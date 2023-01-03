Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Kevin McCarthy will learn his fate today

The 118th Congress will gavel in today at noon.

That means it’s do-or-die time for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to be speaker of the House. And as this newsletter hits your inbox, he is still searching for the votes.

Expect a dramatic day of floor votes, arm-twisting (and knife-twisting), finger-pointing and ultimately (maybe) resolution on who will succeed outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to become the 55th speaker.

It is an amazing moment.

Most parties begin their House majorities basking in the ceremonial niceties afforded by their November victories while building momentum for their policy and political agendas. House Republicans are starting their House takeover with an ugly street fight that is deepening the divide among the conference and raises questions about how they’ll be able to govern over the next two years.

The state of play

If all 434 members show up to vote today and none vote “present,” McCarthy will need 218 votes to become speaker, meaning he can lose the support of only four Republicans. He’s not there yet.

His main problem is the roughly 15 conservative holdouts who, for various reasons, say they oppose him. McCarthy is working furiously behind the scenes to shore up the needed support.

He held conference calls leading up to and on New Year’s Day. He hosted members in the speaker’s suite Monday. This morning, the GOP conference will hold a meeting to welcome new members, but multiple people familiar with the gathering predict it will be largely about the speakership fight.

McCarthy’s allies say he has pretty much made every concession needed to meet the demands made of him.

Still, he struggles.

The concessions

McCarthy released a rules package Sunday that would make it easier to boot the speaker even though McCarthy previously said he would stand firm against including such a provision. The rule — known as the motion to vacate — would allow five members to call for a vote on whether to keep the speaker at any time over the next two years.

There is still room to lower the threshold to one member, which was how the rule worked from 1910 until Pelosi altered it in 2019. The motion to vacate helped conservatives pressure House Speaker John A. Boehner to step down in 2015.

Some hard-liners are determined to restore the old threshold of one and are pushing McCarthy to agree.

“We need to solve that first before we can move onto anything else,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, told The Early on Monday evening after meeting with McCarthy. “And he’s been unwilling to do that. So it’s not us that are being intractable. It’s the guy that wants to be speaker who’s telling you he’s given us everything we’ve wanted.”

Marianna Sotomayor reports. In the rules package, McCarthy also included “measures to cut spending, and endorsed the creation of a select committee modeled after the 1975 Senate ‘Church committee’ that investigated the federal government post-Watergate, or as McCarthy wrote, the ‘weaponization of government against our citizens,’” our colleague

Speaker candidates have had to perform similar balancing acts in the past to secure needed votes, including Pelosi in 2017 and in 2019. But McCarthy’s plight is heading into historic territory, because for the first time in a century there could be multiple rounds of votes on the House floor to elect a new speaker (more on that below). McCarthy says he’s ready and won’t give up.

“Two trains are going 100 miles per hour and everyone is wondering: Which one will survive?” said one senior GOP aide who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe behind-the-scenes action.

The opposition

Five House Republicans have said they will not vote for McCarthy: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matthew M. Rosendale (Mont.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.) and Bob Good (Va.).

Norman told us Monday evening that he is still a “no” on McCarthy. He said that he likes McCarthy and talks to him often but that McCarthy has not entertained his demands, including his proposal to require balancing the federal budget in seven years.

Norman said McCarthy’s response to him has been: “I can’t do this. I can’t do this. I’ve got 435 members I got to placate.”

Norman left a slight opening: “Miracles happen. Could he all of a sudden have a change of course? I don’t know what that would be now. I know that my first vote is no and as it goes down the line, unless something dramatically happens.”

The holdouts

Nine other Republicans wrote a letter on Jan. 1 saying that McCarthy’s “vague hopes reflected in far too many of the crucial points still under debate are insufficient.”

Those members include Perry and Reps. Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.) Chip Roy (Tex.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Andy Harris (Md.) and Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.), as well as Rep-elects Andy Ogles (Tenn.), Anny Paulina Luna (Fla.) and Eli Crane (Ariz.).

Perry said in a tweet Monday that there is a lack of trust in McCarthy, arguing he had been part of the House Republican leadership that allowed spending deals to pass with more Democratic than Republican votes, even though the GOP controlled the chamber.

Perry told us he might not make up his mind until the last possible moment.

“It might be when I walk to the floor or literally when I’m on the floor and they call my name,” Perry said.

The moderates

Many moderates, like Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), a loyal McCarthy ally, are part of a large number of Republicans that refer to themselves as the “Only Kevin” caucus and are pushing McCarthy to stand firm against the conservative onslaught.

A “very small minority is trying to thwart the will of the majority,” he said, adding that McCarthy’s concessions have produced no new votes.

He echoed other moderate Republicans who say they will stay and vote over and over again for McCarthy and are determined to outlast the opposition.

Another moderate House Republican said the opposition is “playing a game of chicken.”

What will Democrats do?

Democrats plan on showing up and have no plans to work with moderate Republicans on a consensus speaker, people familiar with the matter said.

But will Democrats stop showing up to vote if it drags on late into the night or for days?

A war of (Democratic) attrition could be the thing that saves McCarthy, according to two Republican members.

Pelosi and Boehner (R-Ohio) had an agreement that they wouldn’t interfere in each other’s speaker fight. It’s highly unlikely any such agreement between McCarthy and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) exists.

If not McCarthy, who?

There have been conversations about an alternate speaker candidate, Norman and Perry told us. But they wouldn’t divulge who it might be.

The No. 2 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise (La.), is a likely contender but has publicly only backed McCarthy.

The day’s rundown

It’s important to note that the new Congress will NOT be sworn in until after the speaker’s race is decided.

At noon, the clerk of the House — a staffer who is not a member of Congress — will gavel in the new Congress.

After the prayer and the pledge and some initial business, the clerk will call for a quorum, when members will arrive on the floor and register their attendance. This is important because the total number in attendance will determine how many members constitute a majority. (The winner must win a majority of members present and voting.)

The clerk will then call for nominations for speaker.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), the Democratic caucus chairman, will nominate the new House minority leader, Jeffries. Presumably Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the Republican conference chairwoman, will nominate McCarthy. But that hasn’t been officially announced yet.

Then the clerk calls the roll, each name alphabetically. Each member must cast a vote for speaker or vote “present.”

If McCarthy doesn’t succeed on the first, second or third ballot, will Republicans agree to regroup and talk behind closed doors?

If that happens, it could take many votes — and perhaps many days — to elect a new speaker.

A history of speaker fights

The last time the vote went to multiple ballots was in 1923, when a small bloc of Republicans refused to reelect Rep. Frederick Gillett (R-Mass.) as speaker. (The rebels were part of the party’s progressive faction, in contrast to the conservatives threatening to block McCarthy’s rise today, but like their modern counterparts, they were pressing for changes to House rules.)

“So powerful and determined was the grip of the insurgents that after the fourth ballot Nicholas Longworth, the Republican floor leader, moved an adjournment until tomorrow, when the struggle will be resumed,” the New York Times reported at the time.

Gillett did not prevail until the ninth ballot, two days after voting began. He was elected with 215 votes, the lowest total of any speaker since the House reached its modern size. (Others have come close, though: Pelosi prevailed with 216 votes in 2021, as did Boehner in 2015.)

Older fights over the speakership dragged on even longer, such as the 1855 deadlock that ended with the election of Rep. Nathaniel Banks as speaker. It took 133 ballots. “This will not take that [long],” former House speaker Newt Gingrich told The Early last month.

A McConnell milestone

The Senate will open today and swear in the newly elected and reelected members with much less fanfare than the House.

But for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), it will be a monumental commencement. He will become the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, surpassing the 16-year reign of the late Mike Mansfield, from 1961 to 1977.

McConnell will mark the occasion with a speech on the floor honoring previous leaders but focusing on Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana.

“Then there’ve been leaders who rose to the job through lower-key, behind-the-scenes styles; who preferred to focus on serving their colleagues rather than dominating them,” McConnell is expected to say, according to an excerpt of prepared remarks. “And that … is how Senator Michael Joseph Mansfield of Montana became the longest-serving Senate Leader in American history until this morning.”

McConnell was elected unanimously as Republican leader in 2006 and reelected unanimously seven times. But during his ninth leadership election in November, 10 Republican senators opposed him, in a sign of how the party is fracturing.

McConnell, who is vilified by Democrats and has low approval ratings even among Republican voters, is known as a leader who makes decisions largely based on what will help Republicans win and put him back in the majority. He has taken pride in rejecting campaign finance restrictions, confirming conservative federal judges and Supreme Court justices and, most recently, working to ensure the filibuster remains intact.

He is at odds with former president Donald Trump, refusing to talk to him or utter his name after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but he voted to acquit him in both of his impeachment trials and has not gone so far as to say he wouldn’t support him in 2024 if he’s the party’s nominee.

“The greatest honor of my career is representing the Commonwealth of Kentucky in this chamber and fighting for my fellow Kentuckians. But the second-greatest honor is the trust that my fellow Republican Senators have placed in me to lead our diverse Conference and help them achieve their goals,” McConnell is expected to say.

At the White House

Biden to head to Kentucky for rare appearance with McConnell

Speaking of McConnell… President Biden is heading to Kentucky on Wednesday for a rare appearance with the minority leader. He’ll discuss his economic plan and the benefits of the 2021 infrastructure law, which McConnell helped pass.

We’ll be watching how much bipartisan bonhomie there is in Biden’s appearance in Covington, Ky., where the outdated and long-maligned Brent Spence Bridge crosses the Ohio River to Cincinnati.

Biden played down the significance of his appearance with McConnell on Monday, telling a pool reporter as he returned to the White House from his Virgin Islands vacation that the Kentucky trip “has nothing to do about our relationship.”

“It’s a giant bridge, man,” he added. “It’s a lot of money. It’s important.”

On Friday, Biden will hold a ceremony at the White House to mark the second anniversary of Jan. 6 attack.

What we're watching

New year, new Washington: Last year saw record inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the fall of Roe v. Wade, the adoption of landmark legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, the confirmation of the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, a White House wedding and the widely watched Jan. 6 hearings. Here’s what 2023 could bring:

