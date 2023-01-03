Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He'll be back later this week. On this day in 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, Calif., by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.

10 months into the war, Putin’s already-small circle narrows further

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always had a small circle of old friends and confidants. But as his war on Ukraine drags on into the New Year, that small circle is shrinking — and he’s facing pushback from world leaders he hoped would remain on his side or at least on the sidelines, Catherine Belton reports.

In a video call with Putin last week that was meant to show the countries’ bond, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted the “complicated and quite controversial international situation.” In September, he’d made clear his “concerns” over the war. India’s Narendra Modi recently wrote an article for Russia’s influential Kommersant daily calling for an end to “the epoch of war.”

Some of Russia’s elite are questioning Putin’s tactics, too. “A divide is emerging between those in the elite who want Putin to stop the military onslaught and those who believe he must escalate further,” two people tell Catherine.

Putin even postponed his annual State of the Nation address, which numerous sources told Catherine was a sign of “Putin’s isolation and an effort to shield him from direct questions since he has no map for the road ahead.”

They banned abortion. Will they expand Medicaid for mothers?

As states across the nation have significantly restricted abortion access, more new mothers need access to pregnancy and postpartum health care. But Texas and almost a dozen other Republican-led states have long resisted expanding Medicaid for that purpose.

“Now Republican lawmakers in Texas, Mississippi, Wyoming and other red states face a choice: focus exclusively on further restricting abortion, or join antiabortion groups and Democrats lobbying to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage,” Molly Hennessy-Fiske reports.

This story and coming legislative battle gets at the heart of what it means to be “pro-life.” Are pro-life and antiabortion the same thing? Or is there more to the latter?

“[A year-long postpartum Medicaid extension] fits into a bigger collage of pro-life policies we can pass to promote a pro-life Texas,” John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life, told Molly. “We want Texas to be abortion-free, but we also want Texas to be pro-life. We want these mothers to be healthy and to have access to the care they need.”

More parents don’t trust vaccines, so measles and chickenpox are on the rise

Experts say the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic — particularly around vaccines and vaccine mandates — is leading to a spike in preventable diseases like measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), Lena H. Sun reports.

More than a third of parents with children under 18 (and 28 percent of all adults) now say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children for MMR to attend public schools, according to new polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health-care research nonprofit.

“The growing opposition stems largely from shifts among people who identify as or lean Republican, the Kaiser survey found, with 44 percent saying parents should be able to opt out of those childhood vaccines — more than double the 20 percent who felt that way in 2019,” Lena reports.

Forced prison labor reform failed in Louisiana. Why?

“In the 2022 midterm elections, voters in four states approved changes to their constitutions to remove language enabling involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime — part of a larger push for change that many say is long overdue. But in Louisiana, a ballot measure that was conceived with the same goal in mind was rejected by a nearly 22-point margin,” Cara McGoogan reports.

Some proponents of the measure say it failed because the language was convoluted; others argue that the state isn’t ready to change its prison labor practices.

Louisiana has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country, and those who are incarcerated and able must work. State law says they “may” be paid for their labor, but no more than a dollar per hour. Jobs can include cooking and cleaning, serving as orderlies in the prison hospital, and caring for hospice patients.

Here are a few more headlines that you probably saw but might want to dig into:

Special thanks to our colleagues whose tireless work — even during the holidays — makes The Daily 202 possible. And a massive thank you to all of our readers. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with suggestions for what you’d like to see from us in 2023.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

McCarthy tells fellow Republicans he’s ‘earned’ speaker job

“Today, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told colleagues that ‘I’ve earned this job’ in a defiant closed-door speech ahead of what is expected to be a contentious vote for speaker. Shortly before the new House was set to convene, McCarthy’s GOP foes remained adamant that they would oppose his speakership, which could lead to multiple ballots before a leader of the chamber emerges,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Biden to head to Kentucky for rare appearance with McConnell

“One day after the new Congress convenes, President Biden is scheduled to head to Kentucky on Wednesday for a rare appearance with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He plans to discuss his economic plan and the benefits of the 2021 infrastructure law, which McConnell helped pass,” John and Mariana report. (Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer have more details in today’s Early 202.)

The war in Ukraine

Zelensky says Russia planning drone campaign

“Russia is preparing a prolonged air campaign using Iranian-made drones in an effort to exhaust the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday. ‘We will do everything’ for this campaign to fail, he said,” Andrew Jeong and Annabelle Timsit report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

How is the House speaker chosen? The Constitution doesn’t say.

“If [McCarthy] ultimately doesn’t have the votes to wield the gavel, what happens? Good question, academics say — and anyone looking to the Constitution for guidance will be sorely disappointed,” Matthew Brown reports.

“The role of speaker is one of the few that appears in America’s foundational document. But the rules for picking one — and the powers of the office — were intentionally left vague, the only major condition being that the entire House must participate. Instead, the rules have evolved over centuries. Like other political customs that developed as norms rather than originating from written rules, they’re more vulnerable to possible abuse or dysfunction.”

… and beyond

House Republicans plan to make changes to ethics office

“The House-rules package that incoming GOP leadership negotiated with members would impose changes on the Office of Congressional Ethics, or OCE, regarding its board and hiring new staff, potentially limiting the office’s ability to investigate lawmakers. The new rules would also allow the House Ethics Committee to take complaints directly from the public,” the Wall Street Journal’s Natalie Andrews reports.

Democratic women who made history in 2018 are stepping into leadership roles

“Of the 35 Democratic women first elected in 2018, 25 ran for and won reelection in 2020 and 2022. And as Democrats prepare to enter the House minority in January under new leaders, many of those women are now stepping up into increasingly powerful leadership positions and are poised to exert more influence than ever before on the future of their party,” the 19th’s Grace Panetta and Mel Leonor Barclay report.

George Santos comes to Washington. It could be awkward.

“It remains unclear what, if anything, Republicans will do to punish him, or how he will choose to comport himself once he is sworn in on Tuesday. Representative Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California and the minority leader, cannot afford to lose a single vote as he labors to win the speakership. He has remained silent about Mr. Santos and his position in the Republican conference,” the New York Times’s Annie Karni reports.

The Biden agenda

The biggest foreign-policy challenges facing the U.S. in 2023

“The [war in Ukraine] monopolized much of the Biden administration’s attention throughout the year. While the long-awaited national security strategy, released in October, made it clear that the White House sees Russia as an immediate threat to the international system, it fears that China may soon have the capabilities to remake the world order entirely,” Amy Mackinnon, Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer, Rishi Iyengar, and Christina Lu write for Foreign Policy.

Also on their radar: Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation, the global energy landscape and more

Biden caps two years of action on the economy, with new challenges ahead

“One vital test Mr. Biden faces is making all his new economic laws work as intended. Much of his economic legacy will depend on how effectively his administration allocates trillions of dollars in spending and tax incentives contained in the economic bills that Mr. Biden signed into law during his first two years in office,” the NYT’s Jim Tankersley reports.

U.S. in talks with Seoul on deterring North Korea from using nukes

“Following a meeting in Cambodia last year, US President Joe Biden and South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol asked their teams to plan for an effective coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea, [a spokesperson for the National Security Council] said, adding that the two nations aren’t discussing joint nuclear exercises because South Korea is a non-nuclear weapons state,” Bloomberg News’s Jenny Leonard, Alexis Shanes and Sangmi Cha report.

Just how bad 2022 was for your retirement account, visualized

“It was a tough year to make money in the stock market. The S&P 500 peaked on the first trading day of 2022 and never came close to revisiting its high point,” Luis Melgar, David J. Lynch and Leslie Shapiro report.

Hot on the left

New liberal Latino lawmakers are preparing to challenge status quo

“When the 118th Congress swears in its newly elected members this week, it will include a record number of new Latino members,” Silvia Foster-Frau reports.

“The five Republican and nine Democratic freshmen driving the boost in representation include the first member of Generation Z, the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, and the first Latinas from Colorado and Illinois. Oregon has never sent a Hispanic person to Congress and now is sending two — one Democrat and one Republican.”

Hot on the right

Hispanic evangelical leaders ask: Trump or DeSantis?

“Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida hasn’t announced he’s running for president yet. But among the right-leaning voting blocs that are pulling for him to enter the 2024 primary field are some of his biggest fans: Hispanic evangelical Christians,” the NYT’s Jennifer Medina reports.

“It’s not that they’re opposed to the one Republican who has already declared himself a candidate, former President Donald J. Trump. But a showdown between the two titans of the right wing could turn Latino evangelicals into a decisive swing vote in Florida — supercharging their influence and focusing enormous national attention on their churches, their politics and their values.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on the president’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

When the House needed two months and 133 votes to elect a speaker

“For the first time in exactly 100 years, the U.S. House of Representatives may need more than one round of voting to elect a speaker when the new Congress convenes on Tuesday,” Ronald G. Shafer reports.

“But a few extra rounds of balloting would be a far cry from the nearly two months and 133 votes the House took to choose its leader in 1856 — the longest and most contentious speaker election in its history.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

