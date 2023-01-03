Post Politics Now McCarthy seeks to win over skeptics ahead of House speaker vote

Expect a dramatic day of floor votes, arm-twisting (and knife-twisting), finger-pointing and ultimately (maybe) resolution on who will succeed outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to become the 55th speaker.

It is an amazing moment.

Most parties begin their House majorities basking in the ceremonial niceties afforded by their November victories while building momentum for their policy and political agendas. House Republicans are starting their House takeover with an ugly street fight that is deepening the divide among the conference and raises questions about how they’ll be able to govern over the next two years.