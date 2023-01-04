Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He’ll be back Thursday. On this day in 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea The diverging paths of McConnell and McCarthy Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Speaker-of-the-House hopeful Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are a study in contrast.

McConnell will appear alongside President Biden this afternoon to announce a $1.6 billion project that aims to unsnarl a traffic nightmare by renovating the bridge that connects Kentucky and Ohio. The event will be a show of the strength of bipartisan compromise, and it is a win-win for Biden and McConnell, who both want to highlight their successes.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, McCarthy will continue to vie for the speakership after a bruising day of defeats and no clear path forward.

Advertisement

The day will offer a glimpse into the leaders’ contrasting ideas of what the Republican Party needs in this moment. McConnell is trying to stress that his party can govern, my colleagues Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Matt Viser and Liz Goodwin explain, while McCarthy is trying to show the more conservative members of his caucus that he’s conservative and combative enough to run the show.

The McConnell view

Bipartisanship has hardly been the defining characteristic of McConnell’s career. As Senate GOP leader since 2007, he’s most often worked to stymie Democrats’ agenda. infuriating many on the left in the process.

But in the current Republican Party where culture wars, grievance, extremism and a penchant for chaos are the defining characteristics, he’s become something of a man in the middle if only because the middle has moved during the Trump era.

Last month, McConnell placed the blame squarely on former president Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s disappointing show in the midterms. McConnell told an interviewer that Trump gave the impression that “we were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos.”

Advertisement

Now, McConnell is trying to show he’s willing to compromise — when it suits his view of what the Republican Party needs to be successful. But, Cleve, Matt and Liz explain, Biden and McConnell have a history of working together:

“Biden and McConnell have a relationship that goes back decades, reflecting a time that rewarded dealmaking and honored a more clubby atmosphere. Even though they have often been at odds over policy, they have been careful not to wage personal attacks against each other to avoid damaging the relationship.”

The McCarthy view

By comparison, McCarthy seems like a leader lost and one who may be on the cusp of losing out on what he covets most: becoming speaker of the House.

McCarthy has embraced Trump, refused to condemn extremism in his party, panned the idea of working with Democrats on almost anything and made many of the concessions demanded of him to secure the speakership.

Advertisement

Yet a group of House Republicans say that is not good enough.

Let’s run through what happened Tuesday: During the first vote for speaker, 19 Republicans didn’t vote for McCarthy, marking the first time in a century that a speaker race has gone on to multiple ballots. In the second vote, the same 19 Republicans cast their votes elsewhere. Then, in the third and final ballot of the day, one of his supporters, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), flipped his vote.

Some lawmakers and onlookers wondered whether Tuesday’s chaos would be indicative of two years of Congressional turmoil. How can the party organize its litany of promised investigations into various wrongdoings if it can’t even choose its leader? The speakership drama, at the very least, shows how much power any small group of Republicans can now wield due to the party’s underperformance in the midterms.

As my colleague Matthew Brown notes, the speaker’s power has historically been closely related to the broader state of politics.

“In eras when the major political parties are highly polarized and closely divided in the House, the speaker inversely wields more power. But when the parties were internally divided, the speaker commanded less loyalty from the splintered faction and thus less power in the chamber,” he explains.

Advertisement

McCarthy’s allies initially said they would just keep voting until he won the gavel. But by Tuesday night, the brute-force path seemed less and less workable. Republican lawmakers hoped to resolve the matter behind closed doors rather than in the spotlight of the House floor.

What happens now

It’s not exactly clear how — or whether — McCarthy can win over his 20 detractors. No viable alternative to McCarthy has emerged. And if the stalemate ultimately can't be resolved at some point (which is unlikely despite the current bedlam), it’s unclear what happens next; the Constitution offers essentially zero guidance on the matter.

McConnell’s grip on his leadership post is not as strong as it has been in the past; lawmakers loyal to his nemesis Trump have been challenging his authority.

But at least on Wednesday, while McCarthy and his allies are engulfed in chaos, McConnell will be home in Kentucky celebrating a time-honored tradition — bragging about bringing home the bacon as he stands with Biden to tout a new bridge that will be built by bipartisan dollars.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

If at first you don’t succeed …

House to try again after failing to elect a speaker

“The House is scheduled to convene at noon Eastern time, and a fourth round of voting is expected. To achieve a majority vote of the full chamber, McCarthy will need to win over most of his 20 GOP defectors from Tuesday’s final ballot. After a fresh round of negotiations Tuesday night, it’s not clear he’s making much progress,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilisation to ‘turn tide of war’

“Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts,” Reuters’s Pavel Polityuk reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

How huge infrastructure projects will use billions in new federal money

“Throughout the past year, the Biden administration has awarded hundreds of smaller grants that will help to shape streets and transit lines across the country. In announcing the latest round of grants, officials are betting on projects that are likely to be a core of the infrastructure law’s legacy,” Ian Duncan, Michael Laris and Luz Lazo report.

Jan. 6 papers detail infighting, ‘chaos’ among extremist organizers

“Thousands of pages of documents made public in recent weeks portray promoters of the Stop the Steal movement as backstabbing rivals who viewed one another as ‘crazies,’ ‘extremists,’ ‘nutty,’ and ‘white supremacist.’ The documents include a text exchange in which former senior Trump adviser Hope Hicks, while watching the Capitol rioting unfold, lamented, ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now,’” Hannah Allam reports.

FDA to permit some retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills

“The Food and Drug Administration took steps Tuesday to ease access to medication abortion in states where it is legal, allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the pills, which previously were available only at clinics, directly from doctors or by mail,” Frances Stead Sellers and Rachel Roubein report.

George Santos had an awkward first day at the office

“All day the Capitol vibrated with pride and excitement and expectation, as families joined members-elect for photos and cheering. Santos, however, was unable to relish his achievement. After he found refuge from Capitol Hill reporters on the House floor, C-SPAN lingered on Santos with painful regularity. For long stretches of time, no one sat directly next to him,” Dan Zak and Ben Terris report.

… and beyond

Pro-Putin operatives in Germany work to turn Berlin against Ukraine

“Through interviews and a review of social media posts and other publicly available information, Reuters has established the identities of key figures involved in pushing a pro-Moscow stance inside Germany since the war began,” Reuters’s Polina Nikolskaya, Mari Saito, Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev report.

Advertisement

“ German authorities have linked one of the people identified by Reuters to a far-right ideology. Some of its proponents were accused by police in December of plotting to overthrow the state. He runs a German-language social media channel called the ‘Putin Fanclub’ and, in an echo of the alleged plot, called on social media early last year for the storming of the German parliament.”

“Another is a Berlin construction company executive who used to be an officer in Russia’s military intelligence. He is acquainted with one of three Russian men recently convicted by a Dutch court for helping supply the missile that downed a Malaysian passenger plane over Ukraine in 2014.”

Cash can’t buy McCarthy speakership

“House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s political operation has steered more than $300,000 over the years to the bloc of Republicans who spurned his speaker bid Tuesday, records show,” Axios’s Lachlan Markay reports.

“The data underscore the deep ideological divisions in McCarthy’s caucus: Even the usual means of political wheel-greasing couldn’t beat back a first-in-a-century challenge to his leadership of the new House GOP majority.”

More women are being detained as jail populations near pre-covid levels

“Jail populations throughout the country have reverted to nearly pre-pandemic levels after seeing big declines in the early months of 2020. Though women represent a small percentage of the country’s total incarcerated population, their jail incarceration rates have increased more quickly than men’s from 2021 to 2022,” the 19th’s Candice Norwood reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden world both humored and terrified by McCarthy meltdown

“Make no mistake: this administration is about as distraught over all this as a flock of vultures happening upon a freshly killed gazelle. For whatever headaches a Republican-controlled House will create for President Joe Biden through investigations and its ability to control the floor, the disorder and rancor likely to characterize the new GOP majority, administration aides believe, will benefit the president politically,” Politico’s Eli Stokols and Nicholas Wu report.

Biden to meet with Japan’s Kishida at White House next week

“President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House on Jan. 13, as Japan looks to bolster its defense capabilities amid North Korean missile tests and Chinese military drills that have stoked concern across the Pacific,” Bloomberg News’s Justin Sink reports.

Biden, Senate Democrats gear up to prioritize judges in 2023

“Senate Democrats plan to make confirming President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees a top agenda item when they return from the holidays, after helping him put more judges on the bench than his predecessor Donald Trump did in his first two years in office,” Reuters’s Nate Raymond reports.

Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter — and highlight the risks involved

“The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong — raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say,” CNN’s Brad Lendon reports.

When House speaker elections have taken more than one ballot, visualized

“The last time a speaker election took more than one ballot was in 1923, when Speaker Frederick Gillett (R-Mass.) was reelected on the ninth ballot,” Ronald G. Shafer reports.

Hot on the left

House GOP tries to cancel Congressional staff unions

“The most unique provision in the House rules package would eliminate House staff labor unions, several of which have been voted into being. But there’s some question as to whether a rules vote can legally accomplish that,” David Dayen writes for the American Prospect.

Advertisement

“It’s a predictable but amusing kickoff of this Congress for a Republican Party that has mused about being a ‘worker’s party.’ The first chance they get, they are attempting to nullify the rights of the employees in their own workplace.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis’ speech rooted in Florida, but it’s aimed at GOP voters across the U.S.

“He recounted his first term protecting the ‘free state of Florida’ while proclaiming it as a model for a nation hamstrung by liberal ideology and a federal government that ‘looms over us and imposes its will,’” the Miami Herald’s Mary Ellen Klas and Emily L. Mahoney report.

“By contrasting Florida with the rest of the country, DeSantis was able to pivot from a roll call of his accomplishments to an indictment against other states that ‘embraced faddish ideology at the expense of enduring principles.’”

Today in Washington

Biden is headed to Kentucky this morning.

At 12:45 p.m., he will discuss his economic plan in Hebron, Ky.

Biden will leave Kentucky for Joint Base Andrews at 3:05 p.m. and return to the White House by 4:40 p.m.

In closing

Reminder!!

if you're in line for the speakership, stay in line — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) January 3, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article