Zelensky slated to appear in Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday plans to appear in Washington on Capitol Hill, according to two congressional aides with knowledge of the plan — a trip that will mark Zelensky’s first public international appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zelensky plans to meet with congressional leaders to thank lawmakers for including funding for Ukraine in a spending package they are looking to pass this week, according to one of the aides.

He is expected to address members of Congress, and lawmakers are rescheduling plans to be in Washington according to a second congressional aide. The aides spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Punchbowl News first reported on plans for Zelensky’s appearance.

Without disclosing Zelensky’s visit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent a letter to her colleagues Tuesday, asking lawmakers to be “physically present” for a “very special focus on Democracy” on Wednesday night. The letter set off a scramble among lawmakers who had already left Washington.

House members and aides were shocked to hear that Zelensky might visit the Capitol on Wednesday, a day when the Senate is hoping to get out of town after passing a year-long government funding bill.

Dozens of members of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus were also left in the dark about the plans, even though their group is always aware of discussions between the United States and Zelensky’s administration, according to several who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline private deliberations.

It was unclear whether Zelensky will visit the White House on Wednesday, as officials have warned of security concerns related to his trip. The White House declined to comment.

But President Biden has made holding together a Western coalition supporting Ukraine a central mission of his presidency. Although all of the countries in the coalition are grappling with the economic consequences of the war, they have shown few signs of withdrawing or softening their support even as heat prices rise during the winter.

Biden and Zelensky have spoken numerous times since Russia’s invasion began in February, sometimes talking as frequently as every couple of weeks. While the two have had a friendly relationship and have gone to great lengths to praise each other in public, the relationship also has had moments of tension.

In the conflict’s first months, for instance, Zelensky often lambasted the United States and other Western countries for not doing enough, even after Congress and the White House approved multibillion-dollar aid and weapons packages.

Still, the White House has voiced unwavering support for Ukraine. When asked how long the United States can be expected to pour billions into the war effort, Biden and his top aides frequently say, “As long as it takes.”

Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.

