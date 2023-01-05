Post Politics Now House tries for a third day to elect a speaker amid more McCarthy concessions

Today, a House in turmoil will attempt for a third day to elect a speaker. In a bid to shore up support for his faltering bid, Republican Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) has offered late-hour concessions to GOP defectors who are preventing him from getting the gavel. Among them: making it easier for them to force a vote to oust him, promised votes on some of their priorities, and more representation on a key committee. Whether any of that saves McCarthy — and how soon — remains to be seen.