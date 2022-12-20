Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western investigators scrutinize Russian emigre executives over Moscow links

Western intelligence officials are investigating whether wealthy and well-connected Russian expatriate investors have been part of a covert attempt to help Russia develop bleeding-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The probes have even ensnared Russian emigres working in the cybersecurity space, my colleague Joseph Menn reports.

Some of the expatriates were linked to one of three high-tech Russian technology initiatives:

The Skolkovo technology area , which the government subsidized and aimed to rival Silicon Valley in suburban Moscow.

The Russian Venture Company , a government investment vehicle to help Russian businesses build innovative technology that was sanctioned by the U.S. government in , a government investment vehicle to help Russian businesses build innovative technology that was sanctioned by the U.S. government in February

And the Russian Quantum Center, a nonprofit research administrator that runs 12 laboratories near Moscow and was , a nonprofit research administrator that runs 12 laboratories near Moscow and was sanctioned in September.

But it’s not clear what the investigations, which have been demanding, have yielded. Here’s more from Joe:

The investigations have proven challenging because of sparse or contradictory public disclosures, the role of shell companies, and the closed nature of venture capital and private equity firms, which have far fewer regulations requiring disclosures than publicly traded companies.

Beyond that, records show some of the people at issue have changed not only their professed political beliefs but also the records of their past positions, their company names and rosters, and their own names. But the network’s high-level Russian government connections and its focus on strategic technologies have unnerved investigators, the people familiar with the probes said.

It’s not clear what counterintelligence and other officials have found. The FBI declined to comment.

Some of the expats have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and many say they had already reduced or ended their ties to Russia. But people familiar with the inquiries say those claims aren’t being taken at face value.

“If they were going to put Russian money into strategic technology in the U.S., this is exactly how you would do it,” said one U.S. intelligence officer familiar with the inquiries. “Dark money going into [venture capital firms] in tech and politics we care about.”

In 2014, the FBI publicly warned the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) over an alliance with Skolko and founding president Viktor Vekselberg. He was sanctioned in 2018 and this year, and he’s of particular interest to investigators.

Vekselberg had two U.S. properties raided and a yacht seized this year; authorities said he committed money laundering and bank fraud. Vekselberg, who hasn’t been publicly charged with a crime, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Another Russian executive at the center of the network — cybersecurity founder and investor Serguei Beloussov — is being tracked, according to an official at an intelligence agency. But the U.S. government hasn’t found proof of a major security breach like the one that Kaspersky Labs disclosed in 2017. The federal government banned use of Kaspersky software that year.

U.S. and Swiss officials have made inquiries about Beloussov, a Soviet emigre who has led major companies like Acronis — a firm that won government contracts through at least 2017 and was spun off from his first big company, Parallels.

Beloussov helped start the Russian Quantum Center and became chairman of its board of trustees. He said he wasn’t paid for his work and helped because “at the time, it seemed to everyone that scientific collaboration was a good thing.”

Beloussov, who has Singaporean citizenship and changed his name to Serg Bell, founded a firm called Runa Capital, which has invested in firms that are working on key cybersecurity issues like building quantum computers, working to develop encryption capable of withstanding quantum computers’ power and making software for industrial devices.

In 2019, Russia’s special envoy for digital development Dmitry Peskov blessed Beloussov’s move abroad, saying he could do more for Russia outside of the country.

Beloussov says he hasn’t been to Russia in five years and that he spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine.

The keys

Groups urge D.C. lawmakers to hold off on internet voting measure

More than a dozen groups say members of the D.C. Council should hold off on moving forward with legislation to expand voting by phone in D.C., according to a letter exclusively obtained by The Cybersecurity 202. The bill has stalled since April, when council member Charles Allen (D), who chairs a key committee, said he opposed the measure, which would have required the District to give voters the option to vote electronically by 2024.

“If an online voting system were to be implemented and hacked, we fear that it would undermine perceptions of D.C.’s ability to self-govern,” the groups write in the letter. “We all believe that it should be as easy to vote as possible in the District. Many of us work to protect and expand voting rights daily. But internet voting is the wrong way to increase access.”

The bill faces an uncertain future in D.C. Next term, Allen may not chair the committee that has jurisdiction over the bill, which could enable a council member supporting the bill to advance it. Council member Brooke Pinto (D), who introduced the measure, said in a statement that it’s not ready for prime time.

“Expanding the right to vote is a core value of our city and our nation, and a value that I will continue to pursue on behalf of our city’s residents,” Pinto said, touting legislation to mail ballots to all residents. “When voting rights are under attack around the country, I am proud of the steps my colleagues and I have taken to make voting more accessible in D.C.”

“The mobile voting bill that I introduced aimed to do just that — make voting more accessible to more District residents[,] many of whom are underrepresented in elections,” Pinto said. “Since introducing the bill, I have had many more conversations with residents and experts and my staff and I have read additional reporting on the issue. At this time, mobile voting is not ripe to move forward as additional security protections are likely needed to be considered in the event we do adopt a mobile voting option in the future. Accordingly, I will not be moving forward with this piece of legislation next Council session. I will continue to work with my Council colleagues to ensure that voting is accessible and fair elections are held in the District.”

Lawmakers include cybersecurity measures in massive omnibus package

Lawmakers added a ban on the use of TikTok on government devices and funding for cybersecurity offices across the government in the spending package, which Congress is racing to pass by a Friday deadline. If the bill passes as written, federal officials would have two months to come up with “standards and guidelines” requiring federal officials to remove TikTok from most government devices.

The bill, which totals 4,155 pages, also includes nearly $2.9 billion for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It would slash CISA’s funds by $50,000 for every day that the agency doesn’t give congressional appropriators quarterly briefings. The bill would also fund National Cyber Director Chris Inglis’s office to the tune of around $22 million.

This year’s midterms saw less foreign influence activity than previous elections, U.S. cybersecurity official says

Gen. Paul Nakasone, who leads the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, told reporters that “there were plenty of foreign influence operations that were ongoing and continue to be ongoing up to Election Day. But compared to previous elections, I estimate that unlike 2018 and 2020, there was a lessened degree of activity.” Nakasone also said U.S. officials had a plan through the certification of elections, and that they targeted infrastructure belonging to “foreign adversaries.”

Nakasone’s assessment appears to line up with a new report from cybersecurity firm Mandiant, which concluded that “detected operations were limited to moderate in scale” and that all the operations it detected “appeared to be somewhat limited in the level of effort dedicated to election-related messaging and/or in potential reach to mainstream audiences based on observed activity.”

