Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1989, the United States launched “Operation Just Cause,” invading Panama to topple Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republican look at Afghan withdrawal worries White House Hunter Biden? No, the withdrawal from Afghanistan. As the White House braces for a blizzard of investigations by Republicans once they formally control the House, the one into the deadly and chaotic end of the two-decade war looms as the potentially bigger political problem for President Biden.

That’s what emerges from fresh reporting by my colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dan Lamothe, who note GOP scrutiny of the withdrawal “could prove more emotionally difficult and politically damaging” than probes into the younger Biden’s financial dealings.

“The investigation would probably gear up just as President Biden launches his reelection campaign early next year,” Yasmeen and Dan noted. “That prospect is worrying to some on the Biden team, according to current and former White House aides, Pentagon officials and others across the administration, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about a highly sensitive subject.”

“Republicans have not yet decided exactly where their inquiry will focus or how it will do its job, decisions that will depend in part on who leads key House committees.”

Who conducts the investigation?

There could be, for example, a joint investigation by the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees, my colleagues reported. That would avoid breaking up the probe among committees that would only question agencies they oversee.

One note: Yes, Biden’s slump in job approval numbers came around the time of the withdrawal. But as The Daily 202 has written before, the collapse had started before that , with a covid resurgence, alarm over inflation and infighting over his domestic agenda.

But obviously it didn’t help. There were There were fuzzy numbers from the administration. There is anger about Afghans (and American citizens) being left behind after they risked their lives to help the war effort — which lingers to this day. Generals began contradicting Biden’s accounts of internal deliberations about leaving a residual force.

And the heartbreaking images from Kabul forced the White House to put off a planned presidential travel blitz that aides had hoped to use to sell Biden’s achievements on the economy, covid vaccinations and other areas, countering his drooping poll numbers.

Back in November, my colleague Tyler Pager reported on White House plans to cooperate with inquiries the administration sees as legitimate and minimize collaboration with investigations it sees as “politically, not legislatively motivated.” Afghanistan? Fine. Hunter? Nope.

“White House officials caution that their decisions about cooperation will ultimately hinge on the nature of the investigations,” Tyler reported. “The White House is likely to respond to requests for documents and testimony relating to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, for example, but far less likely to engage with Republicans’ investigations into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.”

These aren’t contradictory positions. They’re complimentary. A legitimate inquiry — more accurately, an inquiry that looks legitimate to most Americans — is fundamentally more politically dangerous to the White House than one that looks like a partisan snipe hunt.

The investigation’s timeline is important

One big question is what timeline the new Afghanistan investigation will adopt. Congress has largely punted an assessment of the entire two-decade-old war to a special Afghanistan War Commission, stocked with experts from both parties and career foreign-policy hands.

Republicans are more likely to want to start the clock on Jan. 20, 2021, when Biden took office. Democrats will want to go back to President Donald Trump’s February 2020 deal with the Taliban, which set a U.S. withdrawal timetable and freed 5,000 of the Islamist militia’s fighters.

Biden — who criticized the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan as vice president — has said Trump’s deal meant he had to choose between departure and escalation, and that any withdrawal was going to be difficult. Republicans have argued bad planning in 2021 midwifed a chaotic process in which American citizens (and Afghan helpers) were left behind.

What about assessing the overall war?

As The Daily 202 noted in August 2021, during the withdrawal, Biden’s position in 2020 was that U.S. officials had lied to the American public for years about how well the war was going. But it’s not clear, even now, to what degree they’ll be held accountable.

“Holding the alleged liars accountable may be an impossible job,” we noted at the time. “Under Biden’s three predecessors, countless senior officials from agencies like the Pentagon and State Department paraded before Congress or television cameras to deliver rosy (or at least unrealistic) forecasts that often veered into falsehood territory.”

After looking at American history, it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether elite impunity is a national religion.

At least one element of the coming investigations is likely to be forward-looking: How reliably can the United States thwart new terrorist attacks planned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan?

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Sweeping spending bill bans TikTok on government devices

“A sweeping spending bill calls for federal government employees to be banned from using TikTok on government-owned devices, the latest in a series of steps by governments to try to curb the reach of the popular Chinese-owned short-video app,” Eugene Scott reports.

House panel weighs release of Trump tax returns

“The House Ways and Means Committee is scheduled Tuesday to meet with one weighty item on its agenda: What to do with former president Donald Trump’s tax returns?” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

“The Democratic-led panel received six years of returns late last month after a lengthy legal battle that ended with the Supreme Court clearing the way for their release.”

What made the cut?

Congress unveils $1.7 trillion deal to fund government, avert shutdown

“Democrats did not achieve all of the increases to domestic spending that they initially had sought, a concession in talks with Republicans, who are set to assume control of the House in January. But the two parties’ leaders did agree to stitch onto the measure a wide array of long-simmering and stalled bills, recognizing the omnibus marks their final major legislative opening before Congress resets in the new year,” Tony Romm reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Uvalde records reveal chaotic medical response as victims lost blood

Lawmakers put Electoral Count Act, crafted as response to Jan. 6, in omnibus bill

“A bipartisan bill that would change how members of Congress could object to electoral votes has been included in the omnibus spending bill lawmakers need to approve in the coming days,” Amy B Wang and Liz Goodwin report.

“The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), would amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and reaffirm that the vice president has only a ministerial role at the joint session of Congress where electoral college votes are counted. The measure also would raise the threshold necessary for members of Congress to object to a state’s electors.”

… and beyond

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch

“A rented house in an expensive Atlanta neighborhood meant for TikTok creators that sat largely unused. A pop-up shop and ‘swag truck’ that baffled some staffers. And then sharp cuts to TV airtime and employee benefits at a crucial moment in the campaign,” Greg Bluestein reports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Stacey Abrams raised more than $103 million for her failed rematch this year against Gov. Brian Kemp, a record-setting haul for a Georgia gubernatorial race that allowed her to experiment with unconventional ways to promote her candidacy. But her campaign’s expenditures have come under sharper scrutiny as new details emerge about the tight cash crunch she faced before her nearly 8-point November defeat to Kemp.”

While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo

“Longtime judicial activist Leonard Leo appears to have helped facilitate the sale of former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s polling company in 2017 — as she was playing a key role in advocating for Leo’s handpicked list of Supreme Court candidates, according to previously unreported financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts,” Politico’s Heidi Przybyla reports.

The Biden agenda

Postal Service will electrify trucks by 2026 in climate win for Biden

“The U.S. Postal Service will buy 66,000 vehicles to build one of the largest electric fleets in the nation, Biden administration officials will announce Tuesday, turning to one of the most recognizable vehicles on American roads — boxy white mail trucks — to fight climate change,” Jacob Bogage reports.

Biden’s strategy for a far-right Israel: Lay it all on Bibi

“The Biden administration will hold the presumptive Israeli prime minister personally responsible for the actions of his more extreme cabinet members, especially if they lead to policies that endanger a future Palestinian state,” two U.S. officials familiar with the issue told Politico’s Nahal Toosi.

Biden condemns ‘violent venom’ of antisemitism at Hanukkah event

“President Joe Biden, at a White House Hanukkah reception on Monday, said he understood the concerns of Jewish Americans amid rising antisemitism, and that his administration would stand with them,” Bloomberg News’s Jordan Fabian, Nancy Cook, and Akayla Gardner report.

How much snow D.C. (and your hometown!) gets for the holidays, visualized

Click through to view a map from our colleague Dylan Moriarty that shows which areas have been the most snowy on Christmas, between 1940 and 2021.

“Enter any U.S. city or town (except those in Hawaii) for a more detailed breakdown of how snowy it has been over the past eight decades. You can also select other winter holidays like the first night of Hanukkah or New Year’s Eve.”

Hot on the left

Democrats call for probe into GOP congressman-elect’s biography

“The chairman of New York’s Democratic Party on Monday called for a House ethics investigation into George Santos, a Long Island Republican elected last month, following a report questioning whether he misled voters about key details in his background,” Michael Kranish, Hannah Knowles and Azi Paybarah report.

“The story by the New York Times cast doubt on Santos’s claims that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and the basis of his reported wealth as he loaned his campaign more than $700,000 before notching a surprise win that helped provide the GOP with a slim majority.”

Hot on the right

Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

“A judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials,” the Associated Press’s Jonathan J. Cooper reports.

“Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight of the 10 claims Lake raised in her lawsuit, which asks the judge to either declare her the winner or hold a revote in the county. Thompson took no position on the merits of Lake’s two surviving claims, but he wrote that the law allows her to make her case.”

Today in Washington

The president has nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl.

“The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled,” Jessica Contrera reports.

“'Come on, Princess Fiona,' they said, as they heaved her wide bottom — complete with a tail everyone agreed belonged on a rat — into the car for another adoption event.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

