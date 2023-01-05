Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Happy New Year, everyone! On this day in 1994, former House Speaker “Tip” O’Neill died in Boston at age 81. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McCarthy’s big asset in the speakership fight, and his liability House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s biggest asset in his fight to grasp the House speaker’s gavel may be that no one else really wants what is generally seen inside the Beltway as one of the worst jobs in politics. He has no clear rival for the post. It’s his for the losing.

The California lawmaker’s biggest liability, as the GOP civil war over his ambitions drags on, may be that some of the roughly 20 fellow Republicans standing in his way won’t drop their vocal, made-for-hard-right-media opposition no matter what concessions he offers. And boy is he offering.

No matter how this ends, those breakaway lawmakers have sent a clear message to their colleagues in what is technically already the 118th Congress: We’re not locked in here with you; you’re locked in here with us.

A scalp for its own sake?

It’s easy to lose sight of what the speakership fight means for what the House of Representatives will be like over the next two years as it tackles even basic business like keeping the federal government open (and accountable) and paying America’s debts.

Without a speaker, members can’t be sworn in, and the House can’t get to work.

That includes national security oversight: Lawmakers-elect don’t technically have security clearances yet and committees with that jurisdiction aren’t officially constituted.

The Republican members who have stymied McCarthy’s plans — through six ballots and counting, the first time this sort of logjam has happened in a century — seem to be rallying against McCarthy as a symbol of sorts for Washington’s back-slapping business as usual.

“This country needs a change. This country needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town, that is badly broken,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, one of those opposing McCarthy, said Wednesday.

That’s just one reason it’s hard to conceive of some magic concession or potent threat McCarthy can make that’ll flip all of them to his side.

They aren’t exactly known for legislative ambition. Some are mainstays of right-wing media — Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), for example. Their incentives — how to say this? — don’t line up neatly with what the would-be speaker can dole out. And their relationship with the GOP base is independent of former president Donald Trump, limiting his influence with the group.

But their political currency isn’t really traditional D.C. politics, it’s the attention (and affection) of a part of the GOP base that revels in the fight for its own sake. (Their demand to make it much easier to replace the speaker — whomever that ends up being — is a good example of the dynamics here. It’s basically trading a crisis today for a crisis tomorrow.)

Still, McCarthy seems prepared to give away the store in return for the gavel. For perspective, he’s currently being stymied by about 10 percent of a little more than half the House, in what is surely a preview of forthcoming battles over legislation.

Our colleagues Amy B Wang, Marianna Sotomayor and Jackie Alemany cited people familiar with the negotiations to describe McCarthy’s latest offerings.

They include something he had previously described as unacceptable : Lowering the threshold for a motion to vacate the chair (a.k.a. “a vote to remove the speaker”) from five members to one.

He would also add more members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus to the House Rules Committee, which sets the terms under which legislation gets debated on the floor.

And he would allow floor votes on imposing term limits on members and legislation about the southern border, our colleagues reported. (CNN was first to report the offer.)

With McCarthy in this kind of deal-making mood, the holdouts will almost certainly escalate their demands.

One challenge for the aspiring speaker: At some point, granting committee seats (or even chairs) could rile up longtime loyal supporters who, after all, have their own ambitions.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

McCarthy makes fresh concessions to try to woo hard-right Republicans in speaker bid

“During late-hour negotiations Wednesday, McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to the proposed rule changes, according to four people familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations,” Sotomayor, Paul Kane, Wang and Alemany report.

“In a major allowance to the hard-right Republicans, McCarthy offered to lower from five to one the number of members required to sponsor a resolution to force a vote on ousting the speaker — a change that the California Republican had previously said he would not accept.”

Live coverage: House tries for a third day to elect a speaker

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow won’t seek reelection in 2024

“Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Thursday she won’t seek reelection in 2024, creating an open Senate seat in the swing state of Michigan,” Eugene Scott reports.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery

“Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery,” Donna Cassata reports.

Biden’s new immigration plan would restrict illegal border crossings

“President Biden on Thursday will announce new immigration restrictions, including the expansion of programs to remove people quickly without letting them seek asylum, in an attempt to address one of his administration’s most politically vulnerable issues at a time when the nation’s attention is focused on Republican disarray in the U.S. House,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti report.

Antitrust regulators propose banning noncompete clauses for workers

“The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday to prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers — a widespread practice that economists say suppresses pay, prevents new companies from forming and raises consumer prices,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Prison or mercy? A Jan. 6 rioter weighs his sins and confronts his fate.

“[Jake] Peart was one of thousands of American citizens who on Jan. 6, 2021, sought to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of an angry and defeated President Donald Trump. Collectively, the mob’s actions were ‘egregious, outrageous, dangerous,’ [a] judge told Peart, calling them ‘a direct attack on the rule of law and democracy as we know it,'” Greg Jaffe reports.

“But each of the insurrectionists in the Capitol that day was also an individual. And so before the judge delivered his decision, he described a letter in Peart’s case file from a woman who in 2013 was driving home drunk from a bar when she struck and killed Peart’s 28-year-old sister.”

Why the U.S. is enlisting a spy agency during hurricanes

“Corry Robb’s colleagues at the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency use powerful satellites to monitor protests in Iran, missile launches in North Korea and Russian strikes on Ukraine. This fall, Robb and a team from the agency were deployed under far different circumstances: to Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” Michael Birnbaum reports.

… and beyond

The Supreme Court may kick off 2023 with a huge gun rights ruling

“Gun advocates are asking SCOTUS to block most of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act — which the state legislature passed in the wake of Bruen — on the court’s infamous shadow docket. The New York law repealed the state’s now-invalid limits on concealed carry, replacing them with more rigorous screenings for permit applicants plus a list of ‘sensitive places’ where guns remained banned,” Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reports.

“A conservative judge promptly halted the statute, gutting the screening for permits while legalizing concealed carry in hospitals, parks, zoos, movie theaters, protests, and more. But a federal appeals court reinstated the law, leading its opponents to beg the Supreme Court for emergency relief. And so, in the coming days, we will discover how aggressively the conservative majority wants to dismantle all remnants of the nation’s gun safety regime.”

House’s speaker drama shrinks congressional agenda

“Rather than sweeping changes to election law, D.C. statehood or the gargantuan plan known as ‘Build Back Better,’ Democrats are discussing modest but still challenging issues to tackle this Congress. [Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)] mentioned childcare, housing, Big Tech and antitrust as possibilities as well as ‘some type of immigration’ bill,” Politico’s Burgess Everett reports.

“I know it seems impossible in the House, but it’s really necessary,” Klobuchar said.

The latest on covid

WHO warns of most transmissible subvariant, questions China’s covid data

“World Health Organization officials expressed concern Wednesday about a new omicron subvariant of the coronavirus — its most transmissible yet — while also urging China to be more forthcoming with its data on infections and deaths amid a recent surge there,” Andrew Jeong reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden intends to make his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border

“President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada,” the Associated Press’s Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long report.

U.S. edges closer to sending armored weaponry to Ukraine

“Asked Wednesday if U.S.-produced Bradley Fighting Vehicles were under consideration for transfer to Ukraine, President Biden replied in the affirmative. A senior administration official said that Bradleys could be included in a package of weapons to be announced as soon as this week,” Karen DeYoung and Dan Lamothe report.

Why China’s new foreign minister could be a problem for Biden

“The Biden administration shut out outgoing Chinese ambassador Qin Gang for much of his more than 500-day tenure in Washington, D.C.,” Politico’s Phelim Kine reports.

“But that all changed last week when Chinese leader Xi Jinping appointed Qin as the country’s new foreign minister, creating a headache for the administration at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing.”

As McCarthy struggles in House, McConnell appears with Biden in Kentucky

“The White House-organized event, to tout a bridge project’s $1.6 billion federal investment from a bipartisan infrastructure law, took place in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky and put on vivid display the different approach he is taking amid the unfolding drama within his party,” Matt Viser, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Liz Goodwin report.

McCarthy's detractors, visualized

“With Republicans holding just 222 seats to the Democrats’ 212, the prospect of Kevin McCarthy of California — once considered the obvious choice for the role — winning enough votes looked shaky when the House convened Tuesday.”

Hot on the left

With Congress divided, Democrat-led states may take the lead in expanding paid family and sick leave

“The United States started 2023 as, yet again, one of the few wealthy nations without any national paid family leave or paid sick leave program. And with Congress divided, advocates are turning to the states to bolster benefits for workers and families — pointing to the nationwide rollback of abortion access and a ‘tripledemic’ of COVID-19, RSV and seasonal flu that swept the nation as proof of the urgency of these measures,” the 19th’s Grace Panetta reports.

Hot on the right

The House hard-liners blocking McCarthy aren’t listening to Trump

“In the end, Trump supported McCarthy’s candidacy — and his party responded with a collective shrug. The former president and his endorsement, it seemed, were essentially irrelevant,” Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey report.

“The 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy were nearly all hardcore Trump loyalists; all but two were election deniers — echoing Trump’s false and baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — and 15 of the 20 had received Trump’s endorsement during the primaries.”

Today in Washington

Biden will hold a Cabinet meeting at 3 p.m. that Vice President Harris will also attend.

In closing

Calling all existentialists

Does the House even exist right now?

“We are in purgatory. A historic game of chicken was unfolding on the House floor Wednesday. It was a blend of bottleneck and train wreck. After at least six rounds of painstaking voice votes that resulted in stalemates, the 434 members-elect could not decide on a speaker of the House — which means they cannot be sworn in, which means they cannot establish rules, form committees, authorize or appropriate federal spending, oversee the dysfunction of government, or otherwise serve the Americans who sent them to Washington to get something, anything, accomplished,” Dan Zak and Ben Terris write.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

