On the Hill

Restless Republicans: Infighting is becoming a major issue for GOP leaders

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) is making a list and checking it twice.

He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Or, rather, keeping track of which Republican senators voted for the omnibus and which didn’t.

Roy is leading a furious rebellion against the $1.7 trillion government funding bill that he and his colleagues argue will forfeit the leverage that House Republicans will have over the Biden administration once they gain control of the House next year.

The fight is spilling across the Capitol into the Senate Republican conference and is becoming one more litmus test in House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker.

The effort hasn’t succeeded yet, although the Senate hit a roadblock in passing the spending bill on Wednesday night as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) insisted on a vote on an amendment to keep the Title 42 border policy in place. (More on that below.)

Regardless of the outcome, the effort by Roy and his allies is further evidence that party infighting could afflict Republicans next year in showdowns with President Biden and Senate Democrats.

Roy and his allies are not concerned with Republican comity.

Instead, Roy is preparing to make good on a threat he and 30 other House Republicans — including five newly elected lawmakers who haven’t taken office yet — made in a new version of a letter, obtained by The Early, sent to Republican senators on Wednesday: They’ll block the priorities of any senator who votes for the year-end spending package.

“I’ll instruct my team and others to start keeping a database of every [bill or resolution] that’s sponsored by any of those members,” Roy said in an interview Wednesday. “We’ll make sure we put in an alert system to try to block it and makes sure that everybody knows.”

“I don’t care if it’s the perfect cure to whatever thing in the world needs to be solved,” Roy added. “Somebody else better introduce it as a House bill or under somebody else’s name.”

Being Kevin McCarthy

The letter is another test for McCarthy.

It echoes one that was sent Monday, but has more than double the number of signatories, giving House and Senate Republicans an idea of the size of the restive caucus that will be willing to challenge members of their own party next year.

McCarthy endorsed Monday’s letter and trekked to the other side of the Capitol on Wednesday to look like he’s sending a strong message to his Senate colleagues.

He attended Senate Republicans’ lunch, and a person close to McCarthy said his message was that the Senate should hold off on passing the government funding bill until House Republicans take control of the chamber in January. But multiple senators said McCarthy was not that direct. One senator, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting, said “there was a lot of tap-dancing going on.”

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said, “I couldn’t decipher that as being clear one way or another.”

Senators said McCarthy spoke about passing appropriations bills and avoiding a massive, all-encompassing end-of-year government funding bill and staying united on issues in the new Congress.

But he did not mention the letter he endorsed vowing to block legislation by any Senate Republican who votes for the government funding bill, according to the senators.

The resistance

The five House Republicans most fervently against McCarthy becoming speaker — Reps. Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Matthew M. Rosendale (Mont.), Bob Good (Va.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.) — all signed the letter, but so did McCarthy supporters such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Byron Donalds (Fla.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.) and Randy Weber (Tex.).

Roy, who hasn’t said whether he’ll back McCarthy next month, said he hoped the group could work together to put pressure on the Republican leadership next year, regardless of who is elected speaker.

“There’s a bloc of us that are going to continue to expose the fraud that exists in the Republican Party,” Roy said.

Asked whether there’d been any change in his position on McCarthy’s speakership bid, Roy said, “It depends on what happens with the omni” — short for omnibus government funding bill.

McCarthy vs. Boehner

House Republicans had to contend with a rebellious contingent the last time they were in the majority, but the new crew of rebels is likely to have more leverage now because the Republican majority is so much narrower. And some former lawmakers who led the rebellion that toppled House Speaker John A. Boehner in 2015 say this time seems different.

Boehner kicked some lawmakers on the party’s far-right flank off their committees and didn’t include them in leadership.

“McCarthy has done none of that,” Mick Mulvaney, who helped bring down Boehner and later became Donald Trump’s acting White House chief of staff, wrote in an op-ed on Tuesday. “Indeed, all indications are that he has gone out of his way to include the conservative wing of the party in the operation of the House.”

Two other former House Republicans who bucked Boehner, Marlin A. Stutzman and Tim Huelskamp, said they’d vote for McCarthy if they were in the House today.

“Kevin has proved himself over the last six years,” Stutzman said in an interview, adding that he expects McCarthy to be “a strong conservative speaker.”

A group of House Republicans from different factions of the party — whom McCarthy dubbed “the five families,” a reference to New York City organized crime groups — met with him yet again Wednesday to discuss a rules package, including the motion to vacate. Restoring the motion to vacate, a rule that allows a single lawmaker to trigger a vote at any time that can depose the speaker, is one top ask of McCarthy’s opponents.

One compromise might be to allow motions to vacate only if at least a year has passed since the speaker’s election or the last such motion.

“That would preserve the protections for the minority groups within the majority, but would also allow for some stability,” Mulvaney said in an email to The Early.

The government funding bill hits a snag as time is running out

Title 42 is complicating the government funding bill, which must pass before Friday at midnight. (See our reporting in Wednesday’s newsletter about how it became an issue in the funding negotiations and will continue to be an issue next year.)

Senate leaders had planned to pass the $1.7 trillion spending package early this morning after a long night of votes.

But the two parties are at loggerheads over an amendment from Lee that would extend the Trump administration’s Title 42 pandemic policy — which has allowed the United States to turn away migrants seeking asylum for nearly three years on public health grounds.

Democratic leaders are resisting holding a vote on the proposal due to worries it could attract enough support from moderate Democrats to be adopted, which would complicate passing the overall bill before Friday’s deadline because many House Democrats would not vote for any bill that contains Lee’s proposal.

But Republicans insist Title 42 needs to be kept in place to prevent a fresh influx of migrants at the southern border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the floor at 2 a.m. that the two sides are “very close” to an agreement.

Want to know what’s in the omnibus? Tony Romm has you covered.

At the White House

Zelensky’s Washington sojourn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Biden and addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday during his first overseas trip since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The White House visit “was significant for both men,” our colleague Toluse Olorunnipa writes. “It offered Zelensky, who briefly left a country racked by war, an opportunity to tout his government’s accomplishments in standing up to Russian aggression. It gave Biden a chance to reiterate his ‘America is back’ message and his defense of democracy that has been directed at both domestic and international audiences, and to play the role of savvy global leader he has always ascribed to himself.”

But Zelensky’s trip to the U.S. was also “probably meant to put pressure on Republican legislators who’ve been using aid to Ukraine as a point of attack against the Biden administration,” . “The far right has expressed more open sympathy with Russia since the conflict escalated.” on Republican legislators who’ve been using aid to Ukraine as a point of attack against the Biden administration,” per our colleague Philip Bump “The far right has expressed more open sympathy with Russia since the conflict escalated.”

“Still, Zelensky — who donned his signature military green sweater and heavy boots — received several standing ovations from the hundreds of lawmakers gathered Wednesday, at times almost moving him to tears,” . “Lawmakers in attendance were spirited by Zelensky’s appearance, giving him 18 standing ovations throughout his speech. Republicans and Democrats often cheered as they clapped.” — received several standing ovations from the hundreds of lawmakers gathered Wednesday, at times almost moving him to tears,” per our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb, Tyler Pager and Marianna Sotomayor “Lawmakers in attendance were spirited by Zelensky’s appearance, giving him 18 standing ovations throughout his speech. Republicans and Democrats often cheered as they clapped.”

A successful visit? “With a $47 billion U.S. aid package requested by Biden for 2023, both were keen to solidify support from the new, Republican-led House,” “For now, that goal appears to have been achieved.” “With a $47 billion U.S. aid package requested by Biden for 2023, both were keen to solidify support from the new, Republican-led House,” our colleagues Karen DeYoung and Missy Ryan report

On the Hill

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Durbin on judges, immigration and McCarthy

We sat down with Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who’s chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman as well as the Democratic whip, as the year winds down and Senate Democrats prep for a new Congress.

Because gridlock is expected in a divided Congress next year on legislation, judges are going to be a major priority for Senate Democrats.

Durbin’s goal: to confirm more judges than Trump did in his term.

“We want to try to bring some balance to the courts. If the Biden presidency can achieve that, that’s quite an accomplishment,” Durbin said.

Biden is ahead of Trump at this point in their presidencies. The Senate has confirmed 101 judicial nominees since Biden took office compared with 85 at this point in Trump’s term.

But then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House Counsel Don McGahn kicked the process into overdrive during Trump’s last two years in office, and by the end of his term Trump made a huge imprint on the federal judiciary, putting 234 judges on the bench, including three Supreme Court justices.

Biden on Wednesday nominated another six judges. They won’t be considered until the new Congress convenes but it is a sign that judges are a priority for his administration.

On expanding the Supreme Court

Are Democrats still considering trying to add seats to the Supreme Court?

“I haven’t ruled any of those approaches out,” Durbin said.

Some Democrats have pushed to expand the Court to combat the power of the conservative majority — an effort that would have little chance in the next Congress with Republicans controlling the House.

“The number nine [for Supreme Court] justices is not in the Constitution,” he said. But he offered the cautionary tale of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose party rebuked him when he tried to expand the number of seats in the 1930s.

“So any discussion of this needs to be opened very carefully and considered in the context of political reality,” he said.

Lack of diversity in the Supreme Court bar

We asked Durbin about a revelatory story from Theo and Tobi on the lack of diversity among the lawyers who argue before the Supreme Court.

“I can’t give you a brief answer but I’m going to give you a direct one,” Durbin replied. “You can’t be a practicing lawyer, particularly in the Washington, D.C., area, with eyes wide open and not be aware of the fact that's it's been a White, male game for a long time.”

On immigration

Durbin first introduced the Dream Act, which would provide legal status for Dreamers, more than 20 years ago. The Senate Judiciary Committee first held a hearing on it in 2011.

We asked if relief for child arrivals into the United States has any chance of passing in the next Congress. He sighed deeply and dropped his chin to his chest.

“I never give up on it because I can’t give up on these wonderful people counting on me,” he said. “But I will tell you the circumstances are going to be rougher after the first year with the House of Representatives and Kevin McCarthy.”

On potential productivity of a divided Congress

Durbin compared McCarthy’s quest for the speakership to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power.

“I think McCarthy’s in the same predicament. He’s down to a handful of votes from press reports and the last set of promises he’s going to have to make will be the worst,” Durbin said.

“I just hope when they telegraph to the American public be prepared for two years of confrontation and shutdowns. I hope that there’s a backlash [on] the right … [and] Republicans will say that is not what we were sent here to do.”

What we're watching

Today is the day (seriously this time): The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will release its long-awaited final report today. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu, the full, eight-chapter report will include four appendixes about:

Capitol security.

The National Guard’s slow response.

The money trail behind the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Foreign attempts to exploit President Donald Trump’s election disinformation.

The Jan. 6 committee released 34 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from individuals including Trump lawyers John Eastman and Jenna Ellis, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward.

One thing the witnesses all had in common? They invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during all or most of their interviews. Eastman pleaded the fifth Roger Stone and Charlie Kirk both pleaded the fifth when asked about their age. And white nationalist Nick Fuentes pleaded the fifth when asked about his current occupation and source of income. They invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during all or most of their interviews. Eastman pleaded the fifth 155 times andboth pleaded the fifth when asked about their age. And white nationalistpleaded the fifth when asked about his current occupation and source of income.

Notably absent from Wednesday’s transcript dump: Kayleigh McEnany, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, Tony Ornato and Pat Cipollone. Kayleigh McEnany, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, Tony Ornato and Pat Cipollone.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

The soldiers in Bakhmut asked Zelensky to give their battle flag to the US Congress; the flag of Ukraine signed by its defenders pic.twitter.com/Ai3IFl88oF — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) December 22, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

