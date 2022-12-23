Post Politics Now Fallout continues from Jan. 6 report that blames Trump for deadly riot

The committee is preparing to disband within days as the Republicans take over the House, with four of the committee’s nine members — including its two Republicans — not returning in the new Congress.

The new GOP majority has signaled that it intends to scour the work of the committee for flaws and missteps. Although some recommendations may be implemented — including reform of the Electoral Count Act, which is being taken up during this month’s lame-duck session — Republicans are likely to block any congressional action required to implement many of the committee’s other recommendations.

Trump quickly issued a statement Thursday night on the Truth Social website seeking to discredit the committee’s work — and falsely blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the violence on Jan. 6.

“The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the “Peacefully and Patrioticly” words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud,” the former president wrote. “WITCH HUNT!”