Post Politics Now House to try again after failing to elect a speaker

It comes after a night of strategizing with his allies about how to overcome the opposition of roughly 20 hard-liners who refuse to vote for him.

McCarthy continues to express confidence, but he’s also switched his strategy. Instead of winning 218 votes — he only has 202 at the moment — he said Tuesday night that he only needs 213. That is one more vote than the 212 tallied by Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the Democratic leader. The thinking is that a handful of Republicans could vote present or not vote during roll call, which would lower the threshold for the votes needed to be selected speaker.

“You just have to get more votes than 212, where the Democrats are,” McCarthy said.