Post Politics Now Fallout continues from Jan. 6 report that blames Trump for deadly riot

Today, fallout continues from Thursday’s late-night release of the full report of the House select committee that recommends barring Donald Trump from ever holding public office again and blames the former president’s conduct following the 2020 election for the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. The nine-member committee is set to disband within days as Republicans prepare to take control of the House.
Meanwhile, the House is expected to vote on a roughly $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government through most of 2023, as Democrats try to overcome Republican objections and avert a looming government shutdown.