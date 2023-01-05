Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Insulin price caps are going into effect – but not for many who need it the most

The cost of insulin is now capped at $35 per month for many with Medicare coverage.

The policy, tucked into Democrats’ sprawling economic package, went into effect Jan. 1 for those using insulin pens through Medicare’s prescription drug benefit and will begin July 1 for those who take insulin through a pump (which is covered under Medicare Part B).

But the change for older Americans and those with disabilities, while applauded by some, underscores the gaping holes Capitol Hill left unfilled in tackling the sky-high prices some Americans pay for the lifesaving medication. Those with Type 1 diabetes, who rely on daily insulin injections because their bodies no longer produce it, typically develop the illness as children.

“We’re grateful to see it, but we also recognize that there's a ways to go because there are still many people who cannot afford their insulin,” said Niels Knutson, the director of government relations for JDRF, a nonprofit funder of Type 1 diabetes research.

On Capitol Hill, some key lawmakers are already planning to attempt to tackle the issue again, though it’ll be an uphill battle to pass legislation in a divided Congress. And across the country, more state legislatures are expected to consider bills aimed at limiting how much patients pay for the drug, with more than 20 states passing some form of a price cap since 2019.

The issue has long received bipartisan attention in Congress as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have blasted the high price of insulin, which is used by diabetics to manage their blood sugar levels, in congressional hearings and bipartisan investigations. But the two parties have butted heads over policies for curbing the drug’s cost.

On Capitol Hill

There was a lot of drama around the insulin provisions in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

A quick recap: Senate Democrats viewed imposing a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin for patients with Medicare and private insurance as politically popular — and advantageous. The party essentially dared Republicans to vote against the measure ahead of the midterm elections. What ensued was a showdown on the Senate floor where Republicans successfully jettisoned the part of the proposal applying to privately insured patients, arguing it didn’t conform with the rules Democrats were using to pass the broader package without GOP votes.

Meanwhile, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) had been pursuing a vote on a bipartisan insulin plan the two authored. The bill never made it to the Senate floor.

With those factors, insulin seems to be a ripe contender for potential floor action again, particularly in the Senate. Shaheen plans to try again to pass her legislation with Collins, she said in a statement to The Health 202. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — who proposed a bill with a $35 cap for Medicare and privately insured patients last year — also plans to introduce an insulin-related bill this Congress.

In the states

In 2019, Colorado became the first state to limit how much certain residents pay for insulin every month. Just a few years later, more than 20 states and D.C. have passed various caps ranging from $25 to $100 per month.

Additional state legislatures will likely pursue cost limits this year. One person involved in state-level work — Stephen Habbe, the director for state government affairs for the American Diabetes Association — anticipates seeing similar bills in play in 10 or more states this year.

But there are still some gaps. The state-level limits can only pertain to state-regulated plans, so they may not capture some large employer-sponsored plans or help the uninsured. And diabetics incur other costs, like paying for supplies and equipment.

The next frontier? Possibly limiting what patients pay for other products. At least three states have approved legislation so far.

Connecticut passed a $100 monthly cap for a of diabetes devices and supplies. 30-day supply of diabetes devices and supplies.

Delaware has approved a $35 per month limit diabetes equipment and supplies. on charges for diabetes equipment and supplies.

D.C. requires a 30-day supply of not cost more than $100. covered diabetic devices not cost more than $100.

Reproductive wars

CVS, Walgreens will seek to dispense abortion medication

The Food and Drug Administration’s move to allow retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills just got a major boost.

Two large pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, intend to seek certification to offer the medication in states where the drugs are allowed, spokespeople said in statements last night.

The details: The FDA announced the regulatory change without much fanfare Tuesday night. But it was unclear whether it would actually ease access to abortion pills in states where they’re legal, since pharmacies would need to decide to take the agency up on the offer.

The pharmacies also have to adhere to certain criteria, such as demonstrating the pharmacy can ship the drug using a service that provides tracking information. A Walgreens spokesperson said the company is “working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network” to look at where it already dispenses products that have extra FDA requirements.

Greer Donley, an associate professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, wrote in an email that she was “pleasantly surprised” that CVS and Walgreens wanted to seek certification to dispense the medication — and she believes it could encourage other pharmacies to follow suit. Meanwhile, antiabortion advocates have fiercely opposed the FDA’s actions.

On the Hill

Speaker update: There is still no House speaker.

But Republican Kevin McCarthy made more concessions to a group of 20 lawmakers in an effort to end their blockade ahead of votes today, The Post’s Amy B Wang, Marianna Sotomayor and Jacqueline Alemany report. It’s not quite clear whether the new moves will work and enough lawmakers will switch their votes.

Agency alert

Justice Department: Postal Service may deliver abortion pills in any state

The Justice Department cleared the U.S. Postal Service to deliver abortion pills to women in states that have banned or restricted the medication to terminate a pregnancy, The Post’s Perry Stein reports.

The USPS had requested the opinion from the office after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and states began enforcing their own bans on the procedure.

A legal opinion issued late Tuesday concludes that mailing the drugs doesn’t violate the Comstock Act — a nearly 150-year-old statute that governs how USPS handles the delivery of contraception and any items considered “obscene” — because the sender cannot know whether the recipient will use the medications illegally.

That’s because the two pills commonly used to perform abortions, mifepristone or misoprostol, also can be used in other ways without violating state law, like for managing a miscarriage.

Why it matters: While the opinion doesn’t change any state or federal laws, it tells federal government agencies how the Justice Department interprets existing law at a time when antiabortion advocates are attempting to restrict access to abortion pills and crack down on providers who send them by mail, Perry notes.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.):

.@TheJusticeDept is allowing @USPS to deliver abortion pills, even after SCOTUS decided to return the issue of abortion to individual states. This overreach undermines Alabama law that prohibits access to mail-order chemical abortion pills.https://t.co/JdPyu2ct6w — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) January 4, 2023

In other news from around the agencies …

The federal health department issued new guidance yesterday expanding Medicaid flexibilities for states so that they can offer enrollees additional benefits to address their unmet social needs, like housing instability and food insecurity.

State scan

Fla. surgeon general used ‘flawed’ vaccine science, peers say

Joseph Ladapo, a tenured professor of medicine at the University of Florida and the state’s surgeon general, relied upon a false analysis when he issued guidance on coronavirus vaccines last fall, our colleague Jack Stripling reports, citing a medical school faculty task force report.

Flashback: Ladapo received fierce backlash from doctors and public health officials when he recommended in October that men under 40 not take mRNA coronavirus vaccines because of an “abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death.”

What they’re saying: In its new report, the University of Florida College of Medicine’s Faculty Council Committee concluded that the analysis Ladapo used to justify his vaccine recommendation was “seriously flawed” and that he engaged in “careless, irregular or contentious research practices.” The task force found that the analysis relied on data that isn’t statistically significant, failed to compare the risks of vaccination with the benefits and claimed that deaths were cardiac-related without sufficient evidence.

The committee said it has concerns that Ladapo may have violated the university’s research integrity policy, but the university said it has no plans to further investigate because Ladapo’s work as a state official is outside of its purview. Ladapo didn’t respond to The Post’s emails requesting comment, but he has publicly defended his guidance before.

Florida House Democrats:

Turning public health into political theater has serious consequences for the safety of Floridians. We deserve better. https://t.co/cieJ3Dbbmb — Florida House Democrats (@FLHouseDems) January 4, 2023

Survey check

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released yesterday the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health examining Americans' behavioral health needs and their pursuit of treatment.

By the numbers:

Nearly 1 in 4 adults 18 and older — and 1 in 3 adults 18 to 25 — had a mental illness in the past year.

There were 46.3 million people aged 12 or older who met the criteria for having a substance use disorder in 2021 , with the highest rates among individuals 18 to 25.

Of the people 12 and older with substance abuse disorder, 94 percent didn’t receive any treatment in the past year. Nearly all of those people said they didn’t think they needed treatment.

Of note: SAMHSA used a different data collection model in 2021, so the results aren’t comparable with estimates from previous years.

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, SAMHSA’s administrator:

We are pleased to release the latest NSDUH results. Harnessing the power of data and evidence is critical to ensuring our policies and programs address the behavioral health needs of the nation. https://t.co/YfCDdxFaMH — Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D. (@SAMHSA_Leader) January 4, 2023

Coronavirus

How China throttled anti-covid protests

China’s reversal of its strict “zero covid” policies appeared to be a rare instance of the country’s authorities acknowledging public dissent. But there’s more to the story.

As Beijing loosened its restrictions, authorities were cracking down on those behind the protests using the surveillance China has built over the past decade. Protesters have been subject to “intense surveillance measures and aggressive interrogations in police custody,” our colleagues Cate Cadell and Christian Shepherd report. This includes increased digital surveillance, strip searches, threats against their families, and stressful and physically demanding interrogations.

Health reads

Sugar rush

little-known fact: if the speaker vote goes to a seventh ballot John Quincy Adams rises from the sea astride a seahorse of enormous dimensions and the winner has to fight him — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 4, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

