Post Politics Now Fallout continues from Jan. 6 report that blames Trump for deadly riot

On our radar: House plans vote on spending deal ahead of shutdown deadline
The latest: Jan. 6 report recommends Trump should never hold office again
Noted: Hutchinson claims Trump figures sought to influence her testimony
The House select Jan. 6 committee holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
Today, fallout continues from Thursday’s late-night release of the full report of the House select committee that recommends barring Donald Trump from ever holding public office again and blames the former president’s conduct following the 2020 election for the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. The nine-member committee is set to disband within days as Republicans prepare to take control of the House.

Meanwhile, the House is expected to vote on a roughly $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government through most of 2023, as Democrats try to overcome Republican objections and avert a looming government shutdown.

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: The House meets to consider the omnibus spending package. Watch live here.
  • 5:05 p.m. Eastern: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Children’s National Hospital in Washington.
