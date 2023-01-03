These Republicans voted against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker

Good had spoken out against McCarthy before the conference vote too. And while we previously saw some wiggle room in his statements, he was unequivocal in a recent interview with Stephen K. Bannon. Bannon asked him whether there was anything McCarthy could do to earn his vote, and Good responded, “No, sir, because we can do better. … We have to have a new speaker.” He added that “there are more than enough of us who have resolved not to vote for him.” And Good told Axios on Tuesday that he “will be voting for an alternative candidate” — as in, not “present.” He said he plans to vote for Biggs.