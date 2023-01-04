Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … The Biden, McConnell roadshow … Lawmakers and aides are finding new homes on K Street … George Santos had an awkward first day at the office … Highlights from the recent Jan. 6 committee document dump … but first …

On the Hill

Bedlam in the House

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is still not close to becoming speaker.

After he failed three times to secure the 218 votes needed on Tuesday, he’ll be back at it again today at noon when the House opens and a fourth round of balloting for the speaker is expected to begin. It comes after a night of strategizing with his allies about how to overcome the opposition of roughly 20 hard-liners who refuse to vote for him.

McCarthy continues to express confidence, but he’s also switched his strategy. Instead of winning 218 votes — he only has 202 at the moment — he said Tuesday night that he only needs 213. That is one more vote than the 212 tallied by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the Democratic leader. The thinking is that a handful of Republicans could vote present or not vote during roll call, which would lower the threshold for the votes needed to be selected speaker.

“You just have to get more votes than 212, where the Democrats are,” McCarthy said.

After three rounds of ballots Tuesday, McCarthy called a timeout and convened an extended huddle that lasted late into the evening. The coach and the players strategized, but McCarthy’s latest playbook hasn’t moved him close to the speakership after earlier making numerous concessions to his detractors. Now he’s running out of options.

So far this week, he has:

Tried to shame the defectors into submission. McCarthy said Tuesday morning that “they’re looking out for only positions for themselves, not for the country.”

Refused to make additional concessions beyond the changes he announced Sunday and said the holdouts can’t make demands of the whole conference.

Tasked conservative favorite Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) with persuading his detractors to give him a chance.

Vowed to keep voting to wear out his opponents.

None of it has worked. In fact, things progressively got worse for McCarthy on Tuesday. On the third ballot, the number of opponents increased from 19 to 20.

Marianna Sotomayor and Jacqueline Alemany report. “Those who have remained opposed to McCarthy said early Tuesday they were against him becoming speaker for myriad reasons, primarily that they consider McCarthy an ‘establishment’ figure who has contributed to the problems that have long plagued GOP leadership. McCarthy has been in House Republican leadership for a majority of his Congressional career, 14 out of 16 years,” our colleaguesand

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the lone lawmaker who switched from McCarthy to Jordan on the third ballot on Tuesday, said he did so because “you have to close the deal” and McCarthy hasn’t been able to do it.

But there still isn’t a viable alternative to McCarthy, so the showdown continues.

What more can a speaker candidate do?

Late Tuesday night McCarthy changed his tune from combative to more conciliatory, saying it was time for Republicans to unite. “We’re going to find as a conference how to work together,” he said.

McCarthy is also considering additional concessions. His opponents want more far-right members on key committees (including a new panel to investigate the Biden administration) and a balanced-budget amendment.

“Everything’s on the table,” Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) said, but he cautioned that the conversations have to involve many in the conference, including moderates who are extremely frustrated with what they say is hostage-taking by far-right members.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is determined to see McCarthy go down, said one more night of discussions was not going to change the dynamic. “You think he’s gonna get the [votes] overnight? That’s a dumb question,” he said.

Gaetz and McCarthy do not get along, and the Florida lawmaker has gleefully trolled his adversary for weeks. On Tuesday, he wrote a letter to the Architect of the Capitol suggesting that McCarthy was squatting in the speaker’s office since he moved into the space before securing the gavel.

Gaetz sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol questioning why McCarthy is allowed to occupy the Speaker’s office. pic.twitter.com/gOlXOtlHQj — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) January 4, 2023

Déjà vu?

McCarthy’s allies say his winning the support of 202 Republicans was impressive. But the positive spin belies the fact that Tuesday was the first time in nearly 100 years that a speaker wasn’t elected on the first ballot.

McCarthy has been down a similar road before, as our colleague Paul Kane reports. In 2015, his hopes of becoming speaker were dashed due to opposition among some conservatives. McCarthy’s style of politics didn’t work then and it isn’t working now, PK writes:

One internal enemy who McCarthy eventually won over called him “a savant of relationships,” with the goal always out in the open: winning the speaker’s gavel.

Yet all those years of making friends left him with the type of political support that makes a congressional leader popular but not beloved — and certainly not feared.

His support has always been a mile wide and only a few inches deep inside the Republican conference. A solid bloc of 15 to 20 hard-line conservatives never took to his back slaps or invites to go on bike rides.

They saw in him what he essentially is: a nonideological lawmaker without much policy substance who really just enjoys political campaigns and tactics.

The Democrats

Democratic leadership insists the party will not help McCarthy obtain the gavel. Jeffries called Tuesday a “sad day” for the House and the country but said Republicans have not approached them, and “they’re going to have to figure a way out of it.”

The Trump (non)factor

One dynamic that has stood out amid the showdown between McCarthy’s allies and critics is that it is perhaps the highest-profile conflict in the party since 2015 in which former president Donald Trump has played an insignificant role.

Many of the intraparty fights during the Trump era have been over loyalty to Trump or about backing his unfounded claims and falsehoods — or, more significantly, repeating his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen that inspired the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But the issues in play today seem more reminiscent of the fights conservatives had with Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) that sprang from the tea party movement: demands for balanced budgets, empowering the rank-and-file, and a general lack of trust of anyone who takes on a leadership role.

Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy hasn’t helped him secure the speakership. Two of Trump’s most prominent supporters in Congress, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), are backing McCarthy. But other Trump supporters, such as Gaetz, are working to bring him down.

On Tuesday night, Trump seemed unsure what to do and declined to publicly reiterate his endorsement of McCarthy.

“We’ll see what happens,” he told NBC News.

But McCarthy said he spoke to Trump on Tuesday night and he privately “reiterated support.”

At the White House

The Biden, McConnell roadshow

President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will take the stage today in Covington, Ky., our colleagues Cleve Wootson, Matt Viser and Liz Goodwin report.

Biden is traveling to Kentucky to tout his economic record, including the 2021 infrastructure law, which will help fund a new bridge from Cincinnati to Kentucky to relieve the beleaguered Brent Spence Bridge — a long-standing priority for McConnell.

Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator, said the White House planned the event to highlight bipartisanship, as well as cooperation between federal, state and local governments. The White House invited Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) along with McConnell to attend the event.

Only McConnell and Brown accepted, according to a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about private conversations.

“If you think about the symbolism of tomorrow’s trip, it checks all of those boxes,” Landrieu told The Early on Tuesday. “And it was done intentionally to demonstrate the president’s point of view of when you come together and you build big things, you can build a better America.”

McConnell’s willingness to cut deals with Democrats, however, is exactly what the anti-McCarthy wing of the party detests.

New year, new funding: The billion-dollar overhaul of the Brent Spence Bridge is one of several ambitious infrastructure projects made possible by “the new infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars from Washington,” our colleagues Ian Duncan, Michael Laris and Luz Lazo report.

Other megaprojects that have received federal funding:

Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, La. ($150 million)

Gateway Tunnel in New York and New Jersey ($292 million)

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco ($400 million)

On K Street

🎵 Downtown… Everything’s waiting for you… 🎵

The lobbying firm McGuireWoods Consulting has hired G.K. Butterfield, the North Carolina Democrat who resigned from office on Dec. 30 after declining to run for reelection. He started today as a senior adviser at the firm.

“I knew I didn’t want to go home and sit down, even though I’m 75 years old,” Butterfield said in an interview on Tuesday afternoon.

Butterfield is the second recently departed lawmaker to land on K Street, by our count. He was preceded by Mike Doyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat who was snapped up by K&L Gates.

Butterfield doesn’t plan to register as a lobbyist until next year. Congressional ethics rules prohibit him from lobbying his former colleagues for one year after leaving office, although they allow him to lobby the Biden administration immediately.

In the meantime, Butterfield will consult for the firm’s clients on issues such as agriculture and health care, including pediatric rare diseases. He’s a former member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus — and there’s demand for lobbyists with connections to both sets of lawmakers.

“We have 58 members of the Congressional Black Caucus and all of them, including the new members, are friends,” Butterfield said. “And I look forward to the day when I can interact with them without any restrictions.”

Congressional staffers are also decamping for K Street. The lobbying firm Tarplin, Downs & Young hired Peter Fise, who was health counsel to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

The campaign

George Santos had an awkward first day at the office

Catch him if you can: “On Tuesday, looking very much like a freshman at a prep school in hell, congressman-elect George Santos wore a black backpack, a periwinkle sweater underneath his navy jacket, and a sullen face with darting, evasive eyes, as if looking to see if anyone on Capitol Hill was going to accuse him of yet another lie about the basic facts of his existence,” our colleagues Dan Zak and Ben Terris write.

“A posse of journalists assembled before 9 a.m. Tuesday to stake out Santos’s new office on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building. … Around 10:01 a.m., Santos appeared down the hallway from his office, saw the cameras, pressed a phone to his ear, and disappeared. Journalists pursued him. One jumped on a downward elevator. One jumped on an elevator going up.”

Santos has become “a colorful symbol of the Republicans’ disarray — a young, newly elected lawmaker who for a short time had looked like a beacon of the party’s unexpected resurgence in a deep-blue state. Now, members of his own party are distancing themselves,” — a young, newly elected lawmaker who for a short time had looked like a beacon of the party’s unexpected resurgence in a deep-blue state. Now, members of his own party are distancing themselves,” per the New York Times’s Annie Karni and Michael Gold

The investigations

Highlights from the recent Jan. 6 committee document dump

The House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released thousands of transcripts, emails, text messages and videos in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Republican takeover of the House.

A team of Post reporters combed through it all for the most intriguing revelations and new evidence.

Notable highlights:

On the politicization of the Pentagon: Gen. Mark A. Milley , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , told congressional investigators “that he has become a ‘lightning rod for the politicization of the military,’ decrying critics who have sought to ‘smear’ him and the Defense Department ’s other senior leaders,” , chairman of the, told congressional investigators “that he has become a ‘lightning rod for the politicization of the military,’ decrying critics who have sought to ‘smear’ him and the’s other senior leaders,” our colleague Dan Lamothe reports

On infighting among right-wing extremists: “Organizers of the Jan. 6 rally embodied the saying, ‘With friends like these, who needs enemies?’” “The factions involved — a right-wing mix of anti-government activists, Christian nationalists and conspiratorial MAGA radicals — openly disliked and distrusted one another. Multiple interviews describe a split between what former Oath Keepers lawyer Kellye SoRelle dubbed the ‘conservative/Libertarian bubble’ and the ‘fascist/crazy bubble.’” “Organizers of the Jan. 6 rally embodied the saying, ‘With friends like these, who needs enemies?’” per our colleague Hannah Allam “The factions involved — a right-wing mix of anti-government activists, Christian nationalists and conspiratorial MAGA radicals — openly disliked and distrusted one another. Multiple interviews describe a split between what former Oath Keepers lawyerdubbed the ‘conservative/Libertarian bubble’ and the ‘fascist/crazy bubble.’”

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

It’s a bird... It’s a plane... It’s Rep.-elect Robert Garcia

Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress. 🇺🇸😊 pic.twitter.com/YGW43OLsIp — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 3, 2023

