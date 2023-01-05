Democratic Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said in a statement, adding, “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”