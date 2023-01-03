These Republicans voted against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker

Ten House Republicans cast their speaker votes for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and six voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Here are the members of his party who voted against McCarthy in the first round of votes. We’ll update as the process unfolds throughout the day.
Andy Biggs
Biggs voted for himself for speaker on the first ballot.
Biggs is the House Freedom Caucus member who stepped forward to challenge McCarthy when the GOP conference chose its leader and candidate for speaker this month. The opposition got just 31 votes — to McCarthy’s 188 — but Biggs has signaled that he’s not done fighting McCarthy. In an op-ed two weeks ago, he wrote that “it is time to make a change at the top of the House of Representatives. I cannot vote for the gentleman from California, Mr. McCarthy.” Spokesman Matthew Tragesser assured The Washington Post on Tuesday: “He is a hard no. He will not vote for McCarthy under any circumstance.” And Tragesser added that it’s “not a possibility” that Biggs would vote “present.”
Dan Bishop
Bishop (N.C.) voted for Biggs, making him the second Republican on the first ballot to go against McCarthy’s speaker bid.
Lauren Boebert
Boebert (Colo.) became the first House Republican on Tuesday to cast her speaker vote for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Josh Brecheen
Freshman Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) cast his vote for Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).
Michael Cloud
Cloud (Tex.) voted for Jordan during the first ballot.
Andrew S. Clyde
Clyde (Ga.) voted for Biggs during the first ballot.
Eli Crane
Crane (Ariz.) voted for Biggs during the first ballot.
Matt Gaetz
Gaetz (Fla.) voted for Biggs during the first ballot Tuesday.
Gaetz was the first one to come out against McCarthy hard, long before the House GOP conference chose McCarthy as its leader and nominee for speaker. Gaetz said before the conference vote: “I’m not voting for Kevin McCarthy. I’m not voting for him tomorrow. I’m not voting for him on the floor.” Puck News went on to ask Gaetz whether there was any concession that could change his mind, and he reportedly responded with a flat “no.” Gaetz also told The Hill that he won’t vote “present”: “Never voted ‘present’ in my life. Don’t plan to start now.”
Bob Good
Good (Va.) voted for Biggs on Tuesday.
Good had spoken out against McCarthy before the conference vote too. And while we previously saw some wiggle room in his statements, he was unequivocal in a recent interview with Stephen K. Bannon. Bannon asked him whether there was anything McCarthy could do to earn his vote, and Good responded, “No, sir, because we can do better. … We have to have a new speaker.” He added that “there are more than enough of us who have resolved not to vote for him.” And Good told Axios on Tuesday that he “will be voting for an alternative candidate” — as in, not “present.” He said he plans to vote for Biggs.
Paul A. Gosar
Gosar (Ariz.) voted for Biggs during the first ballot after nominating him for speaker on the floor of the House.
Andy Harris
Harris (Md.) cast his ballot for former representative Lee Zeldin (N.Y.), who lost his bid for the New York governorship in November.
Anna Paulina Luna
Luna (Fla.) voted for Jordan during the first ballot.
Mary E. Miller
Miller (Ill.) voted for Jordan during the first ballot.
Ralph Norman
Norman (S.C.) voted for Biggs on the first ballot.
Norman has cited McCarthy’s refusal to adopt the Republican Study Committee’s plan for the budget and has repeatedly said he’s a firm no. “I’m not going to support Kevin McCarthy,” he told Just the News. He later told Politico that he is a “hard” no. But Norman has now suggested to CNN that his opposition might not be quite so hard. “I will vote for Andy for speaker, subject to what we’re discussing,” he said after visiting McCarthy’s office in early December. Norman added: “All this is positive. We’re having good change, regardless of what happens. And you’ll see more of it.”
Andy Ogles
Freshman Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) voted for Jordan on the first ballot.
Scott Perry
Perry (Pa.) voted for Biggs on the first ballot Tuesday.
Matthew M. Rosendale
Rosendale (Mont.) voted for Biggs on the first ballot Tuesday.
Rosendale has highlighted an issue for many Freedom Caucus types: the idea that the House rules don’t empower the rank and file enough. “We need a leader who can stand up to a Senate and President Biden, and unfortunately, that isn’t Kevin McCarthy,” Rosendale said. That would seem to leave open the possibility that McCarthy could make the kind of changes Rosendale needs. But Rosendale’s office indicated that he’s mostly firm. A spokeswoman told Puck that Rosendale would vote for McCarthy only under “extreme circumstances.” Gaetz dismissed the idea that it would come to that, though, saying that if people think Rosendale or Norman could flip, “Those people don’t know Ralph Norman and Matthew M. Rosendale.” Rosendale told The Hill that he won’t vote “present,” either.
Chip Roy
Roy (Tex.) cast his first ballot for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).
Like Rosendale, he has focused like a laser on changing House rules, but he also called McCarthy a “friend” and said he has “been engaging and will continue to be engaging in good faith.” Roy signed the letter linked above.
Keith Self
Self (Tex.) cast his first ballot for Jordan.
