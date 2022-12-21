Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1914, according to the Associated Press, the U.S. government began requiring photographs as part of passport applications. The big idea Mr. Zelensky goes to Washington in trip packed with symbolism The United States has said "no" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before. But he wasn't in Washington to hear it in person. Today, that changes, as he makes the United States his first foreign destination since Russia expanded its war in his country 300 days ago, on Feb. 24.

In subsequent weeks and months, Washington nixed his request to facilitate getting his air force Soviet-era jets from Poland. President Biden bluntly and publicly rejected Zelensky’s emotional appeals to impose a “no-fly” zone over Ukraine, warning that could lead to World War III.

Still, Biden and Congress found ways to say “yes” to a lot of other requests. The $45 billion for Ukraine in a $1.7 trillion package to fund government operations and avoid a shutdown at week’s end would bring total U.S. military and economic assistance to over $100 billion.

Zelensky will hear more “yes” during his visit.

The United States is expected to confirm it’s sending another $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot missile system to defend against air attacks Russia has used over the past few months to cripple its neighbor’s power plants as winter deepens, my colleagues Dan Lamothe and Karen DeYoung reported.

advanced electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into ‘smart bombs’ that can target Russian military positions with a high degree of accuracy.” Dan reported last week the administration is poised to give Ukraine “that can target Russian military positions with a high degree of accuracy.”

The trip’s symbolism

Zelensky’s itinerary includes face-to-face talks with Biden at the White House and a speech to a joint meeting of Congress. Since February, the Ukrainian leader has addressed countless legislatures the world over — but by video, not in person. That includes Congress, on March 16. (His wife, Olena Zelenska, addressed an informal meeting of Congress in July.)

Biden’s official schedule has Zelensky arriving at the White House at 2 p.m., a meeting with Biden at 2:30 p.m. and a joint news conference in the mansion’s East Room at 4:30 p.m.

“Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) teased in a letter to colleagues Tuesday afternoon, before word of Zelensky’s visit leaked out.

The Ukrainian leader’s visit will be packed with symbolism.

It is his first known trip abroad since Feb. 24.

Winston Churchill ’s Dec. 26, 1941, visit to the United States, underlined the strength of the transatlantic alliance just weeks after Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II. It will conjure up echoes of British Prime Minister’s Dec. 26, 1941, visit to the United States, when he addressed Congress andjust weeks after Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II.

Vladimir Putin and to the wing of the Republican Party that has That’ll be something of a message to Russian Presidentand to the wing of the Republican Party that has increasingly expressed opposition to more aid for Ukraine, partly due to former president Donald Trump’s documented fondness for Putin

Zelensky said after visiting Ukrainian troops on the front lines in Bakhmut he would bring a flag given to him by fighters there to “those whose decisions are very important to Ukraine,” The Washington Post reported . “This week is ‘extremely important’ for Ukraine — in order to get through this winter and next year,” Zelensky said Tuesday in his nightly national address.

A commitment to Ukraine

“The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement.

“Biden has made holding together a Western coalition supporting Ukraine a central mission of his presidency. Although all of the countries in the coalition are grappling with the economic consequences of the war, they have shown few signs of withdrawing or softening their support even as heat prices rise during the winter,” my colleagues Tyler Pager, Yasmeen Abutaleb, John Hudson and Marianna Sotomayor reported last night, citing a senior U.S. administration official.

“‘President Biden will have the opportunity to reinforce that this support is not just about what we have done before, but what we will do today and what we will continue to do for as long as it takes,’” said the senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules established by the White House.”

The official denied — somewhat implausibly — that Zelensky’s visit was aimed in part at countering Republican resistance to more aid for Ukraine.

“This isn’t about sending a message to a particular political party,” my colleagues quoted the official as saying. “This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

No conclusive evidence Russia is behind Nord Stream attack

“After months of investigation, numerous officials privately say that Russia may not be to blame after all for the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines,” Shane Harris, John Hudson, Missy Ryan and Michael Birnbaum report.

“‘There is no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage,’ said one European official, echoing the assessment of 23 diplomatic and intelligence officials in nine countries interviewed in recent weeks.”

U.S. aid to Ukraine to top $100 billion once latest package passes

“The latest package of $44.9 billion is included in the omnibus spending bill that Congress is scrambling to pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown. It is heavy on military assistance as well and also includes economic aid,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

A U.S. ally in Iraq vowed to tackle corruption. Torture and extortion followed.

“A flagship anti-corruption drive under the tenure of U.S.-backed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi used incommunicado detention, torture and sexual violence to extract confessions from senior Iraqi officials and businessmen, according to a nine-month investigation by The Washington Post,” Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim report.

Congress drops Afghan allies item, dimming evacuee hopes

“Congress dropped from its $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill an amendment that would have created a pathway to residency for Afghan refugees, dimming the hopes for tens of thousands of people rescued as Kabul fell in August 2021. Advocates of the legislation have described the move as a betrayal that would sour potential allies in future conflicts,” Alex Horton reports.

New money from Congress may avert labor crisis at national labor board

“Congress is poised to boost funding for the federal agency that protects workers’ rights to organize, at least temporarily averting a staffing crisis that has hampered the Biden administration’s ability to deliver on its pro-union agenda — and that also threatened to cause prolonged labor unrest at the agency,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

… and beyond

Trump’s former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to Jan. 6 committee, sources say

“The January 6 committee made a startling allegation on Monday, claiming it had evidence that a Trump-backed attorney urged a key witness to mislead the committee about details they recalled,” CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown, Jamie Gangel and Jeremy Herb report.

“Though the committee declined to identify the people, CNN has learned that Stefan Passantino, the top ethics attorney in the Trump White House, is the lawyer who allegedly advised his then-client, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, to tell the committee that she did not recall details that she did, sources familiar with the committee’s work tell CNN.”

How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet

“Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Sign up online? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate? The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants who plan to claim should enter the United States when Trump-era limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government’s readiness despite more than two years to prepare,” the Associated Press’s Elliot Spagat reports.

The latest on covid

Regular exercise protects against fatal covid, a new study shows

“Men and women who worked out at least 30 minutes most days were about four times more likely to survive covid-19 than inactive people, according to an eye-opening study of exercise and coronavirus outcomes among almost 200,000 adults in Southern California,” Gretchen Reynolds reports.

The Biden agenda

White House looks at benefits to lure Americans back into workforce

“Top White House economic officials are considering a renewed push for a suite of policies aimed at luring more Americans back to work, including enhanced child-care and eldercare benefits, as they hammer out priorities for the coming year,” the Wall Street Journal’s Annie Linskey reports.

U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

“Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States,” the AP’s Morgan Lee, Giovanna Dell’Orto and Rebecca Santana report.

“The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas, in a filing a day after Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era restrictions in place. Before Roberts issued that order, they had been slated to expire Wednesday.”

Biden in newly surfaced video: Iran nuclear deal is “dead”

The top goal scorers in World Cup history, visualized

“The seven goals Lionel Messi scored in Qatar over the past month helped propel Argentina to its third World Cup. Those goals, two of them in the final, helped Messi win the Golden Ball as the best World Cup player,” Artur Galocha and Adrian Blanco report.

Hot on the left

Ticketmaster’s dark history

“Just over 28 years ago, Taylor Swift was a precocious Montessori preschooler growing up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm, and Eddie Vedder was the Most Important Musician in America, Kurt Cobain having bequeathed to him the (unwanted) title with his suicide that spring,” Maureen Tkacik and Krista Brown write for the American Prospect.

“Bill Clinton himself called Vedder to the White House to ask him for help with ‘messaging’ around Cobain’s death, and the rock star in turn confided in the president that he was having trouble with a rapacious corporation named Ticketmaster, which appeared to be operating an illegal monopoly. A few weeks later, the Clinton Justice Department invited Vedder’s band Pearl Jam to be the star witness in an antitrust investigation inspired by the case. The band obliged.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis lays out ‘blueprint’ to elect more conservatives on school boards

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to continue wielding his political influence in school board races across the state after his campaign helped two dozen conservative candidates win during this year’s midterm elections,” Politico’s Andrew Atterbury reports.

“The Republican governor this week said he intends to flip more local seats from liberal to conservative-leaning education officials, taking aim at boards in areas such as Broward and Hillsborough counties that have pushed back against Republican policies.”

Today in Washington

At 2 p.m., Biden will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House. The two will have a bilateral meeting at 2:30 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., Biden and Zelensky will hold a news conference.

In closing

A guide to the winter solstice, shortest day and longest night of the year

“A dangerous winter storm and punishing Arctic blast are brewing, but if you’re longing for more sunlight, Wednesday is a day to celebrate: Dec. 21 is the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year — and first day of astronomical winter — in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s a sign that longer, brighter days are upon us,” Justin Grieser reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

