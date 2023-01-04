Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Thanks to everyone who sent us their climate-related New Year’s resolutions in response to our request yesterday. Will Affleck-Asch, a data manager at the University of Washington, told us he buys solar panels from the local utility and takes public transit or walks to work. And Jake Abbott, communications director for Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, told us he wants to have a green burial method after New York legalized human composting on Saturday. But first:

McCarthy’s failed speaker bid could portend ‘pure chaos’ for energy policy, other issues

The 118th Congress kicked off on a turbulent note Tuesday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short three times in his bid for House speaker, The Washington Post’s John Wagner, Mariana Alfaro, Amy B Wang, Eugene Scott and Azi Paybarah report.

Advertisement

Twenty hard-right conservatives banded together to reject McCarthy’s candidacy and back Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the third ballot. Amid the stalemate, the House voted to adjourn Tuesday evening without yet selecting a speaker.

House Republicans’ hectic first day does not bode well for their ability to advance legislation — including possible energy and environmental measures — over the next two years, according to Democratic lawmakers, lobbyists, analysts and activists.

“I expect that the next two years on the GOP side are going to be pure chaos,” said RL Miller, a Democratic National Committee member and founder of the advocacy group Climate Hawks Vote. “Nothing constructive is going to happen.”

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), the former chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which Republicans disbanded when they took control of the chamber, echoed that sentiment.

Advertisement

“The GOP here in the House, they cannot determine a speaker. I think it’s very emblematic of the fact that they are in chaos,” Castor told The Climate 202 on Tuesday.

“And the same goes when it comes to the climate emergency we’re living in that is so costly to American families and businesses,” she added. “I think they’re completely on the wrong track.”

Last summer, McCarthy unveiled a strategy outlining how Republicans would address climate change, energy and environmental issues if their party gained control of the House. The strategy called for boosting domestic oil and gas production, despite warnings from scientists that fossil fuels are a primary driver of global warming, and it included few specific policy proposals.

‘Prove me’ mode

Rich Gold, the head of the public policy practice at the law and lobbying firm Holland & Knight, said the drama over the speakership foreshadowed further infighting between more moderate House Republicans and their staunchly conservative colleagues.

Advertisement

“We’re definitely in a position in this Congress where the ability of the House to get the most basic things done is going to have to be in 'prove me’ mode,” he said.

In particular, Gold predicted it would be difficult for the House to pass a controversial energy bill introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has sought to speed up the permitting process for the nation’s energy infrastructure. Many Republicans would probably balk at a permitting measure with robust provisions aimed at bolstering renewable energy, he said.

Of course, any party-line Republican bills that pass the House will probably die in the Democratic-controlled Senate anyway, a dynamic that Miller and others acknowledged.

“I’m willing to go out on a limb and say that they cannot pass anything significant that the Senate will also pass and President Biden will sign,” Miller said.

Oil reserve bills

Meanwhile, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Friday outlined legislation that will be brought to the floor for a vote in the next two weeks, including two bills that would limit releases of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve.

Advertisement

One bill would bar the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party .

The other would prohibit the release of oil from the reserve without a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands.

President Biden ordered the gradual release of 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an Last spring,ordered the gradual release of 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to lower gasoline prices . But critics, including many Republicans, have argued that Biden is misusing the reserve for his own political purposes.

Scalise, who has been discussed as a potential speaker but has publicly backed McCarthy, told reporters Tuesday that House Republicans “wanted to start with some things on [the reserve], which we’re seeing President Biden raid to cover for his failed policies.”

He added that Republicans plan to eventually pursue “a lot of bills to lower energy costs and have a good energy strategy that allows us to create our own energy so we don’t have to rely on foreign countries.”

But all those initial policy plans are on hold while House Republicans battle over who should be speaker.

Pressure points

White House taps Willie Phillips as acting FERC chair

Willie L. Phillips will serve as acting chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, becoming the first Black person to lead the independent agency that plays a crucial role in the nation’s energy transition, a White House official said Tuesday, Daniel Moore reports for Bloomberg Law.

Advertisement

Phillips’s designation will last until a permanent chair is nominated and confirmed by the Senate, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Richard Glick stepped down from his position as FERC chair at the end of the year after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, refused to hold a confirmation hearing for Glick in the lame-duck session of Congress.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Manchin praised Phillips as a “supremely qualified and reasonable person,” adding that he “understands the need to balance affordability and reliability.”

Phillips, a more moderate Democrat compared to some of his colleagues, might have been chosen to help settle a current 2-2 split between commissioners on critical issues, such as potential rules that would require the agency to consider climate and environmental justice when approving new natural gas pipelines.

Agency alert

EPA poised to crack down on soot pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon announce the details of a plan to crack down on soot pollution after the White House regulatory office completed its review of the proposal last week, Sean Reilly reports for E&E News.

Advertisement

The proposed rules could have a major impact on public health and the climate. Soot — formally known as fine particulate matter — is tied to tens of thousands of deaths each year, particularly in communities that have been historically overburdened by pollution.

The current standard for soot, which was last tightened in 2012, is 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air. In 2015, the agency set out to strengthen the rules, but that effort was put on hold by the Trump administration.

Despite the delay, EPA Administrator Michael Regan has said that he hopes to issue a final version of the standards by March, with environmental experts agreeing that limiting soot exposure to between 10 and 8 micrograms could deliver a significant benefit to affected neighborhoods.

On the Hill

Green groups call on new Congress to prioritize climate

A coalition of 14 environmental groups on Tuesday launched a joint campaign to encourage the 118th Congress to prioritize climate action and to urge President Biden to implement strict pollution standards to help cut planet-warming pollution in half by 2030.

Advertisement

Led by the Climate Action Campaign, members of the groups delivered welcome packets to lawmakers and congressional staffers on Tuesday outside the Longworth House Office Building. The welcome packets outlined a potential climate action plan for the next two years and urged lawmakers to support 20 environmental regulations across the federal government.

In addition, the packets called on lawmakers to “defend the climate and environmental justice programs in the Inflation Reduction Act from attempts to claw back or redirect funding and from attempts to place onerous or overly burdensome stipulations on those investments.”

Participating groups included Moms Clean Air Force, the League of Conservation Voters and Earthjustice.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Tilly's third consecutive day of being a champion this year pic.twitter.com/7mSPv1EReT — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) January 3, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article