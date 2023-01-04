Post Politics Now House to try again after failing to elect a speaker

Today, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) continues his quest to become speaker after falling short Tuesday on three straight ballots. The House is scheduled to convene at noon Eastern time, and a fourth round of voting is expected. To achieve a majority vote of the full chamber, McCarthy will need to win over most of his 20 GOP defectors from Tuesday’s final ballot. After a fresh round of negotiations Tuesday night, it’s not clear he’s making much progress.
Until the House selects a speaker, other members cannot be officially sworn in, and no other business can be conducted in the House.