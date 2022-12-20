Post Politics Now Another headache for Trump as House panel weighs release of tax returns

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Former president Donald Trump announces his 2024 bid for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 15. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)
Today, the House Ways and Means Committee is meeting to decide whether to publicly release six years of former president Donald Trump’s federal tax returns that it obtained after a lengthy court battle. The move by the Democratic-led panel could be the latest headache this week for Trump after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol voted unanimously Monday to refer four criminal charges against him to the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, Democratic and Republican negotiators early Tuesday unveiled a roughly $1.7 trillion deal to fund the U.S. government through most of 2023, setting up a late-hour scramble on Capitol Hill to approve the sprawling package and avert a potential shutdown on Friday. President Biden has no public events scheduled Tuesday.

  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, speaks to reporters ahead of the panel’s meeting.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: The House Ways and Means Committee meets to discuss the potential release of Trump’s taxes.
Here's what to know:

