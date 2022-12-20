Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, and Elon Musk’s Twitter future is in doubt. First:

Federal regulators are zeroing in on how ‘dark patterns’ can deceive users

The Federal Trade Commission on Monday announced a record $520 million settlement with video gaming giant and “Fortnite”-maker Epic Games over allegations it violated children’s privacy laws and deceived users into making unintentional purchases, as my colleagues Cat Zakrzewski and Julian Mark reported.

The move marked one of the most significant U.S. enforcement actions brought to date against a company in part over its use of so-called “dark patterns” — digital designs that can be deployed to trick users into making unwanted consumption choices.

The agency said that as part of the settlement the company will pay $245 million to refund users for its use of dark patterns and its billing practices, the largest amount sought in a gaming case to date and its largest administrative order in history.

According to the FTC, “counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration” on the popular “Fortnite” game led to “hundreds of millions of dollars in unauthorized charges for consumers.” They included tactics such as allowing players to be charged “while attempting to wake the game from sleep mode, while the game was in a loading screen, or by pressing an adjacent button while attempting simply to preview an item,” the FTC said.

“Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission, and these enforcement actions make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices,” Chair Lina Khan, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The practice has been a growing area of focus for the agency, which could lead to a broader crackdown across the tech sector.

At an FTC workshop on “dark patterns” last year, children’s privacy advocates warned that the use of deceptive designs to manipulate children and teens online is widespread.

Katharina Kopp, deputy director of policy at the advocacy group Center for Digital Democracy, said they “are part of a larger system of deceptive and manipulative practices, which are driven by the logic of the unregulated commercial digital surveillance economy.”

The workshop culminated in a report in which the agency warned “these practices are squarely on the FTC’s radar.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also turned up scrutiny of deceptive design patterns in recent years.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) last year reintroduced a proposal, the Deceptive Experiences to Online Users Reduction (DETOUR) Act, that would prohibit large online platforms from designing their services with the intent or effect of obscuring or limiting a user’s decision-making. The bipartisan proposal would empower regulators at the FTC to craft rules related to how to enforce the measure.

Warner praised the FTC for taking on the issue in its settlement with Epic. “Companies and platforms that cater to young people have a responsibility to protect their users — not to target them with deceptive interfaces that manipulate them into ceding their personal information or making unwanted purchases,” he said in a statement.

Lawmakers have also sought to limit how much companies can target ads and paid services to younger users, including through a bill led by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) to expand existing federal children’s privacy protections.

“The FTC made clear today that the gauntlet of predatory practices that threaten young people extends well beyond social media,” Markey said Monday. “An entire ecosystem of companies is monetizing young people’s attention and manipulating them as part of their business model.”

The agency unanimously adopted the settlement, the latest sign of bipartisan momentum for children’s privacy and online safety efforts.

Epic said in a news release that “long-standing industry practices are no longer enough” in an environment where enforcement is rapidly evolving.

“No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here,” the company said. “We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”

Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition to face U.S. charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to voluntary extradition from the Bahamas to the United States, where he will face charges of defrauding customers of his cryptocurrency exchange, my colleagues Paulina Villegas and Tory Newmyer report.

“The decision was confirmed after a chaotic and confusing morning in court where the embattled former chief executive appeared and was expected to reverse his initial decision to fight extradition to the United States where he has been charged with one of the biggest frauds in American history,” they wrote. “But the session was abruptly adjourned, some 10 minutes after it began, after Jerone Roberts, a lawyer for Bankman-Fried, said that he was ‘shocked’ to find that his client was in court.”



The 30-year-old was arrested Dec. 12 in his Nassau apartment at the request of the U.S. government and transferred to the nation’s only prison, Fox Hill. He was indicted in U.S. federal court a day after his arrest for allegedly defrauding FTX customers by funneling their assets to pay for debts incurred by his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Musk’s future as Twitter chief up in the air after poll

Elon Musk’s own Twitter poll calling for him to step down at the helm of the company has thrown his future atop the social network into doubt, my colleagues Faiz Siddiqui, Cat Zakrzewski and Rachel Lerman report.

Musk’s poll, which closed early Monday after 12 hours of voting, found that 57.5 percent of more than 17 million respondents backed his stepping down, results the mogul said he would follow. Musk later added, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

“If Musk follows the results of the poll, it could thrust the company into even more uncertainty,” according to their report. “Musk will remain owner of the social network, which would still give him enormous control over its policies. But he has not yet said whom he would choose as his successor, and that person could steer the company differently, and perhaps less erratically, than Musk has for the past two months.”

E.U. warns Facebook parent company over Marketplace practices

The European Commission warned Facebook parent company Meta that it is breaching the bloc’s antitrust laws by abusing its dominance in the online classified advertising market, Reuters reports.

“The Commission said in a preliminary view that it would further investigate and that it could impose a fine of up to 10% of the company’s annual global turnover, if there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of European Union rules,” according to the report, which could result in a multibillion-dollar fine.

E.U. antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that they are “concerned that Meta imposed unfair trading conditions” that allowed it to use data from competing online classified ad services. Vestager added, “If confirmed, Meta’s practices would be illegal under our competition rules.”

In a statement to Reuters, Meta denied its business practices were anticompetitive. “The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation,” Meta spokesperson Tim Lamb said.

Elon Musk’s own Twitter poll found that he should step down as the head of the company.

