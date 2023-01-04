The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House to try again after failing to elect a speaker

Key updates
On our radar: As McCarthy struggles in House, McConnell to appear with Biden in Ky.
The latest: ‘It’s going to happen,’ McCarthy says of a McCarthy speakership
Noted: All but two McCarthy defectors in House are election deniers
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) leaves a late-night meeting at the Capitol in Washington after he was not selected to be House speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress on Tuesday. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated 7 min ago

Today, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) continues his quest to become speaker after falling short Tuesday on three straight ballots. The House is scheduled to convene at noon Eastern time, and a fourth round of voting is expected. To achieve a majority vote of the full chamber, McCarthy will need to win over most of his 20 GOP defectors from Tuesday’s final ballot. After a fresh round of negotiations Tuesday night, it’s not clear he’s making much progress.

Until the House selects a speaker, other members cannot be officially sworn in, and no other business can be conducted in the House.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9:40 a.m. Eastern: President Biden departs the White House en route to Kentucky. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • Noon Eastern: The House convenes. Watch live here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure in Covington, Ky. where he will be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

9:40 a.m. Eastern: President Biden departs the White House en route to Kentucky. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
Noon Eastern: The House convenes. Watch live here.
12:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure in Covington, Ky. where he will be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Watch live here.

1/3

End of carousel
Loading...