The first official day of the 118th Congress was chaotic. But when it comes to health policy, we want to know which lawmakers you're watching this year. Tell us as all: rachel.roubein@washpost.com.

Today's edition: Major antiabortion groups outlined a list of policies they want House Republicans to pass. Coronavirus misinformation spikes in the wake of Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field.

CVS and Walgreens haven’t committed to selling abortion pills

The Food and Drug Administration will permit some retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills for the first time, a major step toward potentially easing access to medication abortion in states where it’s legal.

The regulatory change, which was released without much fanfare last night, comes as the Biden administration has been scrambling to deliver on its vow to keep abortion accessible after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure, Frances Stead Sellers and I reported.

But the next question is whether retail pharmacies will take the agency up on its new offer. Spokespeople for two major chains — CVS and Walgreens — didn’t commit one way or the other, saying last night that they are reviewing the FDA’s updates.

If large pharmacies decide to dispense the medication, Rachel Rebouché, dean of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, told Frances that “it could change the conversation about abortion, opening up avenues for people in rural parts of a state.”

The move is the latest salvo in the tug-of-war over access to the medication, which accounts for more than half of abortions in the United States. Abortion rights groups quickly cheered the move, while antiabortion leaders who have sought to limit the pills decried the changes.

The details

Here’s the deal: The FDA had previously only allowed women to receive abortion medication directly from medical offices and doctors, or by mail.

Roughly a year ago, the agency announced it would update protocols for prescribing the abortion pill mifepristone. The medication is used with another drug, misoprostol, to terminate pregnancies, and the FDA has said the drugs are safe and effective for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Under the new rules, patients will still need a prescription from a certified health-care provider. But any pharmacy that agrees to accept those prescriptions can dispense the pills, as long as the store is in a state where they’re not restricted and agrees to adhere to other criteria.

Those other rules include demonstrating the pharmacy can ship the drug using a service that provides tracking information, as well as receive prescriber agreement forms via email and fax.

Also of note: In addition to allowing certain pharmacies to dispense the pills, the FDA cemented a pandemic-era change expanding telehealth abortion services.

The battleground

More than a dozen states have restricted abortions in many instances since the nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Since then, the fight over abortion pills has been heating up, and particularly exploded in recent weeks. That dynamic could influence how many pharmacies elect to participate in the program.

Federal health officials and major medical societies, such as the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), say “robust evidence” shows the drug is safe. Antiabortion groups claim otherwise — and quickly pounced on the FDA’s move yesterday.

“The FDA should be removing them from the market or, at minimum, strengthening the safeguards for those women who take these drugs,” Julie Blake, senior counsel for regulatory litigation at Alliance Defending Freedom, said in a statement to The Health 202. The conservative group senior counsel for regulatory litigation at, said in a statement to The Health 202. The conservative group sued the agency in November to attempt to reverse the agency’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, claiming the drug is unsafe and the FDA lacked the power to approve it.

On the other side, abortion rights groups and leading medical associations lauded the change. But some want to push the agency even further.

“This change will empower patients who choose medication abortion to have the option of going to a pharmacy for immediate care rather than waiting for a mail order, if that is right for them,” Iffath Abbasi Hoskins, ACOG’s president, said in a statement. She added that the group will continue to advocate to further remove other rules around accessing the medication.

On the Hill

It’s going to be another hectic day in the House

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) still isn’t close to becoming speaker, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer write in The Early 202.

The state-of-play: “After [McCarthy] failed three times to secure the 218 votes needed on Tuesday, he’ll be back at it again today at noon when the House opens and a fourth round of balloting for the speaker is expected to begin. It comes after a night of strategizing with his allies about how to overcome the opposition of roughly 20 hard-liners who refuse to vote for him.”

The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor:

Leader McCarthy faced open revolt today, failing in 3 rounds to capture enough votes for the speakership in a once-in-a-century showdown that will spill into a second day. He's not stepping down.



A recap of the day that was, w @JaxAlemany & @LACaldwellDC https://t.co/yZHYDWzPFX — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaReports) January 4, 2023

Reproductive wars

Ratcheting up the pressure: Major antiabortion groups and conservative leaders are outlining a list of policies they’re pushing newly empowered House Republicans to approve.

In a new letter to Congress shared with The Health 202, over three dozen groups urged a vote on a federal ban on abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy. The demands also include passing several other pieces of legislation, such as restricting abortions due to a diagnosis of Down syndrome, permanently barring federal funds from being used for abortions and requiring already approved abortion pills to be dispensed in-person by a health-care practitioner.

“The policies we highlight are the floor, not the ceiling, of what we expect from a pro-life majority in the House of Representatives,” the groups wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Politico. Those who signed on include the leaders of The Heritage Foundation, SBA Pro-Life America, Americans United for Life and the Family Research Council.

Reality check: Even if House Republicans pass some of the demands, the bills will go nowhere in a Democratic-controlled Senate and with President Biden in the White House.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine misinformation spikes in wake of NFL player’s on-field collapse

Anti-vaxxers and right-wing provocateurs took to Twitter within minutes of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field Monday night to spread claims linking the athlete’s cardiac arrest to the coronavirus vaccine, The Post’s Cat Zakrzewski and Lauren Weber report.

“Everybody knows what happened to Damar Hamlin because it’s happened to too many athletes around the world since COVID vaccination was required in sports,” former Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson wrote in a tweet that has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Yet, as of last night, little information is known about the cause of Hamlin’s collapse. It’s not even known whether the 24-year-old has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Experts say the information vacuum created a perfect storm for anti-vaxxers, who, without any evidence, had already been priming people to believe sudden deaths or collapses could be linked to vaccinations.

Zooming out: The tweet’s broad and rapid reach underscores how easily baseless theories related to the pandemic can ricochet across the social media platform since new owner Elon Musk rolled back the company’s policy against covid misinformation in November, Cat and Lauren note.

The Buffalo Bills:

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

China rebukes coronavirus testing requirements for its travelers

The Chinese government is threatening countermeasures against countries imposing coronavirus testing requirements for passengers traveling from China, which includes the United States, the Associated Press reports.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the covid measures for political purposes,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing yesterday. China “will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she added, but didn’t specify what steps Beijing might take.

The comments were China’s sharpest to date on the issue, and they come after Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring the tests amid a surge in new coronavirus infections and concerns about a lack of reliable data on the outbreak.

Agency alert

CMS needs to strengthen its oversight of drugmaker price data, watchdog says

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’s spotty oversight of the average sales price (ASP) of certain outpatient drugs has led to millions lost in potential savings for Medicare, a federal watchdog concluded.

Catch up quick: The agency uses manufacturer-reported ASP data to calculate payment amounts for medications covered by Medicare Part B. When the data is inaccurate, the program and its enrollees may wind up paying inappropriate rates for the drugs.

In a pair of reports released yesterday, the federal health department’s Office of Inspector General found that because of invalid or missing ASP data, CMS couldn’t determine ASP-based payment amounts for 8 percent of drug codes at least once between 2016 and 2020. As a result, Medicare and its enrollees missed out on at least $2.8 million in savings.

Next steps: The Office of Inspector General is suggesting that CMS develop a strategy to strengthen its internal controls for ensuring the accuracy of Part B drug payments, including enhanced quality checks and processes for correcting potential errors in its data files. The agency concurred with the watchdog’s recommendations. CMS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Health 202.

Daybook

On tap today: Leana Wen, emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, will take questions about staying healthy this winter amid high levels of covid-19, flu and RSV during a Washington Post Live event.

In the afternoon, our colleague Nick Miroff is sitting down with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for a conversation about the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the fentanyl epidemic and challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as the pandemic-era policy Title 42.

Health reads

Thanks for reading!

