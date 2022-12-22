Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2001, Hamid Karzai was sworn in as prime minister of the interim Afghan government that followed the U.S.-led toppling of the Taliban. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Four things Zelensky didn’t do in Washington Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took his quest for more American military and economic aid to Washington on Wednesday, his first in-person overseas appeal for help since a conquest-minded Russia unleashed tens of thousands of troops into his country in February.

Dressed not in a business suit and power tie but in his trademark olive-green military clothes, Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House, at the Capitol with lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and made a passionate speech to a joint meeting of Congress.

Here are four things Zelensky did not do during his lightning visit.

He did not mute his requests for more aid

Zelensky and Biden shared a lighthearted moment about the main source of tension in their relationship: the Ukrainian leader’s insistent push for more military aid, more quickly, and Biden’s caution about escalating a conflict he has warned could spill into World War III.

At their joint news conference, Zelensky called on a journalist who asked: “Can we make long story short and give Ukraine all capabilities it needs and liberate all territories rather sooner than later?”

“Well,” Biden said, “His answer is yes.” That got a laugh.

Zelensky, a popular television comic actor before he became president, waited a beat, apparently for the translation, then chuckled and said “I agree.” Another laugh.

Zelensky also thanked Biden for providing a Patriot missile defense system. “What’s going to happen after Patriots are installed?” he said at the Q&A. “After that, we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots.” More laughter.

Taking the same message to Congress, the Ukrainian leader said his country needed more, much more, “to win on the battlefield.”

“We have artillery, yes, thank you. We have it. Is it enough? Honestly, not really,” he said. Another laugh. About something that is, at its core, deadly serious. And no one knows that better than Zelensky.

He did not erase Biden’s caution

The United States has sent tens of billions of dollars in economic aid and military hardware to help Ukraine, but Biden has held the line on items he says risk the kind of escalation that could trip the world into World War III.

He refused to impose a “no-fly” zone over Ukraine in the weeks after the conflict began, despite Zelensky’s emotional appeals to “close the sky.”

He refused to facilitate the transfer of Soviet-era jets from NATO territory to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, in response to the long-story-short question, above, Biden said: “Why don’t we just give Ukraine everything there is to give? Well, for two reasons.”

He said, without detailing exactly why, that sending “fundamentally different” than current packages risked “breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union.”

And the United States and its allies are “not looking to go to war with Russia. They’re not looking for a third World War.”

He did not forget GOP opposition to more aid

Zelensky had many memorable moments in his speech, which began with the words “dear Americans” and included many expressions of gratitude for U.S. help. But catch this line, which was clearly aimed at mounting Republican resistance to sending his war-torn country more aid:

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

For at least one Republican lawmaker, it didn’t work:

It is not charity. Charity would be given freely. The American taxpayers have been conscripted into making welfare payments to this foreign government. https://t.co/74GPrhZqgS — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2022

He did not offer to negotiate with Russia

Zelensky showed a flash of frustration and anger at Moscow when a journalist asked him what would be a “fair way to end this war.” His reply made it clear it’ll be on Ukraine’s terms.

“Just peace is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity of my country, the payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression,” Zelensky said.

As The Daily 202 has said, negotiations tend to reflect how warring parties think they’re doing on the battlefield, and what they think they can secure by force of arms versus through lawyerly diplomacy.

That doesn’t mean Zelensky doesn’t want a negotiated peace. He has presented a 10-point plan to do so. But Russian President Vladimir Putin gets a say.

And on that point, Zelensky and his host agreed.

“It would be naive to wait for steps towards peace from Russia, which enjoys being a terrorist state,” the Ukrainian leader told Congress.

“You’re open to pursuing a just peace,” Biden said. “We also know that Putin has no intention — no intention of stopping this cruel war.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Senate set to vote on $1.7 trillion omnibus bill to fund government

“The Senate on Thursday raced to adopt a sprawling, roughly $1.7 trillion bill that would fund the government through most of 2023, as Democrats and Republicans resolved a last-minute standoff over immigration in a bid to avert a shutdown in the final days of the year,” Tony Romm reports.

“With votes on amendments underway by midmorning — and a winter storm barreling down on the country — lawmakers hoped to act well before a Friday night deadline on a package to boost domestic and defense spending, finance President Biden’s economic agenda and provision a raft of new emergency aid, including to Ukraine.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

In rural Georgia, an unlikely rebel against Trumpism

“How [Cody] Johnson became an unlikely part of an emerging voter revolt against Trumpism is not so much the story of some political strategy, or even the policies of the national Democratic Party, which has long been accused of ignoring places such as northwest Georgia,” Stephanie McCrummen reports.

“Rather, it is the story of a thousand life experiences that add up to a certain kind of American character, one that can arise from the very landscape where the Trump movement took root.”

Publix heiress was willing to spend $3 million on Jan. 6 rally, documents show

“Groups under the direction of pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk received $1.25 million. Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and far-right media personality, scored $200,000. Roger Stone, the Trump adviser and self-proclaimed ‘dirty trickster,’ received funds to fly privately to Washington,” Isaac Stanley-Becker and Beth Reinhard report.

“This money — aimed at financing protest activity on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol — came from Julie Fancelli, a daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain.”

More reads:

… and beyond

Lawmakers steer home more than $15 billion in pet projects

“Nearly $500 million in federal funds could be headed to South Florida for ecosystem restoration. Another $14,000 is meant for a library reading readiness program in Minnesota and $150,000 for a sidewalk project in Mapleton, Maine, a community of fewer than 2,000 people,” the New York Times’s Stephanie Lai reports.

“This week, lawmakers unveiled an expansive $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that needs to pass to prevent a shutdown and fund the government through next fall. Tucked into the sprawling legislation is $15 billion in earmarks, now known as community project funding, which directs federal funds for specific projects in members’ home states and districts.”

A secret report about a CEO’s sexual misconduct was just made public by Congress

“Last week, after Zia Chishti filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman whose wrenching Congressional testimony about alleged sexual abuse cost Chishti his job as CEO of the unicorn AI firm Afiniti, Chishti explained himself by saying that ‘at this stage, I have nothing to lose.’ He may have spoken too soon,” Michael Schaffer writes for Politico Magazine.

“On Saturday, a day after this column reported on the formerly high-flying Washington business figure’s unusual legal move against an ex-employee who testified under oath, the House Judiciary Committee entered a sharply critical 2019 arbitration tribunal ruling about Chishti’s workplace behavior into the Congressional Record — instantaneously turning the heretofore secret report into a publicly-available document.”

The latest on covid

Why mask mandates aren’t coming back even though covid is

“The hesitancy follows years of politically generated controversy surrounding mask mandates, with Republicans in several states gutting powers to implement them. Health officials even in heavily Democratic areas say mandates are harder to justify with the widespread availability of vaccines and antivirals that help keep the infected out of hospitals. Nor are hospitals clamoring for mask mandates as they did during earlier stages of the pandemic,” Fenit Nirappil, Henry Rogers, Vanessa Kjeldsen and Samantha Aguilar report.

The Biden agenda

Biden’s inflation-immigration pitch

“The Biden administration is plotting to make a fresh push on immigration reform in the new year, looking for ways to provide legal status for so-called ‘Dreamers’ and increase the labor supply to help lower inflation, according to people familiar with the matter,” Axios’s Hans Nichols reports.

“Biden’s political advisers know the situation at the border — with up to 14,000 migrants expected to be crossing every day if Title 42 ends — presents an urgent humanitarian emergency and a long-term political dilemma.”

Top Biden cybersecurity adviser to step down

“One of President Joe Biden’s most senior cybersecurity advisers is expected to step down in the next two months, three people familiar with the decision tell CNN. Chris Inglis, who has decades of government cybersecurity experience, has served as national cyber director in the White House since July 2021,” CNN’s Sean Lyngaas reports.

U.S. slaps sanctions on Iran officials over protest crackdown

“The United States imposed sanctions on Iranian officials on Wednesday, including the prosecutor general and key military officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests,” Reuters’s Daphne Psaledakis reports.

“The move is the latest Washington response to the Iranian crackdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.”

How cold it’s about to get across the U.S., visualized

“A dramatic December cold front is poised to sweep across much of the Lower 48 states Wednesday night through Friday, bringing heavy snow for some and a sudden temperature drop that could lead to the coldest December weather in decades for many locations,” Dan Stillman and Janice Kai Chen report.

Hot on the left

Kamala Harris, a very turbulent year in America, and the challenge of being first

“Perhaps it’s a function of the world we all inhabit, but the female vice president is way friendlier and more accommodating than a man in her position would ever be. There is an anxiety in her office—the staff is obsessive about getting every last detail right. No one says it to me explicitly, but you can sense in the carefulness and precision of every word and gesture that the success of the vice president is about more than just her. Harris is saddled with the burden of being first. Anything she does will attract more scrutiny, anything she doesn’t do will attract more scorn. There is a tension that permeates the world surrounding her. Being first is never comfortable,” Molly Jong-Fast writes for Vanity Fair.

Hot on the right

Republicans’ own Jan. 6 report focuses on U.S. Capitol security lapses

“A group of House Republicans Wednesday released their long-promised counter-report to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault, one that partly blames Democratic congressional leaders for security failures,” Bloomberg News’s Billy House reports.

“The 78-page report, with as many added pages of appendices and footnotes, declares itself a supplement to the June 2021 findings of a previous joint investigation by two Senate committees. It breaks little new investigative ground, with its main finding that intelligence and law enforcement failures left the US Capitol complex vulnerable.”

Today in Washington

At 4 p.m., Biden will deliver a Christmas address “focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year,” according to his schedule.

In closing

Stay updated

Extreme cold blasting south ahead of developing blizzard

A large storm system is expected to move through the United States starting on Dec. 20, bringing heavy snow and freezing temperatures to much of the country. (Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post)

“A powerful storm will develop and rapidly strengthen along the Arctic front Thursday into Friday, spreading snow from the western Plains through the Great Lakes. Visibility in snow could drop to near zero as winds intensify — especially late Thursday into Friday. Conditions could cause chaos during one of the holiday season’s busiest travel weeks,” Jason Samenow and Matthew Cappucci report.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

