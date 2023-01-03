Post Politics Now McCarthy seeks to win over skeptics ahead of House speaker vote

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Reporters trail House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he heads to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 14. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Today, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seeking to win over skeptics ahead of a vote for speaker that could take multiple ballots as his party assumes control of the chamber. McCarthy has made numerous concessions to holdouts but appears to remain short of the necessary votes; the new House is set to convene at noon Eastern time.

The new Senate also gavels into session on Tuesday but with far less drama. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are back in their respective positions. President Biden has no public events scheduled.

  • Noon Eastern time: The new House convenes. Watch live here.
  • Noon Eastern: The new Senate convenes: Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
