Democratic Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Casey, 62, was elected in 2006 and is up for reelection in 2024, when Democrats have more seats on the ballot as they try to hold their majority. In the swing state of Pennsylvania, Democrats prevailed in the 2022 midterms with Josh Shapiro easily winning the governorship and John Fetterman capturing an open Senate seat that gave the party a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.
Casey, the son and namesake of a former governor, is a moderate Democrat and a close ally of President Biden. He serves on a number of committees, including Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions