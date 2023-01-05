Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

White House acknowledges delays of major environmental rules

Soon after taking office, President Biden vowed to use the full powers of the federal government to combat climate change “with a greater sense of urgency.”

But on Wednesday, the Biden administration acknowledged that it will miss several self-imposed deadlines for proposing major environmental rules, prompting concerns among climate advocates about the delays. If the regulations slip to next year, advocates warn, they could be more vulnerable to legal challenges or even repeal by a future Republican president or Congress.

The details: The White House Office of Management and Budget on Wednesday released a semiannual document outlining its latest regulatory plans across all federal agencies.

The document, known formally as the Unified Agenda, indicates that the Environmental Protection Agency will miss its self-imposed March deadline for proposing greenhouse gas emission standards for new and existing power plants. The agency now plans to propose the standards by April and finalize them by June 2024.

EPA officials also acknowledged they will not make their spring target for finalizing tougher limits on soot, a deadly air pollutant. A final rule is now scheduled for release by August, while a proposed rule is expected this month.

Also delayed is a final rule affirming the EPA’s authority to curb emissions of mercury and other toxic air pollutants from power plant smokestacks. That rule is now set for release by March.

At the Interior Department, meanwhile, officials are now aiming to finalize a rule targeting leaks, venting and flaring of methane from oil and gas operations on public lands by September, rather than next month. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide for its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

“I’d be lying if I said I’ve personally met every deadline I’ve ever set,” said Margie Alt, director of the Climate Action Campaign, a coalition of a dozen environmental and public health groups. “But every day of delay is worse for our health, worse for our environment and worse for the climate.”

Sam Sankar, senior vice president for programs at the environmental law firm Earthjustice, noted that if these rules are issued in the waning days of Biden’s first term, a future Republican-controlled Congress could overturn them using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to scrap any regulation within 60 legislative days of its finalization by a simple majority vote.

“Certainly we would like to have seen some of these rules come out sooner,” Sankar said. “But what’s imperative is that they come out as soon as possible while being legally defensible.”

Asked for comment, EPA spokeswoman Khanya Brann said in an email that the Unified Agenda “confirms that EPA is moving forward on critical actions to address pollution from the power sector," adding that the administration is committed “to advance standards to ensure that all Americans are protected from the power plant pollution that harms public health and our economy.”

White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in an email: President Biden "will keep using all the tools available to him to advance his clean energy agenda, which is already creating good-paying jobs, lowering costs, revitalizing American manufacturing, and putting the United States back on track to reach its climate goals.”

Tracking Biden’s overall progress

Biden has pledged to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. While the Inflation Reduction Act will put the country on a path toward cutting emissions 40 percent by the end of the decade, it will take further executive action to make up the difference.

To evaluate the administration’s progress on this front, it’s worth checking out the The Washington Post’s tracker of Biden’s environmental actions, which our colleagues Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis and John Muyskens have regularly updated since January 2021 to account for each new green initiative across all federal agencies.

The tracker shows that the Biden administration has added 59 environmental policies and proposed 54 others, while it has overturned 85 of former president Donald Trump’s environmental policies and targeted 88 others:

In one of the most politically contentious actions under consideration, the Securities and Exchange Commission is working to finalize a landmark proposal to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

Congressional Republicans have blasted the proposal as “woke capitalism” and vowed to grill Gary Gensler, the Democratic chairman of the commission, while environmentalists have hailed the rule as a crucial step in forcing the private sector to confront the economic risks of a warming world.

Ultimately, Sankar said the White House must prioritize getting all outstanding rules out the door this year — or risk missing its own targets for cutting planet-warming pollution.

“The administration has given itself an appropriately tall set of marching orders,” he said. “And this is the year it really needs to follow through.”

On the Hill

George Santos has made false climate claims, too

Rep-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks for admitting to fabricating details of his résumé, including his education credentials. But the freshman congressman has also made false or misleading claims about his role in the energy industry, Scott Waldman reports for E&E News.

While speaking on a podcast during the Conservative Political Action Conference, Santos falsely claimed that he played a role in developing technology for carbon capture and storage.

“Allow our men and women who are out there drilling responsibly with carbon capture technology that I’ve helped develop, that I’ve helped fundraise for in my career,” he said. “I’ve had a very extensive role in gas and oil in this country.”

Santos also said on a Newsday podcast last summer that he represented Goldman Sachs at a conference, where he scolded the company for investing in renewable energy.

“Have you ever heard of a Goldman Sachs employee take the stage at the largest private equity conference in the world … and berate their employer? Well, I did that,” Santos said. “And I did it in the fashion of renewable energy … And I said, you know what, this is a scam.”

That claim is false, according to Goldman Sachs, which has said Santos never worked there, Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported for CNN.

International climate

Brazil’s environment minister says nation will be climate leader

Days after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as Brazil’s president, the country’s new environment minister, Marina Silva, on Wednesday said that Brazil aims to become a leader in the global fight against the climate crisis, Lisandra Paraguassu and Peter Frontini report for Reuters.

The announcement comes as Lula pledges to protect the Amazon rainforest, a natural carbon sink that faced rampant deforestation and lax environmental rules under former president Jair Bolsonaro.

“The environmental agenda was destroyed by the previous government,” Silva said in a speech. “Climate change policy was dismantled to the point that Brazil became an environmental pariah in the world.”

On Wednesday, Silva also announced a new secretary to oversee the end of illegal deforestation in the country, as well as plans to establish a climate authority within the Lula administration.

Agency alert

EPA issues test order for ‘forever chemicals’

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday ordered companies to conduct and submit testing on a long-lasting and hazardous chemical substance used in making plastics.

The test order focuses on a type of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance, or PFAS, called trifluoro(trifluoromethyl)oxirane. More commonly known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS do not break down naturally and have been found in the water supplies of communities across the country.

The recipients of the test order, which comes as part of the EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap, include the consumer products giant 3M, which announced last month it would stop manufacturing these chemicals by the end of 2025.

“PFAS can pose a serious risk to communities, especially those overburdened with pollution, but many of these chemicals have limited or no toxicity data,” Michal Freedhoff, head of the EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re working quickly to establish stronger, more robust data on PFAS to better understand and ultimately reduce the potential risks.”

In the atmosphere

