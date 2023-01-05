Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people for Jan. 6

Brian D. Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died from injuries he sustained defending the Capitol on Jan. 6;

Harry Dunn, who defended the building against the rioters and faced racial slurs and harassment, according to the White House;

Caroline Edwards, the first law enforcement officer who was injured by rioters and sustained a traumatic brain injury;

Aquilino Gonell, who served as a Capitol Police sergeant and was injured during the attack;

Eugene Goodman, who diverted an angry mob from the Senate floor while senators were still evacuating;

Michael Fanone, a D.C. police officer who was injured while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 and resigned from the department shortly after;

Daniel Hodges, another D.C. police officer who also suffered injuries during the attack;

Jocelyn Benson, who served as Michigan secretary of state and faced enormous pressure — including from armed protesters outside her house — to overturn the election results;

Russell “Rusty” Bowers, then the Arizona House speaker who also pushed back on efforts to overturn election results;

Al Schmidt, then the city commissioner on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections who ensured votes were counted even as pro-Trump figures pressured him to overturn the results;