A provision in the spending bill could undermine the fight to protect right whales, advocates say

Lawmakers from Maine have inserted a provision in a massive government funding bill to buffer lobstermen from new regulations, but environmental groups warn it could push the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales to the brink of extinction, Maxine reports this morning.

The provision could sharply curtail the federal government’s ability to prevent right whales from getting entangled in fishing lines used to catch lobsters, environmentalists say. But the bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers that pushed to include the provision, known as a policy rider, contend that the government has sought to regulate the state’s lobstermen out of business.

The language in the legislation released Tuesday sets up a clash on Capitol Hill over the species’ survival just days before government funding runs out at midnight Friday. Congress is racing to pass a package of bills, known as an omnibus, that would fund federal agencies through the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that this rider will doom the right whale to extinction,” said Jane Davenport, a senior attorney at the environmental group Defenders of Wildlife. “Even if you got rid of all other sources of mortality, entanglements with fishing gear alone are enough to drive the species to extinction by reducing births and increasing deaths.”

Maine lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — including Republican Sen. Susan Collins, independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden — counter that the state’s thousands of licensed lobstermen do everything required under the law to reduce the risk of harming right whales.

“You know what kills most whales? Ships,” King said in an interview Monday evening. “Why aren’t we banning all ships all along the East Coast of the United States if we’re saying we can’t do anything that remotely threatens the whales? Instead we’re picking on 5,000 small-business people in Maine. It’s unfair and wrong.”

King added that he “has been an environmentalist all my life” and boasted that he received a 100 percent score last year from the League of Conservation Voters.

Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark said in an email that “these environmental groups are seeking actions that would end lobstering in Maine.”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) has joined the state’s congressional delegation in pushing for the provision, according to Clark and King spokesman Matthew Felling.

Mills could not be reached for comment.

A whale of a legal fight

The provision comes after a complex legal fight that pitted environmentalists against Maine fishermen and their allies on Capitol Hill.

The battle began in September 2021, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration unveiled a regulation aimed at preventing fishing gear from ensnaring right whales.

A coalition of environmental groups challenged the rule in court, saying it did not go far enough. In July, a federal judge agreed with the groups, ruling that the regulation fell short of requirements under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act .

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ordered NOAA to finalize a new rule, which is expected to be more aggressive, by 2024. The Maine lawmakers are seeking to block the new rule and keep the 2021 regulation in place for six years.

However, environmentalists say the North Atlantic right whale cannot afford another six years without stronger federal protections. With only about 340 left, the whale ranks as one of the most endangered marine mammals on Earth.

“If this rider goes through, there will be blood on the hands of Maine politicians,” said Erica Fuller, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation. “With the rate we’ve been killing right whales, extinction is expected to occur between the next 20 to 40 years. In the absence of the new rule, we’ve got more years of unsustainable killing going on.”

In addition to blocking the new regulation, the omnibus bill also authorizes $20 million “to support the adoption of innovative fishing gear deployment and fishing techniques to reduce entanglement risk to North Atlantic right whales.”

The policy rider also directs the National Marine Fisheries Service to submit an annual report to Congress on the status of right whales, including the “amount of serious injury and mortality by fishery and country.”

Wildlife bill left out

Meanwhile, the omnibus spending deal does not include a big bipartisan wildlife bill, further disappointing conservationists.

Advocates had pushed for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act , an ambitious bill aimed at conserving the nation’s wildlife and habitat, to hitch a ride on the omnibus.

But the bill’s sponsors, Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), had struggled to identify how to offset the nearly $1.4 billion in new spending. The lack of a pay-for may have doomed the measure’s inclusion.

When approached outside the Capitol on Monday evening, Heinrich declined to comment, saying only, “We still don’t have text.”

The power grid

This little-known bottleneck is blocking clean energy for millions

Thousands of renewable energy projects have been waiting for years to get connected to America’s power grid, despite their potential to help the Biden administration reach its goal of shifting 80 percent of the nation’s electricity away from fossil fuels by 2030, The Washington Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

The hurdles facing these projects, which account for at least 930 gigawatts of clean energy capacity and 420 gigawatts of energy storage, are known as “interconnection queues” in the energy industry. Before the projects can be built, they need to secure approval from regional authorities who can evaluate how the added connections might affect the reliability of the country’s transmission lines, which are already near capacity.

According to experts, part of the reason for the wait is that clean energy is booming and the grid is struggling to handle the volume of new and scattered renewable projects. In the past, coal or natural gas power plants connected to the grid from a centralized location in an established way. But now, various kinds of renewable projects across the country are trying to connect to the grid in unique ways.

International climate

Nations promise to protect 30 percent of planet to stem extinction

Nearly 200 countries on Monday reached a landmark agreement to stem the loss of species worldwide, pledging to protect about one-third of Earth’s land and oceans as a refuge for wild plants and animals by 2030, The Post’s Dino Grandoni reports.

The deal marks the culmination of the United Nations biodiversity summit, known as COP15, in Montreal. It comes as about 1 million species face the risk of extinction because of human-caused climate change, the destruction of habitats and other factors.

The deal also puts wealthy countries on the hook for sending $30 billion annually to small island nations and other developing countries by the end of the decade. The money would help protect landscapes and guard against poaching and illegal logging.

However, it is unclear whether nations will follow through on these commitments, with few legal mechanisms in place for enforcement.

Agency alert

Energy Dept. to phase out fluorescent lightbulbs, boost LEDs

The Energy Department on Monday unveiled a proposed rule aimed at phasing out compact fluorescent lightbulbs and boosting the sale of energy-efficient ones such as LEDs, Ella Nilsen reports for CNN.

The proposal seeks to more than double the current minimum standard for common lightbulbs, bringing it from 45 lumens per watt to over 120 lumens per watt. It comes after the Biden administration in April unveiled a final plan to ban the sale of incandescent lightbulbs by summer 2023.

The agency, which is planning to finalize the rule by the end of President Biden’s first term, estimated that the proposal could cut nearly 131 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and 903 thousand tons of methane over the next 30 years. White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi told CNN that the draft rule will accelerate a “shift in the marketplace toward LED lighting” while lowering energy costs for consumers.

In the atmosphere

