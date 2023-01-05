The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

By
January 5, 2023 at 11:22 a.m. EST
Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 7, 2021. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said in a statement, adding, “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Casey, 62, was elected in 2006 and is up for reelection in 2024, when Democrats have more seats on the ballot as they try to hold their majority. In the swing state of Pennsylvania, Democrats prevailed in the 2022 midterms with Josh Shapiro easily winning the governorship and John Fetterman capturing an open Senate seat that gave the party a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

Casey, the son and namesake of a former governor, is a moderate Democrat and a close ally of President Biden. He serves on a number of committees, including Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Loading...