In today’s edition … Biden to speak on immigration today, may visit border next week … U.S. edges closer to sending armored weaponry to Ukraine … What we're watching: The two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection … Greg Jaffe on a Jan. 6 rioter who is weighing his sins while confronting his fate … Jill Biden to undergo preventive skin cancer surgery … but first …

On the Hill

McCarthy offers more concessions in attempt to strike deal

When a Republican faction blocked their party’s leader, Frederick Gillett, from the House speakership in 1923, the two sides finally reached an agreement the night of the second day of voting to allow Gillett to become speaker.

Nearly 100 years later, Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) wasn’t so lucky.

The House adjourned Wednesday afternoon for several hours so McCarthy and his allies could try to win over the 20 House Republicans who refused to vote for him over three more rounds of balloting. When the lawmakers reconvened at 8 p.m., though, no deal was in hand.

But a person familiar with the negotiations told our colleagues Amy B Wang, Marianna Sotomayor and Jackie Alemany on Wednesday evening that “real movement is happening” with some of the Republicans who have repeatedly voted against McCarthy.

“The reason for the possible movement stems from a final offer McCarthy made Wednesday to the holdouts,” according to people familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

“In a stunning reversal, McCarthy offered lowering the threshold to oust the speaker from five members to one, a rule the California Republican had repeatedly said he would not accept. McCarthy would also tap more members of the Freedom Caucus to the House Rules Committee, which debates legislation before it’s moved to the floor. He also relented on allowing floor votes to institute term limits on members and specific border policy legislation.” (The offer was first reported by CNN .)

“It remained unclear late Wednesday if the concessions could move the holdouts. But moderates have grown irate at the offer, after pledging last month they would never support a rules package that gives one member the power to vacate the speaker.”

Still, Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-Tex.), who with Rep.-elect Scott Perry (R-Pa.) has taken the lead in negotiations on behalf of the Republicans who have refused to support McCarthy, sounded less than optimistic on Wednesday night before news of McCarthy’s latest concessions broke.

“It sounds like you probably could get to ‘yes’ by tomorrow,” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Roy as he navigated a pack of reporters while walking out of the Capitol. “Is that fair to say?”

“I don’t think that’s fair to say,” Roy replied.

Days or weeks?

Rep.-elect Pete Sessions (R-Tex.), a veteran lawmaker who’s backing McCarthy, told our colleague Camila DeChalus it could be days before a speaker is elected.

Other Republicans were more pessimistic.

“It’s worth taking a few days or a few weeks to get the best possible speaker,” said Rep.-elect Bob Good (R-Va.), who’s adamantly opposed to backing McCarthy for speaker.

“We could be here till the cherry blossoms bloom,” said Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who added that there was nothing McCarthy could do to win her support. (That’s typically in March, for our readers who don’t live in Washington.)

“We’ll go weeks if we need to,” said Rep.-elect Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a McCarthy ally.

What McCarthy’s critics want

Most of the 20 Republicans who voted for Rep.-elect Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) in all three votes for speaker on Wednesday can be split into two groups: those who say they’ll never support McCarthy because they don’t trust him — such as Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Good and Boebert — and those who continue to try to extract concessions from him.

It’s not clear exactly what would be enough to convince enough of the holdouts to switch their votes to McCarthy, but their demands include restoring the motion to vacate — which would allow a single lawmaker to trigger a vote to depose the speaker at any time — as well as rules changes and more representation for House Freedom Caucus members on committees. McCarthy’s latest offer is meant to directly address these issues.

But what’s enough for some of McCarthy’s critics might be insufficient for others.

“They all have different concerns,” said Rep.-elect Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a moderate McCarthy ally. “We’re finding that having smaller group discussions is much more productive.”

The 19 Republicans who refused to vote for McCarthy have voted as a bloc in the six rounds of balloting so far, adding Donalds to their ranks on the third ballot and Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), who voted “present,” on the fourth. But they split on the vote to adjourn Wednesday night, which McCarthy and his allies supported. Just four of them — Rep.-elect Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep.-elect Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Boebert and Gaetz — opposed it.

Fitzpatrick saw it as a positive sign.

“That tells you a lot,” he said. “Everybody else is willing to talk and try to get something done.”

The Trump factor

Former president Donald Trump urged “all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN” Wednesday morning in a post on his Truth Social platform, but no one seems to have cared. McCarthy’s allies didn’t invoke Trump’s support; his critics didn’t change their votes.

Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told our colleagues Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey that Trump’s opinion on the issue was inconsequential for most Republicans.

“I don’t think he factors into it,” Short said. “Do you see any evidence he’s swaying anybody?”

Thanks to our colleagues Marianna, Jackie, Camila, Paul Kane and Dylan Wells for their invaluable reporting help.

At the White House

Biden to speak on immigration today, may visit border next week

President Biden will discuss border security and enforcement this morning in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

He told reporters Wednesday that he’s planning to visit the border as part of his trip next week to Mexico City, where he’s set to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of a summit meeting.

“Biden said he wanted to see ‘peace and security’ at the border and is ‘going to see what’s going on’ in comments made to reporters Wednesday after traveling to Kentucky for an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to tout federal infrastructure funding,” our colleagues Nick Miroff and Tyler Pager report.

The speech comes weeks after the Supreme Court stayed a court order to end Title 42, a pandemic-related public health measure that allows the United States to turn away migrants seeking asylum. Republicans have been pressing Biden “for months to visit the southern border at a time when federal authorities are making record numbers of immigration arrests.”

U.S. edges closer to sending armored weaponry to Ukraine

Another U.S.-Ukraine milestone: “After months of resisting Kyiv’s pleas for tanks to face increasingly dug-in Russian forces along the lengthy southern and eastern fronts, the United States and its allies are now poised to deliver a variety of armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine,” per our colleagues Karen DeYoung and Dan Lamothe. “A senior administration official said that Bradleys could be included in a package of weapons to be announced as soon as this week.”

“The first supply of Western mobile armor is another major milestone in the escalating provision of advanced weaponry to Ukrainian forces, including heavy artillery and long-range precision rocket launchers.”

What we're watching

Tomorrow is the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Here’s what to expect for the rest of the week:

Thursday: This morning, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, accompanied by dozens of military veterans and Democratic lawmakers, will urge Republicans to condemn political violence during a news conference at the Capitol.

The conference comes after Fanone authored a letter asking Republican leadership to “promise to hold members of your conference accountable for endorsing violence or espousing violent rhetoric towards those who disagree with them politically.” More than 1,000 military veterans, active duty members, law enforcement officers and military families asking Republican leadership to “promise to hold members of your conference accountable for endorsing violence or espousing violent rhetoric towards those who disagree with them politically.” More than 1,000 military veterans, active duty members, law enforcement officers and military families signed the letter

Friday: Biden will mark the second anniversary of the attack with a ceremony in the East Room. He is expected to deliver remarks. If tomorrow’s comments are anything like last year’s, Biden will likely condemn Trump and his supporters.

Prison or mercy? A Jan. 6 rioter weighs his sins and confronts his fate.

Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than 900 rioters have been charged with related crimes. Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio is on trial for seditious conspiracy, Oath Keepers founder and leader Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of the same offense and a bipartisan committee investigating the attack said last month that Trump should be barred from holding office ever again.

In the run-up to the anniversary, our colleague Greg Jaffe profiled Jake Peart, one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on behalf of “an angry and defeated” Trump, as he awaited sentencing:

“Alone in his living room and free from custody as he awaited sentencing, Peart listened as a federal prosecutor summarized his offense: The 47-year-old real estate agent, husband and father of five had blown past police officers being ‘attacked violently,’ the blaring of alarms and the smell of tear gas emanating from the seat of American democracy. Once inside the Capitol, he had banged on a broken piece of furniture, yelling, ‘ This is our house! ’”

“The entire hearing had lasted a little more than an hour and now boiled down to just a few difficult questions: Was Peart truly repentant? Did he grasp the severity of his crime? Did he deserve prison or mercy?”

At the White House

Jill Biden to undergo preventive skin cancer surgery

An abundance of caution: First lady Jill Biden will undergo surgery next week to remove “a small and potentially worrying lesion above her right eye,” our colleague Jada Yuan reports. The procedure, which will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is “a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

VP by day, comedian by night

While we were all busy watching Kevin McCarthy fall apart, we missed VP Kamala Harris doing an impression of Sen. Bennet’s deep voice during his swearing in and it’s hilarious. pic.twitter.com/3Lug1fUAvM — Nate Morris (@_natemorris) January 4, 2023

