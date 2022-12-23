Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. We’re off for the holidays, so this is our last newsletter of the year. It’s been an incredible year and we appreciate you sticking with us. We look forward to returning to your inboxes on Jan. 3. Until then, Happy Holidays! Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

Reading this online? Sign up for The Early 202 to get scoops and sharp political analysis in your inbox each morning.

In today’s edition … Government spending bill on its way to clearing Congress … N.H. Democratic chairman says moving primary date could cost Biden the state in 2024 … New Mexico Democrats push their state as a model for winning in southwest … Congressional Workers Union strikes deal it hopes will be road map for other offices … The Atlantic Council lays out what it believes could happen around the world in 2023 … but first …

On the Hill

Jan. 6 committee recommends Congress consider barring Trump from holding office again

While you were asleep: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its long-awaited final report last night. The 845-page report, a culmination of more than 1,000 interviews and a year-long review of emails, text messages, phone records and White House records, “looks much like a mirror of what we learned from the committee over the summer,” our colleague Jacqueline Alemany writes.

Advertisement

The 8 chapters “traced the evolution of Trump’s ‘big lie’ — the false assertion that the election had been stolen — as the precipitating factor that set the stage for the former president’s broader plot to overturn the election results.”

“But there’s far more detail and texture in the committee’s final draft of history, along with a full set of recommendations to prevent another Jan. 6 from happening again,” Jackie writes. “Previously undisclosed names, dates, messages, footnotes and moments, laid out by lawmakers and staffers after an 18-month investigation, provide a much richer picture of the weeks and days leading up to and after the insurrection.”

(Jackie is a former Early co-author and has covered this more closely than almost anyone.) Read the full report here.

Key takeaways from the report:

Advertisement

Government spending bill on its way to clearing Congress

The House is expected to take up and pass the $1.7 trillion spending bill today, sending it to President Biden for his signature with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline for avoiding a government shutdown. On this Christmas Eve eve more than half of House members will vote by proxy rather than being in Washington to case their vote in person.

One of the items in the government funding bill we wanted to update you on is a proposal we covered a few weeks ago that would have expanded access to methadone treatment for people addicted to opioids. Some parts of the proposal by Rep. Donald W. Norcross (D-N.J.) and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) made it into the bill, but the component that would have made major changes to how methadone is accessed did not. Left on the cutting room floor was a provision that would have allowed doctors outside treatment clinics to prescribe methadone for patients to pick up at a pharmacy.

The campaign

N.H. Democratic chairman says moving primary date could cost Biden the state in 2024

Eight questions for … New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley: We chatted with the long-serving party chairman about his fight against the Democratic National Committee’s effort to revoke New Hampshire’s status as the first primary in the country ahead of a Jan. 5 deadline. This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Advertisement

The Early: You sent a letter to DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison on Tuesday night calling the DNC’s proposal for the 2024 primaries “a poison pill” that “would effectively end the New Hampshire primary as we know it.” What have you heard from the DNC since sending it?

Buckley: Crickets.

The Early: The DNC is set to finalize the 2024 primary lineup in February. Can you describe the campaign that you are waging to ensure New Hampshire remains first?

Buckley: Well, we are trying to get the attention of the influencers on this decision [to urge them to] think through exactly what their plan does. In reality, the only loser here is the New Hampshire Democratic Party. The people of New Hampshire are going to have a Democratic primary and a Republican primary sometime in January of 2024. It’s the state of New Hampshire law. It’s conducted by the state of New Hampshire. We don’t have any role in conducting the primary in any way. And so the voter's gonna go to the polls in January and cast a vote. Now, whether our president's name is on the ballot — that's obviously up to him.

Advertisement

Bill Clinton and Barack Obama ran robust primary campaigns in New Hampshire, and they both won in the general election. We want to make sure that our four electoral votes in November of 2024 go towards the Democratic nominee for president. We saw what happened in 2000 when New Hampshire wasn’t targeted: Al Gore lost New Hampshire by 7,000 votes. Those 7,000 votes cost him the presidency. Florida never would have mattered if we had won New Hampshire in 2000. We never want to see that happen again.

The Early: Who are the influencers you’re trying to reach in addition to Harrison?

Buckley: Well, certainly the folks at the White House — the president, his staff — and the leadership of the [DNC’s] rules and bylaws committee and other leaders of the party around the country that could have some influence upon them.

Advertisement

The Early: President Biden was the one who asked the DNC to move South Carolina’s primary ahead of New Hampshire’s. Have you spoken with him or anyone else at the White House?

Buckley: No. The White House called Sen. [Jeanne] Shaheen [(D-N.H.) on Dec. 1]. We have not heard from anyone since.

The Early: You warned in the letter that the DNC’s proposal “could harm Democrats’ 2024 electoral prospects across the board in this critical battleground state.” Do you think Biden could lose the state if he runs for reelection and New Hampshire isn’t first in the nation?

Buckley: That is certainly a possibility. New Hampshire is a purple, battleground state up and down the ballot, from state representative all the way up to president. The implications of the national party thumbing their nose to the voters of New Hampshire — it doesn’t take a lot to have an impact on the results of the general election.

Advertisement

The Early: There have been many close presidential races in New Hampshire in recent years. Hillary Clinton barely carried the state in 2016. But Biden won New Hampshire by more than seven points in 2020. Do you really think this alone could cause him to lose the state?

Buckley: Well, I would hope not. But it’s certainly possible.

The Early: Would all of this be irrelevant if Biden runs unopposed for reelection?

Buckley: Well, the assumption is that the president [will be] running for reelection [unopposed]. But if he doesn’t choose to run in New Hampshire, there’ll be some semblance of a contest. There’ll be a vote. It’ll be the first vote that’ll be taken in the entire process. And I don’t think that's a good way to start off an election year — by losing.

The Early: Could Biden compete in New Hampshire even if the DNC doesn’t consider it a legitimate primary?

Advertisement

Buckley: There certainly have been discussions that there would be punishments to anyone who does file in New Hampshire. There are many unanswered questions out there. I certainly appreciate and understand that there was a great national outcry after [the disastrous] Iowa [caucus] in 2020. We had been led to believe that we were okay — that simply removing Iowa was going to be enough, and maybe adding in another, larger state. We were very surprised when we saw [Biden’s] letter the night before the vote of [the rules and bylaws committee]. Nobody had suggested such a scenario. If we had simply stayed with the calendar that we had — with Iowa having been taken off — I think that there'll be zero commotion going on right now.

New Mexico Democrats push their state as a model for winning in southwest

Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s confidence that New Mexico can serve as a model for Democrats hoping to turn the southwest into a party stronghold starts with his family.

Advertisement

His father, Ben, grew up in a Republican family but became a prominent Democratic politician because he felt the party best served the state’s and his community’s needs.

Luján’s Republican uncle was a harder sell and didn’t vote for him during his first two campaigns for Congress in 2008 and 2010.

But in 2012, the year Luján’s father died, Luján said his uncle decided it was time to support his nephew and his agenda.

Since that time Democrats’ fortunes in New Mexico have continued to get better. Now Luján and other party leaders there are speaking out more about their belief that the state can serve as a model for how the party can strengthen its hand in other southwestern states by continuing to make deep investments in Latino voters, running Latino candidates and putting up a fight in traditionally more conservative districts.

“I’m very proud of the work that was done a few decades back where there was organizing from Hispanic Democratic candidates,” Luján said.

Both of New Mexico’s senators are Democrats and its Democratic governor just won reelection. In the next Congress, all three of its House members will be Democrats. There are 45 Democrats and 25 Republicans in the state House and 27 Democrats and 15 Republicans in the state Senate.

“New Mexico is a harbinger” for the rest of the southwest, said Matt A. Barreto, president of BSP Research, a Democratic pollster advising the White House and campaigns on reaching Latino voters, adding that Colorado is close behind, followed by Nevada and then Arizona.

Democrats have hoped to make the southwest, or the Sun Belt, a source of reliable support for the past two decades as the political map has shifted with Midwestern states becoming more competitive and Florida becoming increasingly Republican in recent elections.

Republicans argue Democrats are overhyping their advantage and that the state remains a competitive battleground, despite the GOP’s lack of success in recent elections, pointing, in particular, to the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I absolutely believe that New Mexico is on the path to turning red the same as Louisiana, Arkansas,” said Stevan Pearce, a former congressman and the head of the New Mexico Republican Party. “These are long, slow, generational-type pulls.”

Read the rest of Leigh Ann’s story here.

On the Hill

Congressional Workers Union strikes deal it hopes will be roadmap for other offices

The Congressional Workers Union ratified the first union contract for Hill staffers in history Thursday.

Staffers in Rep. Andy Levin’s (D-Mich.) office will receive a $10,000 salary increase, compensation time and telework benefits under the collective bargaining agreement. The agreement also protects staffers who organize during working hours.

The agreement will be short-lived – Levin lost his August primary to Rep. Haley Stevens (D) after redistricting forced the pair to compete for the 11th District.

But CWU representative Janae Washington said the agreement provides a roadmap for other offices to follow.

“It’s less about the actual congressman that [the agreement] was reached with, and more about the workers,” Washington said.

The agreement between Levin and the CWU caps a yearlong labor movement on the Hill that started with a “vibe check.” Since then, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has raised the annual minimum salary for staffers to $45,000, seven Hill offices have voted to form unions and House staffers have received overtime pay and paid parental leave benefits.

“We’re going out the same way that we came in,” Washington, a Levin staffer, told Tobi. “Congressman Levin came to Congress to help raise the standard of living for working people, and he’s going out of Congress doing that exact same thing.”

What we're watching

Here’s what the Atlantic Council believes could happen in 2023 around the world, according to the think tank’s annual Global Foresight project:

War in Ukraine: There's a moderate chance that Ukraine will win the war and eventually join the European Union and NATO, per Matthew Kroenig , acting director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

Climate change: There’s a strong possibility that COP27’s loss and damage fund to support countries ravaged by climate damage will impede efforts to cut emissions, Kathy Baughman McLeod , senior vice president and director of the Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, predicts.

Iran: There’s a strong possibility that Iran becomes a nuclear power, per Kroenig.

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

Saw this moment between Harris and Pelosi in the House chamber, realized it's the last time we'll see two women in these chairs for a while. https://t.co/zG7m4hocrs pic.twitter.com/rpE2TPFcI7 — Mariana Alfaro (@marianaa_alfaro) December 22, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article