are all on the ballot. Because the district is heavily Democratic, the nominee will most likely win February’s special election against Republican nominee Leon Benjamin.

All eyes are on McClellan, the “establishment favorite,” and Morrissey, the “renegade.”

“McClellan, a corporate lawyer who last year, landed almost every conceivable major endorsement under the sun in Virginia.” ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor last year, landed almost every conceivable major endorsement under the sun in Virginia.”

Morrissey, a twice-disbarred defense lawyer, has “highlighted his legislative achievements such as abolishing the death penalty, while leveraging his reputation as a maverick who doesn’t always fall in line to try to appeal to Republicans.”

What we're watching

Will we learn anything new about Trump’s taxes?

The House Ways and Means Committee is holding a meeting today. They can’t say what it’s about because it’s a crime to reveal information about a person’s taxes, but it’s pretty obvious the meeting is about Trump’s tax returns.

The committee is expected to quickly move into a closed session, where it will vote on how to address the topic that cannot be spoken about.

During the closed meeting, members could vote to release Trump’s taxes, and then they can acknowledge what the meeting was about. Then it could be just a matter of time before the public can see his tax record.

The Data

The many, many beneficiaries of a prolific campaign donor, visualized: “Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was a prolific political donor, pumping about $40 million this cycle alone into campaign committees and other groups, mostly aligned with Democrats,” according to our colleagues Isaac Stanley-Becker, Chris Zubak-Skees and Nick Mourtoupalas.

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged “that the philanthropy undertaken by companies, including his own, is often designed to elicit good PR.”

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

The kids are alright!

After lighting White House Hanukkah menorah, Pres. Biden talks with kids about running for president. pic.twitter.com/qr0IjPBhbZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 20, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article